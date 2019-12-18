The March will premiere at The DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago on Feb. 28, 2020. Ticketing to be made available soon. To receive a notification and updates on The March, sign up here.
The DuSable Museum of African American History
740 East 56th Place, Chicago, IL 60637
On view through November 2020
Visitors to The March at The DuSable will be invited to experience a groundbreaking immersive exhibit, enabling audiences of all ages to travel back in time to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in virtual reality. Visitors will enter into a fully interactive recreation of that historic moment in the Civil Rights Movement—becoming one of the 250,000-plus people who came to protest in Washington, D.C., that day, and witnessing firsthand King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.
“Chicago has always been an epicenter of civil rights leadership. To be able to experience Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington in this state-of-the-art virtual reality exhibit is an amazing opportunity, especially for our young people to connect with the civil rights movement and inspire our ongoing pursuit of social and racial justice,” says Perri L. Irmer, President & CEO of the DuSable Museum.
Credits
The March is co-created by TIME’s Emmy-award winning Mia Tramz and industry leading immersive storyteller Alton Glass of GRX Immersive Labs. To create The March, TIME Studios partnered with the V.A.L.I.S.studio, Academy Award-nominated immersive media studio RYOT, Academy Award-winning visual effects and immersive studio Digital Domain, award-winning JuVee Productions and strategic advisor CAA. In addition to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of Juvee Productions, Executive Producers for the project include Mia Tramz and Ian Orefice of TIME Studios, Peter Martin of V.A.L.I.S.studio, Jake Sally of RYOT and John Canning of Digital Domain. Ari Palitz of V.A.L.I.S.studio is lead producer of the project. Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado is the project’s historical advisor.
The exhibit was designed by award-winning experience design studio Local Projects.
Contact us at TheMarch@time.com.