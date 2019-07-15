State by state, discover the most geo-tagged spots in America

By Olivier Laurent & Josh Raab

What are the most photographed places across America? Through the spread of Instagram — the photo-sharing app that had 400 million users worldwide in 2015, including 100 million in the U.S. — TIME has been able to find out.

Instagram’s data, shared exclusively with TIME, map out the most frequently geo-tagged locations across all 50 states, from sports arenas — such as the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama and the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — to National Parks and from museums to the Magic Kingdom.

Browse our map above or the gallery below to discover the most popular spots in your state.

Correction: The original version of this story misstated the most geotagged place in Kansas. It is the University of Kansas.

Design & Code by Alexander Ho & David Johnson