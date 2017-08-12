READ THE STORY

Unrest in Virginia

Clashes over a show of white nationalism in charlottesville turn deadly

A counter-protester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes surrounding a rally protesting the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.A counter-protester strikes a white nationalist with a baton. Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Violence erupted in the college town of Charlottesville on Aug. 12 after hundreds of white nationalists and their supporters who gathered for a rally over plans to remove a Confederate statue were met by counter-protesters, leading Virginia’s governor to declare a state of emergency.

After the “Unite the Right” rally at a park once named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was deemed unlawful, clashes broke out between the white nationalists and counter-protesters. At one point in the afternoon, a vehicle drove into a crowd of counter-protesters marching through the downtown area before speeding away, resulting in at least three deaths and leaving more than a dozen others injured.

President Trump addressed the violence in televised remarks delivered from Bedminster, N.J., condemning “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” and calling for the “swift restoration of law and order.” Among his critics was Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. “What happened in Charlottesville is domestic terrorism,” Wyden tweeted. “The President’s words only serve to offer cover for heinous acts.”

The night before Saturday’s violence, hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus while carrying burning torches. — Andrew Katz

Warning: Some of the following images are graphic and might be disturbing to some viewers.

A resident of Charlottesville wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those injured or killed after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.A woman wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those injured or killed after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of protesters. Jim Bourg—Reuters

Police and members of the National Guard patrol near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of people marching through a downtown shopping district in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.Police and members of the National Guard patrol near where a car plowed into a crowd marching through Charlottesville’s downtown. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured after a car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into a crowd of anti-white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug.12, 2017.A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into a crowd of anti-white nationalist protesters. Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rallyPeople fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally. Ryan M. Kelly—The Daily Progress/AP

A gray car plows into pedestrians and vehicles as anti-white nationalism counter-protesters were marching through downtown Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12. The driver hit the knot of cars and people at high speed, then backed up and fled the scene.A car plows into pedestrians and vehicles as anti-“Unite the Right” counter-protesters march through downtown Charlottesville. The driver backed up and fled the scene. Jeremiah Knupp—Special to The News Leader-USA Today Network/Sipa USA

A white nationalist demonstrator walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other on Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally.A man attending the “Unite the Right” rally walks into the Park. Steve Helber—AP

White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Lee Park after the White nationalist Richard Spencer and supporters clash with state police in Lee Park after the “Unite the Right” rally was declared an unlawful gathering. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

White nationalists are forced out of Lee Park after the “Unite the Right” rally was declared an unlawful gathering. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

White nationalists clash with counter-protesters in Lee Park. Go Nakamura—ZUMA Wire

counter-demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. A counter-protester uses a lighted spray can against a “Unite the Right” demonstrator at the entrance to Emancipation Park. Steve Helber—AP

White nationalists gathered near the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.“Unite the Right” rally attendees gather near the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park. Joshua Roberts—Reuters

A group of counter-protesters against the white nationalists who gathered on the University of Virginia campus stand at the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, 2017.Counter-protesters against the white nationalists who gathered on the University of Virginia campus stand at the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue on Aug. 11. Andrew Shurtleff—The Daily Progress

White nationalists encircle counter-protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, 2017. White nationalists encircle counter-protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches on Aug. 11. Zach D Roberts—NurPhoto/Getty Images

hite nationalists lead a torch march through the grounds of the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, 2017.White nationalists lead a torch march through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11. Andrew Shurtleff—The Daily Progress

