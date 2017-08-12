Unrest in Virginia

Clashes over a show of white nationalism in charlottesville turn deadly

A counter-protester strikes a white nationalist with a baton. Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Violence erupted in the college town of Charlottesville on Aug. 12 after hundreds of white nationalists and their supporters who gathered for a rally over plans to remove a Confederate statue were met by counter-protesters, leading Virginia’s governor to declare a state of emergency.

After the “Unite the Right” rally at a park once named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was deemed unlawful, clashes broke out between the white nationalists and counter-protesters. At one point in the afternoon, a vehicle drove into a crowd of counter-protesters marching through the downtown area before speeding away, resulting in at least three deaths and leaving more than a dozen others injured.

President Trump addressed the violence in televised remarks delivered from Bedminster, N.J., condemning “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” and calling for the “swift restoration of law and order.” Among his critics was Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. “What happened in Charlottesville is domestic terrorism,” Wyden tweeted. “The President’s words only serve to offer cover for heinous acts.”

The night before Saturday’s violence, hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus while carrying burning torches. — Andrew Katz

Warning: Some of the following images are graphic and might be disturbing to some viewers.

A woman wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those injured or killed after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of protesters. Jim Bourg—Reuters

Police and members of the National Guard patrol near where a car plowed into a crowd marching through Charlottesville’s downtown. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured after a car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into a crowd of anti-white nationalist protesters. Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally. Ryan M. Kelly—The Daily Progress/AP

A car plows into pedestrians and vehicles as anti-“Unite the Right” counter-protesters march through downtown Charlottesville. The driver backed up and fled the scene. Jeremiah Knupp—Special to The News Leader-USA Today Network/Sipa USA

A man attending the “Unite the Right” rally walks into the Park. Steve Helber—AP

White nationalist Richard Spencer and supporters clash with state police in Lee Park after the “Unite the Right” rally was declared an unlawful gathering. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

White nationalists are forced out of Lee Park after the “Unite the Right” rally was declared an unlawful gathering. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

White nationalists clash with counter-protesters in Lee Park. Go Nakamura—ZUMA Wire

A counter-protester uses a lighted spray can against a “Unite the Right” demonstrator at the entrance to Emancipation Park. Steve Helber—AP

“Unite the Right” rally attendees gather near the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park. Joshua Roberts—Reuters

Counter-protesters against the white nationalists who gathered on the University of Virginia campus stand at the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue on Aug. 11. Andrew Shurtleff—The Daily Progress

White nationalists encircle counter-protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches on Aug. 11. Zach D Roberts—NurPhoto/Getty Images

White nationalists lead a torch march through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11. Andrew Shurtleff—The Daily Progress

Andrew Katz, who edited this photo essay, is Time‘s Senior Multimedia Editor. Follow him on Twitter @katz.