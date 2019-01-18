Life Reinvented

cardiologist-eric-topol-artificial-intelligence-interview
Cardiologist Eric Topol on How AI Can Bring Humanity Back to Medicine
flu-vaccine-artificial-intelligence
These Researchers Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Make a Better Flu Vaccine
sleep-artificial-intelligence
A Third of Americans Are Sleep-Deprived. This Technology Could Help Them Rest Easier
cervical-cancer-screening-rates
Cervical Cancer Screenings Save Lives. So Why Aren't More Women Getting Them?
smart-traffic-lights-ai
Want to Fix Road Congestion? Try Smarter Traffic Lights
artificial-intelligence-fertility
How Artificial Intelligence Could Change the Fertility World
wildfires-artificial-intelligence
AI Is Helping Fight Wildfires Before They Start
america-innovation
How America Risks Losing Its Innovation Edge
new-book-on-artificial-intelligence-comes-at-a-very-teachable-moment
Alan Murray: New Book on Artificial Intelligence Comes at a Very Teachable Moment
obvious-artificial-intelligence-art
The Painter Behind These Artworks Is an AI Program. Do They Still Count as Art?
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME