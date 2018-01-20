A demonstrator holds a sign during the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 20. Eric Thayer—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Marching One Year Later

A year after millions of women took to the streets in what may have been the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, the Women’s March returned for its second annual demonstration.

Marches took place in major U.S. cities including New York City, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as numerous communities throughout the country and world. In New York City alone, more than 120,000 people were interested in attending the 2018 event, according to a Facebook event made by its organizers.

Women’s March organizers also unveiled a new event in 2018: Power to the Polls, a kick-off for the group’s yearlong national voter registration tour. Power to the Polls is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, in Las Vegas.

Couldn’t make it to the 2018 Women’s March? See photos from demonstrations around the country below.

A group of people wearing pink hats board the subway as they head toward the Women’s March in New York City. Andrew Kelly—Reuters

People gather near Central Park before the beginning of the Women’s March in New York City. Stephanie Keith—Getty Images

Caitlyn MacGregor, with “#metoo” written on her face, attends the second annual Women’s March in Cambridge, M.A. Brian Snyder—Reuters

Participants attend Respect Rally Park City, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March and Park City’s March on Main in Park City, Utah. Angela Weiss—AFP/Getty Images

People take part in the Women’s March in New York City. Eduardo Munoz—Reuters

People gather in First Ward Park for the Remarchable Women rally in Charlotte, N.C. Logan Cyrus—AFP/Getty Images

People hold their hands up at a Women’s March in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong—AP/Shutterstock

Texas Handmaids at the women’s march to the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Eric Gay—AP/Shutterstock

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to rally before the Women’s March in Washington. Alex Wroblewski—Getty Images

People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women’s March in New York City. Andrew Kelly—Reuters

