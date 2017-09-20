Maria’s Destruction Across the Caribbean
The storm killed at least nine and left Puerto Rico without power
By Lisa Marie Segarra and Kim Bubello
Hurricane Maria devastated an already battered Caribbean, which was recovering after Hurricane Irma hit two weeks ago. The entire island of Puerto Rico was left without power and at least nine people have died across the Caribbean.
“Months and months and months and months are going to pass before we can recover from this,” Felix Delgado, mayor of Catano, Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press.
While St. Croix was spared from facing the brunt of Hurricane Irma’s damage, the island faced five hours of hurricane force winds from Maria. One person was reported dead after being hit by a falling tree and two others are missing after their boat sink in Guadalupe where 40 percent of homes are without power.
Hurricane Maria’s path is expected to move across the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and through the Turks and Caicos Islands.
This post will be updated