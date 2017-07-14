Unraveling Death in Game of Thrones

Graphic by HEATHER JONES |Text by MEGAN McCLUSKEY

Warning: This post contains spoilers for all six seasons of Game of Thrones.

Head on a spike? Check. Shot on the privy? Check. Baked into a pie? Check. Over the past six seasons of Game of Thrones, more than 100 characters have been killed off the show — but only one has managed to last long enough to die of old age. From revenge to mutiny to suicide, here’s a graphic look at how almost every major death — and resurrection — has gone down in the world of ice and fire.

Note: This graphic was compiled based on events from the Game of Thrones TV show, not George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the HBO drama is based.

Click to expand image