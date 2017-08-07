American Voices
American Voices
American Voices
sasheer-zamata-american-voices
Seriously Funny
Sasheer Zamata
ernesto-escobedo-american-voices
Love for Tennis
Ernesto Escobedo
jj-barea-american-voices
NBA's Maverick
J.J. Barea
meghan-klingenberg-american-voices
Fighting for Equal Pay
Meghan Klingenberg
djimon-hounsou-american-voices-2
The Good Knight
Djimon Hounsou
zoe-saldana-american-voices
Gamora the Merrier
Zoe Saldana
sean-dolittle-american-voices
All-Star Athlete Speaks Out on Immigration
Sean Doolittle
john-leguizamo-american-voices
John Leguizamo, Actor
John Leguizamo
catalina-franco-cicero-american-voices
Classes For All Classes
Catalina Franco-Cicero
david-oyelowo-american-voices
Action Hero
David Oyelowo
corey-hawkins-american-voices
Straight Outta Kong
Corey Hawkins
becky-g-power-rangers-actor
Becky G, Actor
Becky G
rachel-brathen-american-voices
Yoga Girl
Rachel Brathen
pamela-abalu-american-voices
Building Success
Pamela Abalu
axel-alonso-american-voices
Meet the Myth Master Reinventing Marvel Comics
Axel Alonso
matthew-tapia-american-voices
That Hawaiian Look
Matthew Tapia
danny-suarez-american-voices
Wall? What wall?
Danny Suárez
nicole-byer-american-voices
Funny Girl
Nicole Byer
cid-wilson-american-voices
Nurturing Success
Cid Wilson
kelly-rowland-american-voices
Kelly Rowland Gets Real About Losing the Baby Weight: "It Does Not Happen Overnight"
Kelly Rowland
gina-prince-bythewood-filmmaker
Filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood Wants Shots Fired to Speak to Everyone
Gina Prince-Bythewood
lisa-lucas-american-voices
Propelled by Passion
Lisa Lucas
m-night-shyamalan-american-voices
A Night's Tale
M. Night Shyamalan
ilhan-omar-american-voices
Making US History
Ilhan Omar
aja-naomi-king-american-voices
Birth of a Nation’s Breakout Star
Aja Naomi King
tatyana-fazlalizadeh-american-voices
Artist Behind 'Stop Telling Women to Smile' Has Much More To Contribute to the Movement
Tatyana Fazlalizadeh
cesar-vargas-american-voices
Cesar’s Law: “I want to fight for immigration reform”
César Vargas
wendy-williams-american-voices
Wendy Williams Is More Than Just Talk
Wendy Williams
giannis-antetokounmpo-american-voices
Freak Unleashed: Greek Freak
Giannis Antetokounmpo
umber-ahmad-american-voices
Sweet Success
Umber Ahmad
nely-galan-american-voices
Entrepreneur's Journey to becoming 'Self-Made'
Nely Galán
maria-cristina-gonzalez-noguera-american-voices
From Beauty Exec to White House and Back
María Cristina González Noguera
mickey-guyton-american-voices
Singer Revolutionizing Country Music
Mickey Guyton
skylar-diggins-american-voices
The Dallas Wings Guard Talks About Self-Care, Staying Calm, and Her Proudest Moment
Skylar Diggins
shirley-acevedo-buontempo-american-voices
Helping First-Generation Latino Students Get into College
Shirley Acevedo Buontempo
cesar-conde-american-voices
Spanish-Language TV Is ‘en Fuego’
Cesar Conde
zazie-beetz-american-voices
Atlanta's New Breakout Star
Zazie Beetz
odysseas-papadimitriou-american-voices
A Calling to Create Smarter Tools
Odysseas Papadimitriou
daveed-diggs-hamilton-blackish-clipping
Hamilton and black-ish Star Says Not Being Political Isn't an Option
Daveed Diggs
tiffany-smith-anoai-american-voices
Network Exec Pushing for Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i
jessica-parker-kennedy
Black Sails Actress Wants to Soar
Jessica Parker Kennedy
riz-ahmed-american-voices
Rebel With a Cause
Riz Ahmed
danielle-brooks-american-voices
An 'Orange Is the New Black' Star Talks Body Positivity
Danielle Brooks
michael-mmoh-american-voices
18-Year-Old Rising Tennis Star Eyes the Olympics
Michael Mmoh
american-voices-pierre-garcon
This NFL Wide Receiver Is Making an Impact On and Off the Field
Pierre Garçon
payal-kadakia-american-voices
Sa Dancer Turned Fitness Entrepreneur
Payal Kadakia
american-voices-hayden-szeto
The New Crush
Hayden Szeto
american-voices-issa-rae
Issa Rae Talks About Diversity In Hollywood And Shares How She Developed Her Confidence
Issa Rae
american-vocies-cherno-biko
Trans Activist Speaking Up For Victims Of Violence And Transgender Women Of Color
Cherno Biko
american-voices-ruth-negga
Labor of Loving
Ruth Negga
american-voices-peter-blair-henry
The NYU Stern School of Business’ Dean Is Thinking Beyond Wall Street
Peter Blair Henry
american-voices-ayanna-pressley
Boston's Champion Council Woman
Ayanna Pressley
julissa-arce-american-voices
The Undocumented Woman who Prevailed on Wall Street
Julissa Arce
anne-avery-american-voices
A Passion for Getting Health Care to the Underserved
Anne Avery
carolyn-rafaelian-american-voices
Jewelry created for the American Dream
Carolyn Rafaelian
carland-washington-american-voices
The New York City Principal Breaking Boundaries One Bite at a Time
Carland Washington
ana-navarro-american-voices
How Republican Strategist Plans on Using Her Newfound Popularity to Promote Immigration Reform
Ana Navarro
heather-jassy-american-voices
Etsy's SVP Talks the Journey in Life and Career
Heather Jassy
nela-richardson-redfin
Meet the Internet’s Truth-Telling Economist
Nela Richardson
laurie-hernandez-american-voices
This 16-Year-Old Gymnast Is Doing Hispanics Proud
Laurie Hernandez
alba-huerta-american-voices
Here's How This Houston Barkeep Went Global
Alba Huerta
ruzwana-bashir-american-voices
How Ruzwana Bashir Became Silicon Valley's Favorite British Import
Ruzwana Bashir
ali-wong-american-voices
A 'Fresh Off the Boat’ Writer Shares Her Latest Adventures
Ali Wong
gael-garcia-bernal-american-voices
A Golden Globe Winner Strikes a Different Chord
Gael García Bernal
prabal-gurung-american-toms-shoes
A Leading Force in Fashion’s New Guard
Prabal Gurung
nneka-ogwumike-american-voices
A Houston Kid Makes WNBA History
Nneka Ogwumike
monica-modi-khant-american-voices
A Voice for the Voiceless
Monica Modi Kahnt
angela-dorn-american-voices-2
NY Attorney Helping Low-Income Families
Angela Dorn
al-horford-american-voices
Athlete's Journey to Becoming an NBA All-Star
AL Horford
ziggy-anash-american-voices
Meet the Athlete from Ghana turned NFL Pro
Ziggy Anash
troy-carter
Music Manager Who Became a Silicon Valley Force
Troy Carter
hari-nef-american-voices
Overnight Success Made Her a New Star For the Trans Community
Hari Nef
david-adjaye-architect
Meet the Architect Behind The National Museum of African American History
David Adjaye
hamilton-renee-elise-goldsberry-american-voices
‘Hamilton’ Star: “If You Don’t Recognize Your Power, You Don’t Have It”
Renée Elise Goldsberry
nahnatchka-khan-fresh-off-the-boat
The Executive Producer with a Fresh Perspective
Nahnatchka Khan
essiespice-essie-bartels
This Small-Business Owner Goes Global on Sweet, Sour and Salty
Essie Bartels
jose-quinonez-macarthur-genius
Helping Immigrants Establish Good Credit
José Quiñonez
amanda-nguyen-american-voices
24-Year-Old Rape Survivor Is Pushing Congress to Pass Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights
Amanda Nguyen
donald-glover-atlanta-childish-gambino
Star of Atlanta Doesn't Care What You Think Anymore
Donald Glover
surly-beer-hall-and-brewers-table-minneapolis-jorge-guzman
Meet the Midwestern Chef With Mexican Roots
Jorge Guzman
homegoing-yaa-gyasi-profile
A 26-Year-old Looks to the Past for Her Literary Debut
Yaa Gyasi
sofia-boutella
Meet Star Trek’s New Warrior
Sofia Boutella
rumaan-alam-rich-and-pretty
Rich and Pretty Author Mines Life for Inspiration
Rumaan Alam
j-w-cortes
Former G.I. and Police Officer Becomes a Leading Actor
J.W. Cortés
opal-tometi-american-voices
An Influencer from the African Diaspora Who Started an American Movement
Opal Tometi
yahya-abdul-mateen-ii
Meet Netflix’s Latest Breakout Star
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
anthony-dable
Meet the Frenchman Living His Dreams in the NFL
Anthony Dablé
ivy-taylor-san-antonio
San Antonio Elects Its First Black Woman Mayor
Ivy R. Taylor
roslyn-karamoko
Here’s the Motor City’s Hottest Designer: 'Détroit Is the New Black’
Roslyn Karamoko
michael-k-williams
Michael K. Williams: 'The Race Thing Is a Smoke Screen'
Michael K. Williams
apple-music-bozoma-saint-john
Meet the Apple Executive Behind Your Favorite Music
Bozoma Saint John
xander-bogaerts
Baseball's Newest Caribbean Star
Xander Bogaerts
kimberly-hebert-gregory
Being a Woman of Color in Hollywood
Kimberly Hebert Gregory
zoe-saldana-battling-racism-sexism
Zoe Saldana Talks Battling Racism and Sexism in Hollywood
Zoe Saldana
zachary-quinto-star-trek-beyond
Star Trek Beyond's Mr. Spock Gets Used to Being an Icon
Zachary Quinto
susana-martinez
Meet the First Hispanic Republican Female Governor
Susana Martinez
nazanin-boniadi
This Iranian-Born Actress Is Changing the Acting World
Nazanin Boniadi
ai-jen-poo-national-domestic-workers-alliance
Ai-jen Poo Wants to Make You See Invisible People
Ai-jen Poo
