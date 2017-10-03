A Land They No Longer Recognize
Desperation and resilience in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico
Wilmair Flores, 55, poses on a bed at her house in Barranquitas on Oct. 2. Andres Kudacki for TIME
Photographs by Andres Kudacki for TIME | Text By Karl Vick
After Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico, the island reached a paradoxical level of functionality. Almost no one in the U.S. territory of 3.4 million people had power, running water or, with the cell network fractured, much idea of what was going on. (During a visit on Oct. 3, President Trump said officials there should be “proud” that only 16 people died in the hurricane, versus “a real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina.) But its freeways were wide open, and after standing in line at one of the few functioning ATMs to get the cash, and then spending another five hours queuing for gasoline, residents could tour a landscape they no longer recognized.
“This was green, green, green. Now it’s brown,” said San Juan resident George Rivera, gobsmacked by the view out the windshield on Highway 52, south of the capital. The verdant hills of central Puerto Rico were now a stick forest, every leaf stripped from trees, even pine needles, by winds as high as 155 mph. What remained looked like the hillsides of Vietnam after a napalm strike, ghostly gray moonscapes devoid of life. Once-familiar vistas were so transformed that drivers lost their bearings, distracted by buildings that had been hidden by foliage or billboards no longer there. Only the freeway cloverleafs showed growth—their shoulders crowded with cars parked so the driver could grab the signal from an operating cell tower above the exit.
New York-based photographer Andres Kudacki, on assignment for TIME, ventured beyond the main roads. The worst damage was in the poorest neighborhoods, where homes were less likely to be made of the concrete that in many places stood up to the winds. He found a people not only thrown together out of necessity—for fuel for a generator, or the trickle charge for a phone—but also reaching out to one another in the ruins of an island they love.
A man who has lived in San Isidro since he was nine years old stands for a portrait on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME
Andres Kudacki is a photographer based in New york. Follow him on Instagram @andreskudacki.