A Land They No Longer Recognize

Desperation and resilience in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Wilmair Flores, 55, poses on a bed at her house in Barranquitas on Oct. 2. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Photographs by Andres Kudacki for TIME | Text By Karl Vick

After Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico, the island reached a paradoxical level of functionality. Almost no one in the U.S. territory of 3.4 million people had power, running water or, with the cell network fractured, much idea of what was going on. (During a visit on Oct. 3, President Trump said officials there should be “proud” that only 16 people died in the hurricane, versus “a real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina.) But its freeways were wide open, and after standing in line at one of the few functioning ATMs to get the cash, and then spending another five hours queuing for gasoline, residents could tour a landscape they no longer recognized.

“This was green, green, green. Now it’s brown,” said San Juan resident George Rivera, gobsmacked by the view out the windshield on Highway 52, south of the capital. The verdant hills of central Puerto Rico were now a stick forest, every leaf stripped from trees, even pine needles, by winds as high as 155 mph. What remained looked like the hillsides of Vietnam after a napalm strike, ghostly gray moonscapes devoid of life. Once-familiar vistas were so transformed that drivers lost their bearings, distracted by buildings that had been hidden by foliage or billboards no longer there. Only the freeway cloverleafs showed growth—their shoulders crowded with cars parked so the driver could grab the signal from an operating cell tower above the exit.

New York-based photographer Andres Kudacki, on assignment for TIME, ventured beyond the main roads. The worst damage was in the poorest neighborhoods, where homes were less likely to be made of the concrete that in many places stood up to the winds. He found a people not only thrown together out of necessity—for fuel for a generator, or the trickle charge for a phone—but also reaching out to one another in the ruins of an island they love.

A man makes a fire after sunset in San Isidro, outside San Juan, on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Sheila Sustache, 37, hugs her aunt Yasmin Morales Torres, 41, after seeing the damage to their houses in Yabucoa on Sept. 29. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Gerardo Majero cleans his fridge in Morovis on Oct. 1. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A man who has lived in San Isidro since he was nine years old stands for a portrait on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A woman’s face is illuminated by her mobile phone in San Isidro on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME

People wait in line to get fuel from a gas station in San Juan on Sept. 30. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A priest talks during mass at a church in Santurce, a district of San Juan, on Sept. 30. Andres Kudacki for TIME

People charge their phones in San Juan on Sept. 30. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A family bathes in a river in Morovis on Oct. 1. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Luis Pinto, 73, and his neighbor Rosa Fernandez, 62, bathe in a river in Juncos on Sept. 29. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A bedroom in the destroyed home of Arnaldo Diaz Martinez in Orocovis on Oct. 1. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Darieliz Michelle Lopez, her 20-month-old son and three-year-old daughter sit on a sofa where her apartment stood in San Isidro on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME

People wait in line to buy gasoline in Morovis on Oct. 1. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A man waits near a damaged bridge in Morovis on Oct. 1. Andres Kudacki for TIME

A woman looks outside from her damaged house in San Isidro on Sept. 28. Andres Kudacki for TIME

Andres Kudacki is a photographer based in New york. Follow him on Instagram @andreskudacki.