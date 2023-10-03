TIME USA TERMS OF SERVICE

Effective Date: October 3, 2023

These Terms of Service (“Terms”) are an agreement between you and TIME USA LLC (“TIME”, “us”, “our” or “we”) and set forth the legally binding terms for your use of our websites and applications that include a link to these Terms (or any subdomains thereof) (the “Sites”), as well as in connection with any of our sales or marketing activities or other services available on our Sites or offline that are owned by TIME (“Services”).

These Terms apply to your use of the Sites and Services (however accessed and/or used, whether via personal computers, mobile devices or otherwise) or any other means or applications in which you connect with us and your use of our Sites or Services.

Our Privacy Policy, found here, is incorporated into and subject to these Terms by reference. Please review that Privacy Policy for information about how we collect, use, and share information, including the data rights available to you.

Dispute Resolution: PLEASE BE AWARE THAT SECTION 15 CONTAINS PROVISIONS GOVERNING HOW TO RESOLVE DISPUTES BETWEEN YOU AND TIME. AMONG OTHER THINGS, SECTION 15 INCLUDES AN AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE WHICH REQUIRES, WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, THAT ALL DISPUTES BETWEEN YOU AND US SHALL BE RESOLVED BY BINDING AND FINAL ARBITRATION. SECTION 15 ALSO CONTAINS A CLASS ACTION AND JURY TRIAL WAIVER. PLEASE READ SECTION 15 CAREFULLY.

UNLESS YOU OPT OUT OF THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE WITHIN 30 DAYS: (1) YOU WILL ONLY BE PERMITTED TO PURSUE DISPUTES OR CLAIMS AND SEEK RELIEF AGAINST US ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS, NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR PROCEEDING AND YOU WAIVE YOUR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT OR CLASS-WIDE ARBITRATION; AND (2) YOU ARE WAIVING YOUR RIGHT TO PURSUE DISPUTES OR CLAIMS AND SEEK RELIEF IN A COURT OF LAW AND TO HAVE A JURY TRIAL.

1. WHO WE ARE

TIME USA, LLC is a U.S. based publisher of current and breaking news in TIME magazine, Time.com and other multimedia platforms and the owner of TIME Studios, producer of film, television, virtual reality and other multimedia productions.

2. ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS

Agreement to the Terms. Each time that you access or use our Sites or Services you signify that you have read, understand, and agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree to any of these Terms you must discontinue using the Sites and Services.

Eligibility. You must be at least 18 years old or have reached the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which you reside to use the Sites and Services or and you attest that you have reached the age of majority and have the legal capacity to be legally bound by these Terms.

Electronic Form/Communications. By accessing or using the Sites or Services you consent to having this agreement provided to you in electronic form and receiving communications from us electronically. We may communicate with you by postal mail, e-mail or by posting notices on the Sites. You agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications we provide to you electronically satisfy any legal requirements that such communications be in writing, including renewal notices and notices about your subscription or account.

Access to the Sites and Services. You do not need to make a purchase in order to access and browse some sections of the Sites or Services, but you may not be able to access all of the features of the Sites or Services unless you make a purchase and create an account. If you are browsing the Sites or Services and have not yet created an account or made a purchase your use of the Site or Services will still be subject to these Terms.

Account. You can purchase a subscription and create an account by submitting the information required (“Time Account”). You must provide accurate, current and complete information during the registration process and keep your Time Account up-to-date at all times. Any falsification of any information whatsoever may, at TIME’s option, result in immediate suspension or termination of your right to use the Services.

Security. If you use our Services you are responsible for restricting access to your Time Account and ensuring that your computer and mobile device are free from all types of malicious content, including content that may track any data you enter via the Services. Your login ID email address (or other unique identifier needed to create an account) and password, together with any mobile number or other contact information you provide, form your “Account Information.” You understand and agree that you are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality and security of your password and other Account Information, and that you are solely responsible for all activities that occur on or through your Time Account. You further agree to notify TIME immediately of any unauthorized access to your Time Account or unauthorized use of your Account Information or any other security breach by emailing us at privacy@time.com. European residents can email us at euprivacy@time.com.

Contacting You. When you provide us with contact information in connection with a particular activity or when using our Services, such as an email address or telephone number, you agree that this action constitutes a purchase or inquiry establishing a business relationship with us. You expressly consent to our communicating with you using contact information obtained directly from you or which is provided to us with your consent. You attest that you have the legal authority over any contact information provided to us and can provide us and/or third parties with the authorization to contact you. This means you may be contacted in person or by recorded message, by e-mail, telephone and/or mobile telephone number (including use of automated dialing equipment), text (SMS) message, IM messaging, or any other means of communication that your wireless or other telecommunications device may be capable of receiving), in accordance with applicable laws or regulations (“Applicable Laws”).

4. ORDERS, PAYMENT AND CANCELATION RIGHTS

Purchasing our Products or Services. Please refer to the applicable offer for a description of our products and services such as our current subscription plans and pricing. Any terms and conditions of any offer disclosed to you when ordering is deemed part of these Terms. TIME reserves the right to change the fees for its products and Services and will provide notice of any increase prior to your being charged.

Electronic Receipts and Notices. By using our Sites or Services or making a purchase you consent to receive notices, disclosures, agreements, policies, receipts, confirmations, transaction information, account information, other communications, and changes or updates to any such documents electronically (“Electronic Mailings”). We will provide these Electronic Mailing by posting them on your account page and/or emailing them to the email address associated with your account. You agree that the Electronic Mailings satisfy legal communication requirements, including but not limited to requirements that any such communications be in writing. Electronic Mailings will be deemed received by you within 24 hours of issuance.

Print Publications. TIME reserves the right to modify the content, type and availability of any print publications at any time. Frequency of magazine issues is subject to change without notice. Some issues count as double issues, in TIME’s discretion. If the post office alerts us that your print magazine is undeliverable, we have no further obligation unless we receive a corrected address within 2 years.

Orders. All orders are for personal use only and orders for resale are prohibited without prior written approval. Products displayed on the Sites are available only while supplies last. We try to display the image of the products available on our Sites, including colors, as accurately as possible but they may vary and the actual colors you see depend upon your device display. If we have cancelled your order after charging your account, we will issue a credit for the amount charged.

No Binding Offer. Nothing on the Sites or Services constitutes a binding offer to sell, distribute or give away any products or services. In the event the products and services are listed at an incorrect price, we have the right to refuse or cancel orders placed at the incorrect price, regardless of whether the order has been confirmed or you have been charged. We reserve the right at any time after receipt of your order to accept or decline such order, or any portion thereof, or to not ship to particular addresses, even after your receipt of an order confirmation or after you have been charged. We also reserve the right at any time to limit the quantities of products and/or services ordered for you or your household. There may be information on the Sites that contains typographical errors, inaccuracies, or omissions that may relate to product descriptions, colors, pricing, and availability. We make no representation as to whether information on the Sites or Services is current or the completeness or accuracy of any information on the Sites or Services.

Billing Information. When you provide payment information (“Billing Information”) to TIME or its authorized processor, you represent that you are an authorized user of the payment card, PIN, key, account or other payment method specified by you (“Payment Method”), and you authorize TIME to charge such Payment Method for the full amount of the transaction. The terms of your payment will be based on your Payment Method and may be determined by agreements between you and the financial institution, debit/credit card issuer or other provider of your chosen Payment Method (the “Payment Method Provider”). If TIME does not receive payment from your Payment Method Provider, you agree to pay all amounts due on your account upon demand. In the event we are advised of insufficient funds in your account or credit to cover your payment by your Payment Method, we may re-present such un-cleared or rejected payment, or any lessor amount thereof, to your Payment Method Provider. In the event we have to collect unpaid amounts you owe us, you will be liable for all collection costs, including attorneys’ and collection agency fees. TIME reserves the right to correct any errors or mistakes that it makes even if it has already requested or received payment and to update your information from available third-party sources. In the event TIME cannot charge the Payment Method you provide we reserve the right to terminate your order and invoice you for any unpaid amounts. You must promptly notify TIME if your Payment Method is canceled (e.g., for loss or theft). If you fail to notify us, you remain responsible for any continued charges to the Payment Method you provided.

Cancelation and Refunds. You can cancel your subscription by calling Customer Service at 1-800-843-TIME (8463) and speaking with a customer service representative. You can also send an email with the word “CANCEL” in the subject line providing information about your account number and the subscription you wish to cancel, to customerservice@time.com, or you can go here. Any refunds are subject to the terms of the offer you accepted. For print subscriptions where refunds are offered you will receive a refund for unserved issues, or issues that have not already been processed for fulfillment.

How to Cancel Auto-Renewal. You can cancel auto renewal at any time to avoid future charges by going here or contacting customer service at 1-800-843-TIME (8463).

Free or Introductory Promotional Offer. If you enrolled for any of our Services under a special introductory offer (for example, a discounted or free initial trial or free merchandise), you are subject to the terms of the offer you accepted and, unless you cancel within the time frame presented in the offer, the applicable regular fee for the Services you selected will be posted to your Payment Method after the introductory offer or trial period is completed. We reserve the right to limit any introductory or trial offer to one per person/household.

5. YOUR USE OF THE SITES AND SERVICES

Rules of Conduct. In connection with your use of the Sites and Services, you will not (i) use the Sites and Services other than as permitted in these Terms and only for your personal use; (ii) modify, translate, adapt, or otherwise create derivative works or improvements, whether or not patentable, of the Sites, Content (as hereinafter defined), or Services; (iii) upload or input to the Sites or Services any information which contains software viruses, or any computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of the Sites or Services; (iv) reverse engineer, decompile, reverse assemble, decode, modify or attempt to discover any source code or generate its content or any software or other products or processes accessible through the Sites or Services; (v) use any automated means, including, without limitation, agents, robots, scripts, or spiders, to access, monitor, or copy any part of the Sites or Services, monitor traffic on the Sites or Services, obtain or accumulate personal information about other users, or collect or store personal data about other users; (vi) copy or adapt the object code of any software, HTML, JavaScript or other code; (vii) remove, disable, circumvent, or otherwise create or implement any workaround to any copy protection, rights management, or security features in or protecting the Sites or Services; (viii) use the Sites or Services in any manner that in TIME’s sole judgment, adversely affects the performance or function of the Sites or Services or interferes with the ability of other users to access or utilize the Sites or Services or undertake any acts not expressly permitted under the Terms; (ix) remove, delete, alter, or obscure any trademarks or any copyright, trademark, patent, or other intellectual property or proprietary rights notices from the Content; (x) rent, lease, lend, sell, sublicense, assign, distribute, publish, transfer, or otherwise make available the Services, or any features or functionality of the Sites or Services, to any third party for any reason; (xi) exploit, distribute or publicly communicate any error, miscue or bug which gives an unintended advantage; (xii) use software or any other means to harvest information from the Sites or Services; (xiii) harass others or disclose personal information about others that could amount to harassment; (xiv) impersonate others or create false accounts or misrepresent your affiliation with any other person or entity; (xv) Send chain letters, junk mail, ‘spamming’ material or any other form of bulk communication; (xvi) insert your own or a third party’s advertising, branding or other promotional content into any of the Sites’ content, materials or services (for example, without limitation, in an Embedded Video (as defined herein), RSS feed or a podcast received from us or otherwise through the Sites, or, except as otherwise specifically authorized in these Terms or on the Sites, use, redistribute, republish or exploit such content or service for any further commercial or promotional purposes; (xvii) publish, post, upload, store, distribute or disseminate any unlawful, defamatory, infringing, obscene, sexually explicit, harmful, confidential, libelous, hateful, threatening or otherwise illegal material or information, or anything which might constitute a criminal or civil offence; (xiii) engage in spidering, “screen scraping,” “database scraping,” harvesting of e-mail addresses, wireless addresses or other contact or personal information, or any other automatic means of obtaining lists of users or other information from or through the Sites or Services, including without limitation any information residing on any server or database connected to the Sites or Services or (ix) use the Content for the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system or (ix) undertake to use the Sites or Services in violation of any Applicable Law or generally accepted practices or guidelines (“Accepted Practices”) or take any action which would cause us to be in violation of any Applicable Law or Acceptable Practices.

Monitoring. TIME reserves the right to monitor all network traffic to the Sites or Services and anyone using the Sites or Services expressly acknowledges that such monitoring may occur. TIME may block unauthorized attempts or intrusions to upload or change information or cause damage to the Sites or Services in any fashion. You acknowledge that TIME has no general obligation to monitor User Content (as hereinafter defined) nor to actively seek facts or circumstances indicating illegal activity, but has the right to review, disable access to, or to edit any User Content in order to: (i) operate, secure and improve the security of the Sites or Services (including without limitation for fraud prevention, risk assessment, investigation and customer support purposes); (ii) ensure compliance with these Terms; (iii) comply with Applicable Laws or the order or requirement of a court, law enforcement, or other administration agency or governmental body; (iv) respond to User Content or user conduct that it determines is harmful or objectionable; or (v) as otherwise set forth in these Terms.

Posting of User Content. The Services may contain communication services (“Public Forums”) designed to enable you to post and communicate content, such as reviews, photos, videos (including Embedded Videos), or other information or content (collectively, “User Content”) with other members or visitors to our Sites. You agree that all such User Content you submit, post, upload, embed, display or communicate through the Services will comply with these Terms and with the Rules of Conduct set forth herein. You acknowledge and agree that when you post User Content it is available to the public and that you have no expectation of privacy concerning your User Content. As a result, please exercise caution when posting any personal information in User Content as it may be seen and used by others and do not post anything that is confidential. TIME has no obligation to monitor User Content but reserves the right to review and remove any User Content at any time, without notice, for any reason and in its sole discretion. TIME specifically disclaims any liability with regard to User Content and any actions resulting from your participation in any such Public Forums. TIME may delete or destroy any such User Content at any time. TIME IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY USER’S MISUSE OR MISAPPROPRIATION OF ANY USER CONTENT OR INFORMATION YOU POST ON OR THROUGH THE SERVICES.

Embedded Videos. Certain pages of the Sites may provide the functionality for you to “embed” videos appearing on the page on other websites or blog pages (together with the Player, as defined herein, the “Embedded Video”). The functionality is provided by giving you the necessary HTML code to include on such page to make that Embedded Video appear. If you include the HTML on a web or blog page, the actual video stream for the Embedded Video will be served from our servers but the Embedded Video may be rendered to the visitor of that page as part of that page. If you elect to embed video on a page, you agree as follows: (i) you will not alter, in any respect, the Embedded Video (including without limitation the content, format, and length and advertising associated therewith) from how it is served from our servers; (ii) you will not facilitate access to the Embedded Video through any video player or other tool other than the video player that is provided by us when the Embedded Video appears (the “Player”); (iii) the Embedded Video may be used for commercial purposes, including on an advertising-supported page, provided that: (a) the Embedded Video shall not be included in, or used as part of, a service that sells access to video content; (b) you shall not insert advertising, sponsorship or promotional messages in, or immediately adjacent to, the Embedded Video or Player; and (c) to the extent you sell any advertising, sponsorship or promotional material to appear on the same page that includes the Embedded Video, the page includes other content not provided by us which is a sufficient basis for such sales. You may not block, inhibit, build upon or disable any portion of the Player, including without limitation links back to our site. You understand and agree that all measured metrics related to the access and viewing of the Embedded Video shall be credited to the Sites without limitation of any provision of these Terms, we shall have no liability to you for any reason with respect to your use of Embedded Video and you agree to defend, indemnify and hold us and our affiliates and our affiliates’ directors, officers, employees and agents harmless from any and all claims, liabilities, costs and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, arising in any way from your use of the Embedded Video.

Objectionable Content. If you encounter something you find objectionable and in violation of these Terms, you can report it to legal@time.com.

License to User Content. All User Content must comply with these Terms. By submitting, transmitting, or displaying your User Content on or through the Services, you automatically grant (and you represent and warrant that you have the right to grant) to TIME, its licensees, and their respective successors and assigns, officers, directors, employees, licensees, agents, representatives and other users of the Services, a worldwide, sublicenseable, assignable, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, unlimited right and license to use, reproduce, publish, distribute, publicly display and perform, reformat, adapt, modify and delete your User Content in connection with the Services via any or all media, platforms and formats whether now or later known or developed (“License”).

Representation of Ownership. You retain copyright and other intellectual property rights with respect to any User Content to the extent that you have such rights under Applicable Laws. By posting or submitting User Content through the Services you represent and warrant that (i) you own such User Content or otherwise have the right to grant us the License set forth in these Terms; (ii) the User Content is accurate and not confidential and the distribution, submission, transmission, posting and use of your User Content on the Services is not in violation of any Applicable Law or contractual restrictions or other third party rights (including, without limitation, privacy, publicity, and intellectual property rights); and (iii) you are solely responsible for, and TIME will have no liability in connection with, your User Content or any other User Content you access through the Services. Your ownership in your User Content does not confer any rights to the Sites or Services, nor any rights to other User Content or TIME Content stored by or on behalf of TIME.

Feedback/Idea Submissions. TIME does not accept unauthorized idea submissions. Any ideas disclosed to TIME are not confidential and TIME may develop, use and freely disclose or publish similar ideas without compensating you or accounting to you. All comments or materials submitted to us, including testimonials, images, reviews, questions, comments, or suggestions (collectively, “Feedback”), is received and treated by us on a non-confidential and unrestricted basis. If you provide TIME with any Feedback, you hereby grant TIME a non-exclusive, fully-paid, royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, transferable, sublicensable license to reproduce, distribute, modify, prepare derivative works based on, publicly perform, publicly display, make, have made, use, sell, offer to sell, import, and otherwise exploit that Feedback for any purposes, for all current and future methods and forms of exploitation throughout the world. If any such rights may not be licensed under Applicable Laws (such as moral and other personal rights), you hereby waive and agree not to assert all such rights. You understand and agree that TIME is not required to make any use of any Feedback that you provide. You agree that if TIME makes use of your Feedback, TIME is not required to credit or compensate you for your contribution. You represent and warrant that you have sufficient rights in any Feedback that you provide to TIME to grant TIME and other affected parties the rights described above. This includes but is not limited to intellectual property rights and other proprietary, privacy or other personal rights.

Termination. TIME may terminate your access to its Sites or Services immediately or disable any user name, password or other identifier, whether chosen by you or provided by TIME, at any time without notice, if, in TIME’s sole opinion, you have violated any provision of these Terms. Termination will not limit any of TIME’s rights or remedies at law or in equity.

Third-Party Links. The Sites and Services may contain links to other websites or applications. These websites and applications are not under the control of TIME, and the existence of a link from the Sites or Services does not imply any endorsement of or affiliation with the linked websites or applications. TIME makes no warranties or representations, and disclaims all liability, relating to the accuracy, content, Terms of Service, privacy policies, products, services, legality, reliability, viewpoint, accuracy, currency, decency, or any other aspect of the linked websites or applications.

Linking to the Sites. Unless otherwise specifically indicated in these Terms or on the Sites, you agree that: (i) if you include a link from any other website to the Sites, such link shall open in a new browser window and shall link to the full version of an HTML formatted page of the Sites; (ii) you are not permitted to link directly to any image hosted on the Sites or Services, such as using an “in-line” linking method to cause the image hosted by us to be displayed on another website; and (iii) you agree not to download or use images hosted on this Sites on another website, for any purpose, including, without limitation, posting such images on another website. You agree not to link from any other website to the Sites in any manner such that the Sites, or any page of the Sites, is “framed,” surrounded or obfuscated by any third party content, materials or branding. We reserve all of our rights under the law to insist that any link to the Sites be discontinued, and to revoke your right to link to the Sites from any other website at any time upon written notice to you.

Data Collection Policy. No party unaffiliated with TIME may collect or use, or direct, authorize or assist other persons or entities to collect or use any data from a user, or a computer or device operated by a user, while accessing our Sites or Services without TIME’s prior express written permission.

Modification to Services. TIME has the right to modify its Services (and products and services accessible through its Services), and its Sites at any time in its sole discretion which may include upgrades, bug fixes, patches, other error corrections, and/or new features (collectively, including related documentation, “Updates”). Updates may also modify or delete in their entirety certain features and functionality. You agree that TIME has no obligation to provide any Updates or to continue to provide or enable any particular features or functionality or other aspects of its Sites or Services. Your only right with respect to any dissatisfaction with any modifications made to its Sites or Services, or any policies or practices of TIME in providing its Services is to cancel your account and/or stop using the Sites or Services.

Injunctive Relief. You expressly acknowledge and agree that there may be no adequate remedy at law for a breach of this Section, that such a breach may irreparably harm TIME and TIME is entitled, without limiting any of its other remedies at law or equity, to seek injunctive relief (temporary and permanent) from any court of competent jurisdiction immediately upon request and without the need to post a bond or security, with respect to any such breach or potential breach of these Terms.

6. PROPRIETARY RIGHTS

Ownership of Content and Marks. The Sites and Services, and all content published on or accessible through the Sites and Services (including, for example, audio, photographs, illustrations, graphics, other visuals, video, copy, text, software, titles, Shockwave files, etc.), code, data and materials thereon, the look and feel, design and organization of the Web Site, and the compilation of the content, code, data and materials on the Sites (“Content”), is owned by TIME, its subsidiaries, affiliates or its licensors, and is protected by laws governing copyrights, moral rights, sui generis rights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and/or other proprietary rights. TIME owns a copyright in the selection, coordination, arrangement and enhancement of such Content and a copyright in the Sites. All trademarks, logos, service marks, trade names, and trade dress appearing on the Content and Sites (“Marks”), are proprietary to TIME, its subsidiaries, affiliates, or its licensors. You acknowledge that you do not acquire any ownership rights in any Content or Marks downloaded or accessed from the Sites or Services. You may not frame or utilize framing techniques to enclose any Marks or Content (including images, text, page layout, or form) nor use any Meta tags or any other “hidden text” utilizing TIME, its affiliates’, or its licensors’ name or Marks without the prior express written consent of TIME. You agree not to copy, reproduce, publish, transmit, distribute, perform, sell, create derivative works of, or in any way exploit, the Sites, Services, Marks or Content, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent or TIME.

Notices From Third Party Licensors.

Getty Images still images and visual representations (including, without limitation, from Getty Images wholly-owned Sport, MLB, NHLI, AFP Sport, and Bongarts Sports) may not be republished, retransmitted, reproduced, downloaded or otherwise used, except for downloading for personal, non-commercial use.

Our Limited License to You.You acknowledge and agree that the Sites, Services and Content are provided under license, and not sold, to you and your use. You do not acquire any ownership interest in the Sites, Services or Content under these Terms, or any other rights thereto other than to use the Sites, Services and Content in accordance with the license granted, and subject to all terms, conditions, and restrictions under these Terms. TIME grants you a limited, personal, non-commercial, non-exclusive, revocable, non-assignable, and non-transferable license to access (but not through scraping, spidering, crawling or other technology or software used to access data) and display the Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal use in connection with accessing and using the Services as reasonably necessary to use them for their intended purpose. You may not insert any code or product to manipulate the Content, Sites or Services in any way that affects any user’s experience. TIME, its affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensors reserve all rights not expressly granted in and to its respective Sites, Services, Marks and Content. You may not use the Sites, Services, Marks or Content in a manner that constitutes an infringement of our rights or that has not been authorized by us. More specifically, unless explicitly authorized in these Terms you may not modify, copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, transmit, translate, sell, create derivative works, exploit, or distribute in any manner or medium (including by email or other electronic means) any material from the Sites or Services. You may, however, from time to time, download copies of individual pages from the Services for your personal, non-commercial use, provided that you keep intact all copyright and other proprietary notices intact. Non-commercial use does not include the use of the Content without prior written consent from TIME in connection with: (1) the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system; or (2) providing archived or cached data sets containing Content to another person or entity.

7. DIGITAL MILLENNIUM COPYRIGHT ACT NOTICE (U.S. Only)

Filing a Complaint. If you are a user in the United States, TIME has designated an agent with the United States Copyright Office in accordance with the terms of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) and avails itself of the protections under the DMCA. We reserve the right to remove any User Content on the Sites which allegedly infringes another person’s copyright. We are under no obligation to scan content posted for any violations of third party rights. However, we respect the copyright interests of others and it is our policy not to permit materials known by us to infringe another party’s copyright to remain on the Sites. If you believe any materials on any Site infringes a copyright, you should provide us with a written request to takedown the allegedly infringing material in the form of a written letter, sent by regular mail only, (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) that at a minimum includes:

– Identification of the URL of the Site and the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material;

– Your name, address, telephone number and email address (if available);

– A statement that the complaining party has a good faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law;

– A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed; and

– The signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right to ignore a DMCA Takedown Notice that is not in compliance with the DMCA.

Filing a Counter-Notice. If your material has been removed or blocked by us as a result of our receipt of a DMCA Takedown Notice, you may send us a request asking for the allegedly infringing material to be restored in the form of a written letter, sent by regular mail only (“DMCA Counter-Notice”) that at a minimum includes:

– Identification of the copyrighted work (or works) that was removed by TIME and the URL of the Site(s) with the location at which the works appeared before they were removed. The information must be reasonably sufficient to permit us to identify the copyrighted work;

– Your name, address, telephone number and email address (if available);

– A statement that you consent to the jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal District Court for the judicial district in which your address is located, or the State of New York if your address is outside of the United States;

– A statement that you will accept service of process from the person (or an agent of such person) who provided the DMCA Takedown Notice to us;

– A statement that you have a good faith belief that the allegedly infringing material identified above as the copyrighted work was removed or disabled as a result of a mistake or misidentification of the material to be removed or disabled; and

– A signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyrighted work that was taken down.

When we receive the DMCA Counter-Notice, we will send a copy of the DMCA Counter-Notice to the party who originally sent us the DMCA Takedown Notice requested the removal of the allegedly infringing material and we will reinstate the allegedly infringing material, unless that party obtains a court order supporting removal of the allegedly infringing material.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right to ignore a DMCA Counter-Notice that is not in compliance with the DMCA.

Both the DMCA Takedown Notice and the DMCA Counter-Notice must be sent to our designated DMCA designated agent addressed as follows:

Copyright Agent:

DMCA Agent, TIME USA LLC, 1095 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Email: dmcanotice@time.com

8. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

IF YOU CHOOSE TO USE THE SITES OR SERVICES, YOU DO SO VOLUNTARILY AND AT YOUR SOLE RISK. THE CONTENT AND INFORMATION OFFERED ON OR THROUGH THE SITES OR SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS.” TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMISSIBLE UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OR OTHER TERMS OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR TERMS OF SATISFACTORY QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WE DO NOT WARRANT: THAT THE SITES OR SERVICES, OR ANY OF THEIR FUNCTIONS, WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE; THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED; THAT ANY PART OF THE SITES OR SERVICES, OR THE SERVERS THAT MAKE THEM AVAILABLE, ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS ,INCLUDING WHETHER UPDATES WILL AUTOMATICALLY DOWNLOAD WHEN INSTALLED OR THAT DEPENDING ON YOUR DEVICE WHETHER UPDATES WILL BE AVAILABLE TO YOU. WE DO NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE USE OR THE RESULTS OF THE USE OF THE SITES OR SERVICES OR CONTENT CONTAINED THEREIN WITH REGARD TO THEIR CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, RELIABILITY, APPROPRIATENESS FOR ANY PURPOSE, OR OTHERWISE. DUE TO THE NATURE OF THE INTERNET, TIME CANNOT GUARANTEE THE CONTINUOUS AND UNINTERRUPTED AVAILABILITY AND ACCESSIBILITY OF THE SITES OR SERVICES. TIME MAY RESTRICT THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SITES OR SERVICES OR CERTAIN AREAS OR FEATURES IF NECESSARY, IN VIEW OF CAPACITY LIMITS, THE SECURITY OR INTEGRITY OF ITS SERVERS, OR TO CARRY OUT MAINTENANCE MEASURES THAT ASSIST IN THE PROPER OR IMPROVED FUNCTIONING OF THE SITES OR SERVICES. IF YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH ANY OF THE MATERIALS CONTAINED IN THE SITES OR SERVICES, OR WITH ANY OF THESE TERMS, YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY IS TO DISCONTINUE USE OF OUR SITES OR SERVICES.

IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO EVALUATE THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS OR USEFULNESS OF ANY INFORMATION, OPINION, ADVICE OR OTHER CONTENT AVAILABLE THROUGH THE SITES. PLEASE SEEK THE ADVICE OF PROFESSIONALS, AS APPROPRIATE, REGARDING THE EVALUATION OF ANY SPECIFIC INFORMATION, OPINION, ADVICE OR OTHER CONTENT, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO FINANCIAL, HEALTH, OR LIFESTYLE INFORMATION, OPINION, ADVICE OR OTHER CONTENT.

9. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

You acknowledge and agree that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the entire risk arising out of your access to and use of the Sites, Services, Content and User Content, and your posting of any User Content remains with you. Neither TIME nor any other party involved in creating, producing, or delivering the Sites or Services, Content or User Content will be liable for any incidental, special, exemplary or consequential damages, including lost profits, loss of data or loss of goodwill, service interruption, computer damage or system failure or the cost of substitute products or services, or for any damages for personal or bodily injury or emotional distress arising out of or in connection with these Terms or from the use of or inability to use the Sites or Services, whether based on warranty, contract, tort (including negligence), product liability or any other legal theory, and whether or not TIME has been informed of the possibility of such damage, even if a limited remedy set forth herein is found to have failed its essential purpose. In no event will TIME’ aggregate liability arising out of or in connection with these Terms and your use of the Sites or Services, exceed the amounts you have paid to TIME in the twelve month period prior to the event giving rise to the liability, or $50USD if no such payments have been made, as applicable. The limitations of damages set forth above are fundamental elements of the basis of the bargain between TIME and you. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

10. YOUR LEGAL LIABILITY

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless TIME and its shareholders, partners, affiliates, directors, officers, subsidiaries, employees, agents, suppliers, and licensors from and against all damages, losses, liabilities, claims, and costs (including, but not limited to, reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs including costs to respond to regulatory inquiries, actions or subpoenas) related to all third party claims, charges, and investigations, arising from, relating to, or caused by User Content you post or submit or your failure to comply with these Terms. We reserve the right, at our own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter otherwise subject to indemnification by you, and in such case, you agree to cooperate with our defense of such claim.

11. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS RIGHTS

If you are a California resident and in connection with the foregoing releases, you hereby waive California Civil Code Section 1542 (and any similar provision in any other jurisdiction) which states:

“A general release does not extend to claims which the creditor does not know or suspect to exist in his favor at the time of executing the release, which, if known by him must have materially affected his settlement with the debtor.”

12. GEOGRAPHIC RESTRICTIONS

TIME will provide the Sites and Services with reasonable care and skill but makes no representations that they are appropriate for use from locations outside the United States or compliant with laws outside the United States. If you access the Sites or Services from outside the United States, you are responsible for compliance with local laws in relation to your use of the Sites or Services.

13. CHANGES TO TERMS OF SERVICE

TIME will review and may update these Terms periodically and will note the new effective date if any changes are made. If we make material changes to these Terms we may choose to notify you by prominently posting a notice of a new Terms of Service update on the Sites for a period of time in our discretion but we encourage you to review these Terms and make note of the “effective date” frequently. Your continued use of the Sites and Services after we post any changes to the Terms signifies your agreement to any such changes. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must discontinue using the Sites and Services.

You may be able to access other websites, mobile applications or resources through links accessed on the Sites or Services. Because TIME has no control over such websites or mobile applications you acknowledge and agree TIME is not responsible for the availability of such external websites, mobile applications or resources accessible from those third parties, and does not endorse and is not responsible or liable for any content, advertising, products, services, or other materials available from such websites or mobile applications, nor does TIME endorse any such websites, mobile applications or resources, or the products or services assessable on such websites or mobile applications.

15. ARBITRATION / DISPUTE RESOLUTION FOR U.S. RESIDENTS

Governing Law. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without application of conflict of laws rules, except that these Section 15 provisions (“Arbitration Agreement”) shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act, 9 U.S.C. 1, et seq.

Applicability of Arbitration Agreement. Subject to the terms of this Arbitration Agreement, you and Time agree that any dispute, claim, disagreements arising out of or relating in any way to your access to or use of the Services or of the Sites, any products sold or distributed through the Services or the Sites, or the Terms and prior versions of the Terms, including claims and disputes that arose between us before the effective date of these Terms (each, a “Dispute”) will be resolved by binding arbitration, rather than in court, except that: (1) you and Time may assert claims or seek relief in small claims court if such claims qualify and remain in small claims court; and (2) you or Time may seek equitable relief in court for infringement or other misuse of intellectual property rights (such as trademarks, trade dress, domain names, trade secrets, copyrights, and patents). For purposes of this Arbitration Agreement, “Dispute” will also include disputes that arose or involve facts occurring before the existence of this or any prior versions of the Terms as well as claims that may arise after the termination of these Terms.

Informal Dispute Resolution. There might be instances when a Dispute arises between you and Time. If that occurs, Time is committed to working with you to reach a reasonable resolution. You and Time agree that good faith informal efforts to resolve Disputes can result in a prompt, low‐cost and mutually beneficial outcome. You and Time therefore agree that before either party commences arbitration against the other (or initiates an action in small claims court if a party so elects), we will personally meet and confer telephonically or via videoconference, in a good faith effort to resolve informally any Dispute covered by this Arbitration Agreement (“Informal Dispute Resolution Conference”). If you are represented by counsel, your counsel may participate in the conference, but you will also participate in the conference. The party initiating a Dispute must give notice to the other party in writing of its intent to initiate an Informal Dispute Resolution Conference (“Notice”), which shall occur within 45 days after the other party receives such Notice, unless an extension is mutually agreed upon by the parties. Notice to Time that you intend to initiate an Informal Dispute Resolution Conference should be sent by email to legal@time.com or regular mail to our offices located at TIME USA LLC, TIME USA LLC, 1095 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, United States. Notice to you will be sent to your email address and/or street address that Time has on file or associated to your Time account profile. It is your responsibility to keep your contact information up to date. The Notice must include: (1) your name, telephone number, mailing address, e‐mail address associated with your account (if you have one); (2) the name, telephone number, mailing address and e‐mail address of counsel, if any; and (3) a description of the Dispute. The Informal Dispute Resolution Conference shall be individualized such that a separate conference must be held each time either party initiates a Dispute, even if the same law firm or group of law firms represents multiple users in similar cases, unless all parties agree; multiple individuals initiating a Dispute legal@time.comcannot participate in the same Informal Dispute Resolution Conference unless all parties agree. In the time between a party receiving the Notice and the Informal Dispute Resolution Conference, nothing in this Arbitration Agreement shall prohibit the parties from engaging in informal communications to resolve the initiating party’s Dispute. Engaging in the Informal Dispute Resolution Conference is a condition precedent and requirement that must be fulfilled before commencing arbitration. The statute of limitations and any filing fee deadlines shall be tolled while the parties engage in the Informal Dispute Resolution Conference process required by this section.

Waiver of Jury Trial. YOU AND TIME HEREBY WAIVE ANY CONSTITUTIONAL AND STATUTORY RIGHTS TO SUE IN COURT AND HAVE A TRIAL IN FRONT OF A JUDGE OR A JURY. You and Time are instead electing that all Disputes shall be resolved by arbitration under this Arbitration Agreement, except as specified in the subsection entitled “Applicability of Arbitration Agreement” above. There is no judge or jury in arbitration, and court review of an arbitration award is subject to very limited review.

Waiver of Class and Other Non-Individualized Relief. YOU AND TIME AGREE THAT, EXCEPT AS SPECIFIED IN THE “BATCH ARBITRATION” SUBSECTION BELOW, EACH OF US MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST THE OTHER ONLY ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS AND NOT ON A CLASS, REPRESENTATIVE, OR COLLECTIVE BASIS, AND THE PARTIES HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE ANY DISPUTE BE BROUGHT, HEARD, ADMINISTERED, RESOLVED, OR ARBITRATED ON A CLASS, COLLECTIVE, REPRESENTATIVE, OR MASS ACTION BASIS. ONLY INDIVIDUAL RELIEF IS AVAILABLE, AND DISPUTES OF MORE THAN ONE CUSTOMER OR USER CANNOT BE ARBITRATED OR CONSOLIDATED WITH THOSE OF ANY OTHER CUSTOMER OR USER. Subject to this Arbitration Agreement, the arbitrator may award declaratory or injunctive relief only in favor of the individual party seeking relief and only to the extent necessary to provide relief warranted by the party’s individual claim. Nothing in this paragraph is intended to, nor shall it, affect the terms and conditions under the subsection entitled “Batch Arbitration.” Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Arbitration Agreement, if a court decides by means of a final decision, not subject to any further appeal or recourse, that the limitations of this subsection, “Waiver of Class and Other Non-Individualized Relief,” are invalid or unenforceable as to a particular claim or request for relief (such as a request for public injunctive relief), you and Time agree that that particular claim or request for relief (and only that particular claim or request for relief) shall be severed from the arbitration and may be litigated in the state or federal courts located in New York County, New York. All other Disputes shall be arbitrated or litigated in small claims court. This subsection does not prevent you or Time from participating in a class-wide settlement of claims.

Arbitration Procedures. If the Informal Dispute Resolution Process described above does not resolve satisfactorily within sixty (60) days after receipt of the Notice, you and Time agree that either party shall have the right to finally resolve the Dispute through binding arbitration. The arbitration will be administered by JAMS. Disputes involving claims, counterclaims, or requests for relief under $250,000, not inclusive of attorneys’ fees and interest, shall be subject to JAMS’s most current version of the Streamlined Arbitration Rules and procedures available at http://www.jamsadr.com/rules-streamlined-arbitration/; all other Disputes shall be subject to JAMS’s most current version of the Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures, available at http://www.jamsadr.com/rules-comprehensive-arbitration/. Any arbitration of a Dispute relating to your access to or use of the Site or Services, any products sold or distributed through the Site, or the Services, primarily for personal, family or household purposes shall also be subject to the allocation of arbitration costs and other requirements of the JAMS’ Policy On Consumer Arbitrations Pursuant to Pre-Dispute Clauses Minimum Standards of Procedural Fairness available at https://www.jamsadr.com/consumer-minimum-standards/. JAMS’s rules are also available at http://www.jamsadr.com or by calling JAMS at 800-352-5267. A party who wishes to initiate arbitration must provide the other party with a request for arbitration (the “Request”). A Request to Time should be sent either by mail to TIME USA LLC, TIME USA LLC, 1095 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, United States or by email to legal@time.com. A Request to you will be sent to your email address and/or street address that Time has on file or associated to your Time account profile. It is your responsibility to keep your contact information up to date. The Request must include: (1) the name, telephone number, mailing address, e‐mail address of the party seeking arbitration and the account username (if applicable) as well as the email address associated with any applicable account; (2) a statement of the legal claims being asserted and the factual bases of those claims; (3) a description of the remedy sought and an accurate, good‐faith calculation of the amount in controversy in United States Dollars; (4) a statement certifying completion of the Informal Dispute Resolution process as described above; and (5) evidence that the requesting party has paid any necessary filing fees in connection with such arbitration.

Unless you and Time otherwise agree, or the Batch Arbitration process discussed below is triggered, the arbitration will be conducted in the county where you reside. If JAMS is not available to arbitrate, the parties will select an alternative arbitral forum. Your responsibility to pay any JAMS fees and costs will be solely as set forth in the applicable JAMS rules.

Arbitrator. The arbitrator will be either a retired judge or an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of New York and will be selected by the parties from JAMS’ roster of arbitrators with experience in consumer and/or internet industry disputes. If the parties are unable to agree upon an arbitrator within thirty-five (35) days of delivery of the Request, then JAMS will appoint the arbitrator in accordance with the applicable JAMS rules, provided that if the Batch Arbitration process is triggered, JAMS will appoint the arbitrator for each batch.

Authority of Arbitrator. The arbitrator shall have exclusive authority to resolve any Dispute, including, without limitation, disputes arising out of or related to the interpretation or application of the Arbitration Agreement, including the enforceability, revocability, scope, or validity of the Arbitration Agreement or any portion of the Arbitration Agreement, except for the following: (1) all Disputes arising out of or relating to the subsection entitled “Waiver of Class and Other Non-Individualized Relief,” including any claim that all or part of the subsection entitled “Waiver of Class and Other Non-Individualized Relief” is unenforceable, illegal, void or voidable, or that such subsection entitled “Waiver of Class and Other Non-Individualized Relief” has been breached, shall be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction and not by an arbitrator; (2) except as expressly contemplated in the subsection entitled “Batch Arbitration,” all Disputes about the payment of arbitration fees shall be decided only by a court of competent jurisdiction and not by an arbitrator; (3) all Disputes about whether either party has satisfied any condition precedent to arbitration shall be decided only by a court of competent jurisdiction and not by an arbitrator; and (4) all Disputes about which version of the Arbitration Agreement applies shall be decided only by a court of competent jurisdiction and not by an arbitrator. The arbitration proceeding will not be consolidated with any other matters or joined with any other cases or parties, except as expressly provided in the subsection entitled “Batch Arbitration.” The arbitrator shall have the authority to grant motions dispositive of all or part of any Dispute. The arbitrator shall issue a written award and statement of decision describing the essential findings and conclusions on which the award is based, including the calculation of any damages awarded. The award of the arbitrator is final and binding upon you and us. Judgment on the arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction.

Attorneys’ Fees and Costs. The parties shall bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs in arbitration unless the arbitrator finds that either the substance of the Dispute or the relief sought in the Request was frivolous or was brought for an improper purpose (as measured by the standards set forth in Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11(b)).

Batch Arbitration. To increase the efficiency of administration and resolution of arbitrations, you and Time agree that in the event that there are one hundred (100) or more individual Requests of a substantially similar nature filed against Time by or with the assistance of the same law firm, group of law firms, or organizations, within a thirty (30) day period (or as soon as possible thereafter), JAMS shall (1) administer the arbitration demands in batches of 100 Requests per batch (plus, to the extent there are less than 100 Requests left over after the batching described above, a final batch consisting of the remaining Requests); (2) appoint one arbitrator for each batch; and (3) provide for the resolution of each batch as a single consolidated arbitration with one set of filing and administrative fees due per side per batch, one procedural calendar, one hearing (if any) in a place to be determined by the arbitrator, and one final award (“Batch Arbitration”). All parties agree that Requests are of a “substantially similar nature” if they arise out of or relate to the same event or factual scenario and raise the same or similar legal issues and seek the same or similar relief. To the extent the parties disagree on the application of the Batch Arbitration process, the disagreeing party shall advise JAMS, and JAMS shall appoint a sole standing arbitrator to determine the applicability of the Batch Arbitration process (“Administrative Arbitrator”). In an effort to expedite resolution of any such dispute by the Administrative Arbitrator, the parties agree that the Administrative Arbitrator may set forth such procedures as are necessary to resolve any disputes promptly. The Administrative Arbitrator’s fees shall be paid by Time. You and Time agree to cooperate in good faith with JAMS to implement the Batch Arbitration process including the payment of single filing and administrative fees for batches of Requests, as well as any steps to minimize the time and costs of arbitration, which may include: (1) the appointment of a discovery special master to assist the arbitrator in the resolution of discovery disputes; and (2) the adoption of an expedited calendar of the arbitration proceedings. This Batch Arbitration provision shall in no way be interpreted as authorizing a class, collective and/or mass arbitration or action of any kind, or arbitration involving joint or consolidated claims under any circumstances, except as expressly set forth in this provision.

30-Day Right to Opt Out. You have the right to opt out of the provisions of this Arbitration Agreement by filling out this form within thirty (30) days after first becoming subject to this Arbitration Agreement. Your notice must include your name and address, the email address you used to set up your Time account (if you have one), and an unequivocal statement that you want to opt out of this Arbitration Agreement. If you opt out of this Arbitration Agreement, all other parts of these Terms will continue to apply to you. Opting out of this Arbitration Agreement has no effect on any other arbitration agreements that you may currently have, or may enter in the future, with us.

Invalidity, Expiration. Except as provided in the subsection entitled “Waiver of Class or Other Non-Individualized Relief” above, if any part or parts of this Arbitration Agreement are found under the law to be invalid or unenforceable, then such specific part or parts shall be of no force and effect and shall be severed and the remainder of the Arbitration Agreement shall continue in full force and effect. You and Time further agree that any Dispute must be initiated via arbitration within the applicable statute of limitation for that claim or controversy, or it will be forever time barred. Likewise, you and Time agree that all applicable statutes of limitation will apply to such arbitration in the same manner as those statutes of limitation would apply in the applicable court of competent jurisdiction.

Modification. Notwithstanding any provision in these Terms to the contrary, we agree that if Time makes any future material change to this Arbitration Agreement, it will notify you. Unless you reject the change within thirty (30) days of such change become effective by writing to Time at legal@time.com, your continued use of the Sites and/or Services, including the acceptance of products and services offered on the Sites following the posting of changes to this Arbitration Agreement constitutes your acceptance of any such changes. Changes to this Arbitration Agreement do not provide you with a new opportunity to opt out of the Arbitration Agreement if you have previously agreed to a version of these Terms and did not validly opt out of arbitration. If you reject any change or update to this Arbitration Agreement, and you were bound by an existing agreement to arbitrate Disputes arising out of or relating in any way to your access to or use of the Services or of the Sites, any Communications you receive, any products sold or distributed through the Sites, the Services, or these Terms, the provisions of this Arbitration Agreement as of the date you first accepted the Terms (or accepted any subsequent changes to these Terms) remain in full force and effect. Time will continue to honor any valid opt outs of the Arbitration Agreement that you made to a prior version of these Terms.

Governing Courts. To the extent that the Dispute is not covered by any arbitration agreement between you and us, it shall proceed before the state or federal courts located in New York County, New York (except for small claims court actions which may be brought in the county where you reside).

Survival. This Arbitration Agreement shall survive termination of these Terms.

16. DISPUTE RESOLUTION NON-U.S. RESIDENTS

In the event of any Dispute you and we agree to send a written notice to the other providing a reasonable description of the Dispute, along with a proposed resolution of it. Our notice to you will be sent to you based on the email address and/or street address that Time has on file or associated to your Time account profile. It is your responsibility to keep your contact information up to date. Your notice to us must be sent to us at timeforeigndispute@time.com or to TIME USA LLC, 1095 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, United States. For a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of notice from the other party, TIME and you will engage in a dialogue in order to attempt to resolve the Dispute, though nothing will require either you or TIME to resolve the Dispute on terms either you or TIME, in each of our sole discretion, consider unsatisfactory. Nothing in this section will prevent a party from pursuing their Disputes in court or another complaint process.

If you reside or have your place of business outside the U.S., these Terms will be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law. The application of the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) is excluded. Nothing in the Terms shall deprive you of any mandatory protection you have under the law of the country where you live. If you are a consumer, you may bring a Dispute against us in a court within a jurisdiction according to the laws of your country of residence or before the competent courts in London, England. In addition, if your country of residence is in the EU, please note that Disputes may be submitted for online resolution to the European Commission Online Dispute Resolution platform. If you are acting as a business, you agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in London, England.

If you have any comments, queries or complaints about these Terms or our Services, please contact us at legal@time.com.

17. NO RIGHTS OF THIRD PARTIES

You agree that, except as otherwise expressly provided in these Terms, there are not third-party beneficiaries to these Terms.

18. MISCELLANEOUS

These Terms, and policies incorporated herein, are the entire agreement between you and TIME. They supersede any and all prior or contemporaneous agreements between you and TIME relating to your use of the Sites or Services. If these Terms expire or are terminated for any reason, the provisions which by their nature should continue after termination including Proprietary Rights, Disclaimer of Warranties, Limitation of Liability, Your Legal Liability, Arbitration/Dispute Resolution For U.S. Residents, Dispute Resolution Non-U.S. Residents, No Rights of Third Parties, and Miscellaneous shall survive any such expiration or termination. If any provision of these Terms is declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction or arbitrator to be unlawful, unenforceable or void, such provision will be ineffective only to the extent that it is found unlawful, unenforceable or void, and the remainder of the provision and all other provisions will remain fully enforceable, except that if the Class Action Waiver for any Claim cannot be enforced, then the provision to arbitrate will not apply. You may not assign your rights under your TIME Account or this agreement to any third party without TIME’ prior written permission. TIME may assign these Terms, in whole or in part, at any time. Headings in the Terms are for convenience of reference only and shall not affect the interpretation or construction of this agreement. The failure of TIME to partially or fully exercise any rights or the waiver of TIME to enforce any breach of these Terms by you, shall not prevent a subsequent exercise of such right by TIME or be deemed a waiver by TIME of any subsequent breach by you of the same or any other term of these Terms. The rights and remedies of TIME under these Terms and any other applicable agreement between you and TIME shall be cumulative, and the exercise of any such right or remedy shall not limit TIME’ right to exercise any other right or remedy. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between any of these Terms any other terms or conditions applicable to the Services, we shall determine which rules, restrictions, limitations, terms and/or conditions shall control and prevail in our sole discretion, and you specifically waive any right to challenge or dispute such determination.

If you have any questions about these Terms, please email us at legal@time.com or write to us at: TIME USA LLC, 1095 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, United States..

When contacting us, please include your full name, address, phone number, and email address, and indicate the specific nature of your request or inquiry.

For usage and/or reprint permission requests related to covers and articles, you can go here.

For usage and/or permission requests related to video or anything else, please email us at syndication@time.com.

For customers located in the United States or Canada with subscriber inquiries (including address changes and subscription cancellations), or any other Customer Care issues, please contact us at:

TIME Customer Service

P.O. Box 37508

Boone, IA 50037-0508

1-800-843-TIME (8463)

You can also log into your account here, or email us at time-customerservice@time.com.

If you are a customer located in Europe, Middle East, Africa or Latin America with a subscription inquiry, please contact us via email at time@subscription.co.uk or write to us at:

Time Customer Service

Tower House

Lathkill Street

Market Harborough

Great Britain

LE16 9EF

If you are a customer located in Asia and South Pacific, please contact us via email at time@subscribenow.com.au.

