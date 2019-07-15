Paris Attack: Time Magazine Reporting

World leaders and experts on what comes next

paris_lede

ISIS will Strike America

By Michael Morell

Former CIA Deputy Director

How to
Beat ISIS

By Adm. James Stavridis

Dean of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

Welcome Refugees

By Madeleine Albright

Former Secretary of State

Fortify the Borders

By Marine Le Pen

President of France’s Front National

The Lineage of Terror

By Kamel Daoud

Author of The Meursault Investigation

The Clueless 2016 Candidates

By Joe Klein

Political Columnist, TIME

video1

France’s
Culture Wars

By Jay Newton-Small

Washington Correspondent, TIME

Paris,
Je T’aime

By Matt Vella

Assistant Managing Editor, TIME

How I Told
My Son

By Vivienne Walt

Correspondent, TIME

Punish Those
who Fund ISIS

By Rand Paul

Kentucky Senator

We Must Screen
Refugees

By Rick Snyder

Michigan Governor

Step up, Congress

By Tim Kaine & Jeff Flake

U.S. Senators, Virginia & Arizona

video2

Obama’s Failing
Legacy

By Jack Goldsmith

Professor at Harvard Law School

Europe Needs More Integration

By Rana Foroohar

Assistant Managing Editor, TIME

What About Beirut?

By Aryn Baker

Africa Bureau Chief, TIME

Stop the Syrian
Refugees

By Ben Carson

Republican Candidate for President

Refugees Aren’t
Terrorists

By David Miliband

President and CEO of the
International Rescue Committee

We Need Boots
on the Ground

By John Kasich

Ohio Governor

How to End a
Permanent War

By Andrew Bacevich

Professor at Boston University

photo

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com