Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte&#039;s Drug War Photos

See photos from inside Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs in the Philippines by James Nachtwey

Since Duterte took office in late June, more than 6,000 people have been killed in his campaign to purge the Philippines of illegal drugs and those associated with them, according to reliable estimates by local media. The ­victims—­suspected users and ­pushers—do not enjoy due process, and they are always killed at night, sometimes inside their own homes. The perpetrators are vigilantes, hired guns and likely cops too.

Duterte made no secret that this would happen. “All of you who are into drugs, you sons of bitches, I will really kill you,” he said last April, a month before he was elected. It wasn’t just campaign bluster. For 22 years Duterte had served as mayor of the southern city of Davao, where he took a pathological approach to restoring order to the city’s streets. Under his leadership, the extrajudicial killings of suspected criminals and drug users in Davao by vigilantes was practically state policy. In December, speaking to a group of business­people, Duterte admitted to personally killing a few himself while he was mayor. The reaction of the international community has been one of outrage and reproach: Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Dec. 20 that Duterte should be investigated for murder.

Duterte’s fiercest critic is Senator Leila de Lima, a former Secretary of Justice who has attempted to wage a war in the legislature against a strongman President who she says is actually “rather meek.” Duterte and his allies have struck back, and de Lima fears impeachment, arrest or worse. But, she says, “Will I stop fighting? Over my dead body.” —Nash Jenkins/Manila

phillippines_nachtwey_2396_jn_170104
The victim of a summary execution found on a roadside in the Navotas area of Manila on Nov. 30
phillippines_nachtwey_3025r2
A police forensic team investigates a crime scene in Navotas on Nov. 30
Family members grieve for Ronnie Arroyo in Quezon City on Dec. 6. Arroyo, 36, was a drug user killed in an abandoned house by police who claimed he fired first
Family members grieve for Ronnie Arroyo in Quezon City on Dec. 6. Arroyo, 36, was a drug user killed in an abandoned house by police who claimed he fired first
phillippines_nachtwey_0559_jn_170104
An unidentified victim in the port area of Manila on Nov. 26
phillippines_nachtwey_4438r2
Residents of Payatas look at the scene of a killing as a police forensic team investigates on Dec. 1
phillippines_nachtwey_2092_jn_170102
The body of Melanie Abata under a bridge in Caloocan on Nov. 29
phillippines_nachtwey_0344_crop_jn_170102
Aviel, the one-year-old son of Christian Nufable, 34, sleeps at his father’s wake on Nov. 26. Nufable left behind a wife, Melanie, and another son, eight-year-old Alex
Most inmates in the overcrowded jail of Las PiÃƒÂ±as are either convicted or accused of drug offenses
Most inmates in the overcrowded jail of Las Piñas are either convicted or accused of drug offenses
phillippines_nachtwey_11040_jn_170102
A man reaches to the women’s cell to hold his wife’s hand at the Malate jail on Dec. 10
phillippines_nachtwey_11119r2
An overcrowded cell at the Malate jail on Dec. 10
phillippines_nachtwey_4354_crop_jn_170102
Residents of Payatas look at the scene of a killing on Nov. 30
phillippines_nachtwey_1791_jn_170104
Jocelyn De La Cruz, the pregnant wife of a victim, in Navotas on Nov. 28
phillippines_nachtwey_5300_crop_jn_170102
The funeral procession for Alex Hongco, 31, in Pasig on Dec. 4. He left behind a wife and six children
phillippines_nachtwey_8366_jn_161227
The scene of a killing under a bridge in Manila on Dec. 6
The coffins of Domingo MaÃƒÂ±osca and son Francis, 5, on Dec. 14. Both were killed by shots fired through the plywood window of their tiny Manila home. Elisabeth Navarro, nine months pregnant, survived with Erika, 1, and a second girl
The coffins of Domingo Mañosca and son Francis, 5, on Dec. 14. Both were killed by shots fired through the plywood window of their tiny Manila home. Elisabeth Navarro, nine months pregnant, survived with Erika, 1, and a second girl

James Nachtwey is a TIME contract photographer, documenting wars, conflicts and critical social issues

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com