Hollywood
Rare 1949 Photographs Show the Making of
Sunset Boulevard
As Glenn Close returns to Broadway to reprise her starring role in the revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her critical acclaim and a Tony Award more than 20 years
Boxing
The Story Behind the 'Rumble in the Jungle' Fight
It was advertised as “The Rumble in the Jungle.” The 25-year old powerhouse vs. the aging 32-year old. The late Muhammed Ali and George Foreman were preparing to duke it out on the ring
photograpy
See the Evolution of Protests in Washington
In 1894, they came to Washington to demand a solution to unemployment. Led by Jacob Coxey, they contributed a not-so-flattering term to the American lexicon—a “Coxey’s Army”
politics
See Photos From Every Presidential Inauguration LIFE Magazine Ever Covered
During the 37 years that LIFE was published, the magazine covered Presidential Inaugurations from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s second inauguration to Richard Nixon’s first inauguration in
People
Carole Lombard and Flight 3: A Movie Star's Mysterious Death
On Jan. 16, 1942, Carole Lombard was best known as a screwball comedy actress. But not only was Lombard the highest paid actress of her time—starring in movies such as Twentieth Century, My Man
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Remembering the Photographers We Lost in 2016
From Marc Riboud to David Gilkey and Bill Cunningham, TIME LightBox pays tribute to the photographers we lost in 2016, celebrating their lives and the contributions they made to the medium of
Hollywood
Betty Grable Was Famous For Her Legs. Here’s What She Thought About That
When Betty Grable was profiled in the June 7, 1943, issue of LIFE, she shared headline status with another entity: her own legs, which the magazine dubbed a “major Hollywood landmark.”
photography
Harry Benson Captured History on Film. Here's What He Has to Say About It
When Harry Benson was a boy in school, he was given a Robert Louis Stevenson poem, “From a Railway Carriage,” a 19th-century evocation of watching the world fly by from the window of a
space race
See John Glenn's Career on the Cover of LIFE Magazine
Former Ohio U.S. Senator and astronaut John Glenn—the first American to orbit the Earth and the third in space—died on Thursday at 95. As the above gallery shows, the American hero was a
john g. morris
Celebrated Photo Editor John G. Morris Turns 100
Robert Capa’s iconic 1944 shot of a soldier in the surf at Normandy would become one of the most celebrated pictures of the Second World War—but Capa did not act alone. John G. Morris, a
