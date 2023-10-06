This Privacy Policy applies to individuals in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland, Australia, and New Zealand.

This Privacy Policy was last updated on May 14, 2021.

Table of Contents

1. Collection of Personal Data

2. Cookies and Web Beacons

3. Personal Data We Obtain from Other Sources

4. How We Use The Personal Data We Collect:

5. Disclosure of Personal Data

6. Legal Basis for Processing

7. Third Party Websites, Social Media, and Advertisers

8. Your Choices

– Promotional Mail and Email

– Analytics

– Interest-Based Advertising

– Mobile App Advertising and Tracking

– Precise Device Location Tracking

– Accessing, Correcting, and Deleting Your Personal Data

– Data Subject Requests

9. Data Controller

10. International Transfer

11. Security of Personal Data

12. Retention of Personal Data

13. Special Note for Parents

14. Changes to this Privacy Policy

15. How to Contact Us

Privacy Policy for individuals outside of the countries listed above.

Your privacy is important to us. This Privacy Policy describes how TIME USA, LLC and its affiliates (“Time,” “we,” or “our”) collect, use, disclose, and otherwise process your personal data when you interact with Time, including via our website (https://time.com) (“Website”), online and print publications (“Publications”), mobile apps (“Apps”) and other services, which may be described further below (together with our Website, Publications and Apps, the “Services”). This Privacy Policy applies to data subjects in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland (collectively, “Europe”) as well as Australia and New Zealand. If you are located in Europe, please see the section “Data Controller” below for information about the controller of your personal data.

Collection of Personal Data

We collect personal data, which is any information relating to an identified or identifiable individual, from you when you:

subscribe to print or digital Publications;

– visit one of our Websites, or download and register to use one of our Apps, Publications or other Services;

– purchase, return, or exchange products offered through one of our Websites or Publications;

– subscribe to one of our email newsletters, register to participate in one of our online forums or communities, or interact with us through a social media network;

– submit content to one of our Publications or other Services;

– enter into a contest or sweepstakes;

– respond to one of our polls or surveys; or

– contact our customer service department with an enquiry, comment or suggestion.

Some of the personal data we request from you is required in order for you to use our Services. If you do not wish to provide such personal data to us, you are not obligated to, but as a result you may not be able to use the particular Service. However, some of the personal data we request from you is optional. This means that you can elect not to provide it to us and you will still be able to use the Service. If not all the personal data we request on a form is required, we may identify the required personal data to you such as by displaying an asterisk (*) next to the field where we request the required personal data.

Below are more detailed examples of where and how we collect personal data from you. Unless specifically stated otherwise in this Privacy Policy, the data we collect may be used for any purpose set forth in “How We Use the Personal Data We Collect” below.

Subscriptions: When you subscribe to one of our Publications, we ask you to provide your name, mailing address and/or e-mail address (as applicable), account credentials (for digital subscriptions), and credit card or other payment information for the purposes of fulfilling your subscription, sending you invoices, contacting you about the expiry of your subscription, and sending you service messages about your subscription. Once you are subscribed, we may store your subscription information, including its start date, renewal date, pricing, publication, and any customer service contacts you may have with us.

Apps: When you download and register to use one of our Apps, we collect from you information such as your name, mailing address, account number, postal code, and e-mail address. We use this information for purposes such as to look up your account in our records in order to populate your App with the content that comes with your subscription. We also assign a unique user ID to your App on your device so that we can identify you when you use the App and so that we can collect user metrics such as how you use the App. Unless you opt out on your device, we will send messages to your device when a new issue of our publication is available through our App.

Product Purchases: When you purchase products offered through one of our Websites or publications, we collect your credit card and other payment information and keep a history of your purchases. We use this information for purposes such as to process your orders, to better assist you when you visit or contact us in the future, as well as to improve our product offerings and Services.

When you return merchandise purchased via one of our Websites or request a refund or exchange, you may be asked to provide certain information, including your name, e-mail address, residential address and phone number. We collect and use this information for fraud prevention purposes, among other things.

Online Registration: You do not have to register to browse some areas of our Websites. However, registration may be required to view certain content on our Websites, receive online newsletters or to participate in certain features of a Website, such as a community forum. When you register, you will be asked for personal data such as your name, e-mail address, and a user name and password that you select. We collect this information to identify who you are, to provide you with the service or information you requested, and/or to facilitate your participation in an on-line forum or community. We may also use this information for other purposes, such as promotional and marketing purposes, in accordance with this Privacy Policy and in accordance with applicable law.

Please remember that any information you disclose in public forum or community areas becomes public information and is immediately accessible to other users, so it is important for you to carefully consider what, if any, personal data you reveal in these areas. We may use information disclosed by you in this way to promote our products and services in our advertising communications, among other things.

Information about Other People: At some of our Websites and through certain promotions, you can submit personal data about other people. For example, if you order a gift subscription and want it sent directly to the recipient, you would be required to submit the recipient’s name and address. We do not use the recipient’s personal data for any other purpose unless it is consistent with any further dealings which we may have with the recipient directly.

Promotions or Surveys: When you enter a contest or sweepstakes (“promotion”) or participate in a survey or poll (“survey”) we may ask you to provide your name, address, phone number and e-mail address. We use the information we collect on promotion entry forms to administer your participation in the promotions and for other purposes stated on the entry form. Our surveys ask for opinions on various issues and may be sponsored by our advertisers and partners. Information obtained through surveys is aggregated and used internally. We also share survey information with advertisers and marketing partners in an aggregated form that does not personally identify you.

Optional Information: Occasionally, we may request demographic information (like your age or gender) or information about your interests and purchasing preferences. In most instances, you do not have to provide us with this information to receive the publication, product, or service you have requested. When demographic information is required, it will be indicated, such as by an asterisk (*). We use this demographic and preference information to, among other things, tailor or improve our publications, product and service offerings, including our offerings to you where this is in accordance with this Privacy Policy, as well as for internal marketing research purposes.

Customer Service: When you call one of our customer service representatives, or e-mail us with a comment or question, you may be asked for information that identifies you, such as your name, mailing address, account number, postal code and telephone number, to help us promptly answer your question. We retain this information as necessary to assist you in the future, for instance with any further queries you may have. We also use your feedback, suggestions and comments to monitor and/or improve our publications, product offerings, and Services, among other things.

Website Information: We collect the IP (Internet protocol) addresses of all visitors to our Websites, along with clickstream and other related information, such as information about your computer or device, web browser and operating system and their settings, the referring page that linked you to our site, the pages, content or ads you see or click on during your visit and when and for how long you do so, items you download, the next Web site you visit when you leave our site, and any search terms you have entered on our site. We use this information to monitor and improve our Services, among other things. Please see the section “Cookies and Web Beacons” below for more information.

App Usage: We collect information about your installation, use, and updating of our Apps, such as information about your device, your use of our App, the pages, videos, other content or ads you see or click on during your visit and when and for how long you do so, and items you download. We use this information to enable the App to function correctly on your device and to provide you with the appropriate content through the App, among other things. We collect your device’s geographical location for the purpose of presenting you with relevant content, provided that you have given your prior affirmative express consent via your mobile device.Please see the section “Cookies and Web Beacons” below for more information.

Direct Marketing: Direct Marketing: We may use your personal data to send you marketing, promotions, special offers, product recommendations and non-transactional information from companies within our corporate family and select third parties in accordance with your marketing preferences. You can opt-out from receiving these marketing communications at any time by contacting us as set out in the “Your Choices” section below.

Cookies and Web Beacons

To enhance your experience on our Services, we automatically collect certain information about your computer or device when you use with our Websites and Apps. This includes information like your browser type and language, IP address and device ID. We (or the third parties we work with) use standard tracking technologies like cookies and web beacons to do this. Cookies are small text files that we place in your computer or device. Other information you provide to us may be linked to the data stored in the cookie. A cookie assigns a unique numerical identifier to your web browser or device, and may enable us to recognize you as the same user who has used our Services, and relate your use of the Services to other information about you. To learn more about how we use cookies and other tracking technologies, and how to manage them, please visit our Cookie Policy .

Personal Data We Obtain from Other Sources:

We combine certain personal data collected through the Services with other information that we obtain about you, your computer, and/or device from other companies and sources. To the extent we combine personal data collected through the Services with information we obtain from third party sources, we will treat the combined data in accordance with the practices described in this Privacy Policy, plus any additional restrictions imposed by the source of the data. These third party sources vary over time, but have included:

– Third party data suppliers from which we purchase demographic data to supplement the data we collect;

– Social networks when you reference our Services or grant permission to Time to access your data (such as your email address) on one or more of these services;

– Partners with which we offer co-branded services, sell or distribute our products, or engage in joint marketing activities; and

– Publicly-available sources such as open government databases or other data in the public domain.

The following are examples of information we have collected from other sources:

– Name, postal address, email address and telephone number;

– Demographic data, such as age, gender, and income level;

– Your interests and purchase behavior;

– Publicly-visible data, such as your posts and submissions to blogs, video-sharing services, and other interactive forums; and

– Other navigation data, such as web sites visited and advertisements viewed or clicked on.

How We Use the Personal Data We Collect:

Our primary goal in collecting information is to provide you with a customized experience when using our Services and to make them more valuable to you.

We, and our authorized service providers use personal data to enable us to provide, operate and maintain our Services to you and for other legitimate business interests including to:

– Fulfill your requests for products, services and information;

– Analyze, operate and improve our Services;

– Send you technical notices, updates, security alerts, information regarding changes to our policies, and support and administrative messages;

– Prevent potentially prohibited or illegal activities, comply with applicable law and enforce our terms;

– Enable you to participate in features such as surveys, polls, sweepstakes, and message boards;

– Save and remember any preferences that you set while visiting one of our Services;

– Customize the content you see when you use our Services and other services as you navigate online;

– Attribute content that you post to forums we operate on our Services;

– Conduct market or audience analysis and related reporting;

– Measure and analyze visitor traffic and usage patterns and improve the quality and effectiveness of our content, features, advertisements, and other communications;

– Analyze how subscribers interact with our email messages and click on links contained within those messages;

– Provide you with special offers, promotions and information from companies within our corporate family

– Display, develop, and deliver direct marketing;

– Recognize the same users as they access online or mobile services using multiple browsers or devices and deliver to them appropriate interest-based content and advertising;

– Provide you with special offers, promotions and information from select third parties in accordance with applicable law; and

– Tailor advertising to your interests, including advertising that you see on our Services, advertising you see on third-party websites, mobile applications and email programs, and offers and advertising you may receive offline or as push-notifications, from us or others.

You always have the choice (now and in the future) to avoid personalized advertising based on your web browsing activity by visiting the DAA’s Consumer Choice Page, the NAI’s website, and/or the EU Online Choices page, from each of your browsers or devices. For more information, see “Your Choices” below.

Disclosure of Personal Data

We will not rent or sell your personal data without your consent, except as otherwise set out in this Privacy Policy or in any specific disclosure given to you when obtaining personal data from you.

Affiliates, Third Party Service Providers and Agents: Your personal data will be transferred among our family of companies or other third parties for the purposes of processing your requests, arranging delivery of your subscription, product, or Service, providing customer services to you, sending you promotions or other marketing offers, and for other purposes described in this Privacy Policy. This includes transferring (or otherwise making available) your personal data to third parties who provide services on our behalf, including subscription management, billing and collections, security, audit, legal, IT, marketing and other services. Our service providers are required to maintain the confidentiality and security of your personal data and to use it only in compliance with applicable data privacy laws, and are prohibited from using or disclosing your personal data for any purpose other than providing the services on our behalf or as otherwise not prohibited by applicable law; although we may permit them to use aggregate information which does not identify you for other purposes.

Third Party Products and Services: With your consent, we may share your contact information with carefully selected marketing partners who will contact you by mail or e-mail with offers about products and services that may be of interest to you. You can remove yourself from the future sharing of your contact information with third parties by contacting us as set out in the “Your Choices” section below.

Advertising Partners: We may allow third-party advertising partners to set cookies and other tracking technologies to collect information regarding your use of the Services. For more information about interest-based advertising, and how to opt-out of participating companies’ website tracking technologies, please see “Your Choices” below.

Auditing Organizations: We share aggregated statistics and information with third-party auditing organizations, including the UK Audit Bureau of Circulation (“ABC”), so they can verify statistics and circulation usage of our products or review our policies, processes, and procedures for compliance with relevant standards. You can view ABC’s privacy policy here.

Sale or Merger of Business: It is possible that all or part of Time could merge with or be acquired by another business or undergo a corporate change or dissolution such as a reorganization, consolidation, bankruptcy, liquidation, sale of assets, or wind down of business. If this happens, or in connection with discussions of such event, we may share your personal information with another company.

Legal: We may be required to provide your personal data in response to a search warrant or other legally valid inquiry or order, or to an investigative body in the case of a breach of an agreement or contravention of law, or as otherwise required by law. We may also disclose personal data to assist us in collecting a debt owed by you, where necessary for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims, to protect the rights, property, or safety of us or third parties, or to enforce our terms.

Legal Basis for Processing

In some jurisdictions, like the United Kingdom and European Union, we must have a legal basis to collect, use and share your personal data. If you are located in the United Kingdom or European Union, we process your personal data on the basis of:

Performance of a contract: including when we fulfill your requests for products, services and information, and enable you to participate in features such as surveys, polls, sweepstakes, and message boards.

Our legitimate interests: including when we analyze, operate and improve our Services, send you technical notices, updates, security alerts and support and administrative messages, conduct market or audience analysis and related reporting, provide you with special offers, promotions and information from companies within our corporate family and from select third parties, tailor advertising to your interests, and use your personal data to prevent potentially prohibited or illegal activities on our Services.

Your consent: including when we ask for your consent to process your personal data for a specific purpose that we communicate to you or, where applicable, to send you marketing, promotions and special offers.

Compliance with a legal obligation: including when we use your personal data to comply with applicable laws and enforce our terms.

Third Party Websites, Social Media, and Advertisers

Our Services provide links to third party websites or offerings where data privacy practices may be different to that of Time. The inclusion of any link does not imply our endorsement of any other company, its websites, or its products and/or services. These linked websites or offerings have separate and independent privacy policies, which we recommend you read carefully. We have no control over such websites or offerings and therefore have no responsibility or liability for the manner in which the organizations that operate such linked websites or offerings may collect, use, disclose, or otherwise treat your personal data.

You can access various social network posting and sharing tools through our Services that are operated by third parties, including a “share” button that allows you to post links to content and features that you believe will be of interest to others on your social network pages. When you visit a page that includes one of these sharing tools, the third-party company that operates the tool may be collecting information about your browser, device and online activity through its own tracking technologies and subject to its own separate privacy policy, which may differ from ours.

Our Services use third parties to present or serve the advertisements that you may see on our web pages or Apps, and to conduct research about the advertisements. This Privacy Policy does not cover any use of personal data that such third parties may have collected from you or the methods used by the third-parties to collect that information (e.g., cookies, web beacons, and clear gifs). For more information on tracking technologies and your rights and choices, see “Cookies and Web Beacons” above and “Your Choices” below.

Your Choices

(a) Promotional Emails and Mailings

You can remove yourself from receiving our promotional e-mails by clicking the “unsubscribe” button that appears on our promotional e-mails.

You can remove yourself from our promotional postal mailings by emailing us at time@subscription.co.uk. You can also remove yourself by contacting us as described in the “How to Contact Us” section below.

You can also remove yourself from the future sharing of your contact information with third parties for marketing purposes by emailing us at time@subscription.co.uk or by contacting us as described in the “How to Contact Us” section below.

We will try to comply with any opt-out requests as soon as reasonably practicable but please understand that it may take us a few days to process any opt out request and that even if you opt out of receiving promotional correspondence from us, we may still send you non-promotional emails in connection with your relationship, activities, transactions, and communications with us.

If you no longer want to receive third-party email offers, simply follow the advertiser’s unsubscribe link or opt-out instructions that should be included in every commercial message you receive from them.

(b) Analytics

If you wish to disable web beacons in our email messages, turn images “off” in your email client (e.g., Outlook or Outlook Express) as available. Please refer to the settings or options menu in your email client for more information.

Google and Salesforce DMP are some of the third parties we engage to track and analyze usage and browsing patterns of our users. For information about Google Analytics’ privacy practices, click here and for your related opt-out choices, click here. For information about Salesforce DMP’s information collection practices and related opt-out choices, click here

To learn more about how to block cookies, please visit our Cookie Policy or click here to manage your cookies.

(c) Interest-Based Advertising

Time uses Google Ad Manager and Ad Exchange and numerous other technology platforms to help deliver relevant advertising to you. Both Time and the technology service provider may collect, receive, or use your personal data in connection with your use of Time’s Services. For information about how Google uses data from Google Ad Manager and Ad Exchange, click here.

Most of the third-party advertising and data companies we work with, including Google, subscribe to the DAA Principles and/or are members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”). To broadly opt-out of participating companies’ website tracking technologies, visit the DAA’s Consumer Choice page. To learn more about the information collection practices of NAI members and your related opt-out choices, please visit the NAI’s website. For more on EU online choices, please visit the EU Online Choices page. You can opt out of interest-based advertising from Google by visiting the About Google Ads.

(d) Mobile App Advertising and Tracking

We, our authorized service providers and/or other third-party partners involved in the delivery of advertising you receive through our mobile applications may collect information about your mobile device, including your mobile device’s advertising identifiers and the names and IDs of apps you have installed, as well as information about how you use our mobile applications and other unaffiliated applications. We and our partners use this information to enable interest-based advertising you receive through our Services and within third-party apps and other marketing channels. Depending on your device and operating system, you may be able to reset your mobile device’s advertising identifier to limit this data collection or prevent the collection of usage data across unaffiliated applications for interest-based advertising purposes by accessing the privacy settings on your mobile device. Each operating system, iOS for Apple devices, Android for Android devices and Windows for Microsoft devices, provides its own instructions. Visit the privacy settings for your mobile device or contact your platform operator for more information.

To exercise choice over the companies participating in the DAA’s separate choice tool for the collection of cross-app data on a mobile device, download the DAA’s AppChoices app available here.

(e) Precise Device Location Tracking

If you authorized us and/or our service providers to collect and/or share information about the precise location of your device through a mobile application, you can always withdraw your consent and prevent the further collection and sharing of your precise device location information by accessing your device’s location privacy settings. Each operating system, iOS for Apple devices, Android for Android devices and Windows for Microsoft devices, provides its own instructions on how to turn off precise location sharing. Access the privacy settings for your mobile device or contact your platform operator for more information.

(f) Accessing, Correcting, and Deleting Your Personal Data

Time provides you with the ability to access and edit certain information that you have provided to us through our Services. If you are a print subscriber located in Australia or New Zealand, you can access and edit your information by clicking here. If you are a print subscriber located in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein or Iceland, you can access and edit your information by clicking here or by emailing us at time@subscription.co.uk. Data subjects located in Europe have additional rights as set forth in the “Data Subject Requests” section below.

(g) Data Subject Requests

If you are located in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein or Iceland, you have certain rights under applicable data protection laws. For instance, you may have the right to access, rectify, or erase any personal data we have collected about you through the Services. You also have the right to data portability and the right to withdraw your consent or restrict or object to our processing of personal data we have collected about you through the Services.

We encourage you to review, update, and correct the personal data that we maintain about you, and you may exercise any of your rights by completing the form available here. Please specify in your message to us which right you intend to exercise. We will respond to your request within 30 days. We may ask you to verify your identity and to provide other details before we are able to provide you with any information, correct any inaccuracies, delete any information, or honor your other rights. Your rights may be limited, and we may be able to fulfill your request, subject to the law of your jurisdiction. Your rights are subject to our records retention policies and applicable law, including any statutory retention requirements.

If you have any issues with our compliance, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a European supervisory authority.

Data Controller

European data protection law makes a distinction between organizations that process personal data for their own purposes (known as “controllers”) and organizations that process personal data on behalf of other organizations (known as “processors”).

If you are located in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Lichtenstein or Iceland, the controller of your personal data is Time Magazine UK Limited, located at Suite 1, 3rd Floor 11 – 12 St. James’s Square, London, United Kingdom, SW1Y 4LB. Please be aware that if you register or sign-up to receive services offered by Time USA, LLC, then the primary controller of your personal data will be Time USA, LLC, located at 1095 Sixth Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10036, United States.

International Transfers

Time is headquartered in the United States and has operations around the world. We may transfer your personal data to the United States and other countries where TIME, our affiliates and service providers operate, including within the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong and Singapore,. Please be aware that these countries (including the United States) may have laws that are different to the laws of the country where you are located, and which may be less protective than your country’s laws. However, whenever we transfer your personal data to another country, we ensure that it will be transferred and protected in accordance with this Privacy Policy and applicable data protection laws. If you are located in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, we rely on European Commission adequacy decisions or, where appropriate, suitable safeguards such as standard contractual clauses published by the European Commission.

Security of Personal Data

We maintain administrative, technical, and physical safeguards in an effort to protect against unauthorized access, use, loss, modification, disclosure, and any form of unlawful processing of personal data in our custody and control, and our service providers are bound to maintain similar safeguards. These measures also aim at preventing unnecessary collection and further processing of personal data. Although we take appropriate measures to safeguard the personal data in our custody and control, and we require similar safeguarding measures from our service providers, we need you to understand that we are unable to guarantee the security of your personal data.

To provide you with an increased level of security online, access to your personal data on certain of our Websites may be protected with a password you select. We strongly recommend that you do not disclose your password to anyone. We will never ask you for your password in any unsolicited communication.

Retention of Personal Data

We will take reasonable steps to accurately record the personal data that you provide to us and any subsequent updates. We will retain your personal data as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected. Thereafter, we will either delete your personal data or de-identify it so that it cannot be attributed to your identity. Please note that we may continue to retain personal data for purposes of our legitimate interests, including as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, prevent fraud, and enforce our agreements. Data subjects located in Europe have the right to request that we delete their personal data as set forth in the “Data Subject Requests” section above.

Special Note for Parents

In general, our Services are not intended for children under 16 and we do not knowingly collect information from children under 16. If you are a parent or guardian and believe we have collected information from your child, please email euprivacy@time.com.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy may be updated periodically to reflect changes to our personal data practices. The revised Privacy Policy will be posted on this Website with the date of the last modification, and we will notify of the changes if required by the applicable law. We will treat your personal data in accordance with the privacy policy in place at the time of collection of such information, or as you otherwise indicate your preferences. We encourage you to check whenever you use our Services to see if the policy has been updated.

How to Contact Us

If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy, our data practices, or our compliance with applicable data protection laws please contact us via email at euprivacy@time.com or write to us at:

Time Magazine UK Limited,

Attn: Privacy Officer

Suite 1, 3rd Floor

11 – 12 St. James’s Square

London, United Kingdom, SW1Y 4LB