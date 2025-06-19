10 Ways AI Can Support Remote Workers

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

By Su Guillory It’s become impossible to ignore the impact and potential of artificial intelligence. It’s now become a tool we use to organize our lives, do research, and entertain ourselves. Every day, we’re discovering new ways AI can make our lives easier and more productive. That goes for remote workers and digital nomads as well. Whether you do your work on a beach in Bali or take video calls while traipsing from one European country to another, AI can be of great use to you as an employee or business owner.

Why AI? If you’re resistant to allowing this technology to lend you a hand, you might want to reconsider. As a digital nomad, you may occasionally find it difficult to put the same focus on your work while traveling that you do while in the office, but AI doesn’t miss a beat. It helps you sustain your business even when you’re out-of-pocket. AI also helps you reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, such as email replies, data entry, or content repurposing. It allows you to serve more clients without taking on more work. And as a citizen of the world, you can also serve clients in other countries without being fluent in their language. 10 Ways AI Can Help Remote Workers 1. Translate Content If you're a digital nomad or working abroad, even if you’re fluent in the local language, you may not be well-versed in business or technical terms. Or you may want to offer your services to the local community, and in that case, you’ll need to translate documents and marketing materials.

Tools like Google Translate and DeepL use neural machine translation (NMT) and large language models (LLM) to translate images and text. You can take a photo with your phone and get the image’s text instantly translated, or upload a file through your desktop. 2. Schedule Across Time Zones It can be a pain to try to calculate what time it is in your client’s time zone, especially with different daylight saving time schedules. Use an AI calendar tool like Clockwise to find times that work for everyone you need to meet with. You can also add Focus Time when you need to concentrate on your work and not get scheduled for calls with others on your team. 3. Automate Customer Support Rather than hiring a customer service representative for your company, use an AI chatbot to serve your customers, even when you’re out of the office. Today’s chatbots can do a lot. You can feed them answers to frequently asked questions or set them up to process returns. Most customer issues can be resolved this way, which can cut down on the amount of human interaction needed.

4. Streamline Client Communications If you find yourself writing the same emails over and over again, AI tools like Gmail’s built-in compose window can draft emails you can modify. Or you can create templates to respond to common questions your clients or coworkers ask. You can also install AI Mail Assistant to create personalized responses, translate your emails, and correct errors. 5. Learn a Language the Smart Way If Duolingo isn’t cutting it in helping you get fluent in a language fast, try an AI-powered language learning tool like Speak. It provides conversation opportunities, and it adapts as you learn. The tool will create a personalized curriculum that helps you reach your learning goals faster. 6. Be a Better Writer In today’s business world, flawless grammar and syntax are a must...and there’s no excuse for errors with AI! Grammarly can be installed as a plugin you can use with Windows, Google Drive, and even your phone. It corrects your mistakes and makes suggestions for better content.

ChatGPT offers a way to polish your writing. Paste what you’ve written, and the tool can smooth awkward transitions, modify the tone to better fit your audience, or optimize for SEO. You can also take one piece of content—a blog post, for example—and turn it into multiple other types of content, such as a LinkedIn post or an X update. 7. Make Meetings Less Painful Staying connected with your team likely means countless video meetings. You already know that sometimes when you pause to take notes, you miss important information on the call. Otter.ai’s AI Meeting Notes auto-joins calls on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet and even takes notes so you can focus on the call. It also automatically creates action items from the call. If you miss a meeting, you can get a 30-second recap. 8. Never Miss a Deadline If your digital nomad lifestyle involves heavy travel, you run the risk of missing a deadline or letting something slip through the cracks. AI tools like Motion take over task planning. The tool prioritizes your most important tasks and helps you balance your workload to ensure you meet deadlines.

9. Research Faster Artificial intelligence is even changing how we research for our work. Rather than Googling a question and then sifting through the results, AI tools like Perplexity.ai can do the heavy lifting for you. Input a query and you’ll get an in-depth response on whatever it is you’re researching. It’s a great way to get data on your competitors, market, customer behaviors, and trends. 10. Close More Deals If you’re an entrepreneur who sells online, you can automate the sales process with AI-driven customer relationship management software. For example, ActiveCampaign can automate workflows and communications so that a lead at the top of your funnel is more likely to buy from you. It uses intelligent segmentation and predictive sending to make sure that every message is sent at the right time to the right audience. Harness the Power of AI for Remote Work These are just a few examples of the myriad AI-powered tools for work. Find the ones that make you more productive, and get back to enjoying that nomadic life.

Su Guillory is an expat coach and business content creator. She supports women who want to move to Italy. Su has been published on AllBusiness, Forbes, SoFi, Lantern, Nav, and more, and writes about entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, and living as an expat in Italy.