The Top 10 Songs of All Time According to AI

Music has always been a universal language, capturing emotions, memories, and stories in ways that few other mediums can. Each of us has a personal list of favorite songs that have left lasting impacts, whether through lyrical beauty, instrumental brilliance, or nostalgic appeal. Over the years, countless attempts have been made to define the "greatest songs of all time." For example, Rolling Stone magazine’s frequently updated list of iconic songs has long been a touchstone for music lovers. Similarly, the BBC and VH1 have each curated lists that combine critical acclaim, historical impact, and popular appeal.

We used research assistance from ChatGPT to comb through thousands of sources to determine the most universally beloved and culturally significant songs of all time. Here are the top 10 songs that AI ranks above the rest. Note that AI can produce "hallucinations" (inaccuracies or mistakes), and we question whether number seven on this list deserves to be included in the top 10. We would instead have preferred to see a song from the Rolling Stones or The Who in the number seven spot. 1. "Bohemian Rhapsody" – Queen Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is often lauded as a rock masterpiece, known for its operatic segments, powerful guitar solos, and hauntingly poetic lyrics. Freddie Mercury’s unique composition blends rock, opera, and ballad into one cohesive piece, making it both innovative and emotionally resonant. Year Released: 1975

Genre: Rock/opera rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Unique structure, genre-blending innovation, timeless popularity

Impact on Pop Culture: Featured in countless movies, TV shows, and even inspired a biographical film

Notable Performances: Live Aid 1985, Queen’s final tour with Freddie Mercury

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (2004)

2. "Imagine" – John Lennon John Lennon’s “Imagine” envisions a world united in peace, free from divisive boundaries. It became an anthem for hope and activism. Its gentle melody and straightforward lyrics evoke a sense of calm, yet the song’s message remains as relevant as ever. Year Released: 1971

Genre: Soft rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Inspiring message, social and political impact

Impact on Pop Culture: Often used in movements advocating peace and unity

Notable Covers: Versions by artists like Madonna, Elton John, and Lady Gaga

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (1999), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll” 3. "Like a Rolling Stone" – Bob Dylan Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” revolutionized popular music with its raw sound and lyrical depth. The six-minute track defied industry norms, paving the way for artistic freedom in rock music. Dylan’s biting lyrics capture disillusionment with society in a way that remains powerful today.

Year Released: 1965

Genre: Folk rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Groundbreaking length and lyrical style

Impact on Pop Culture: Inspired countless artists to experiment with lyrics and storytelling

Notable Lyrics: “How does it feel… to be on your own?”

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (1998) 4. "Billie Jean" – Michael Jackson “Billie Jean” transformed Michael Jackson into an international pop icon, combining danceable beats with a narrative-driven approach to songwriting. The song’s infectious rhythm, memorable bass line, and iconic music video have left an indelible mark on pop culture. Year Released: 1983

Genre: Pop/R&B

Reasons for Inclusion: Unforgettable bass line, music video impact

Impact on Pop Culture: Changed the landscape of pop and music videos

Notable Performances: Moonwalk debut on Motown 25

Awards: Grammy Awards for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song (1984) 5. "Stairway to Heaven" – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” combines acoustic balladry with hard rock, building intensity through a carefully crafted crescendo. Its mystical lyrics and epic guitar solos make it a favorite among rock enthusiasts and guitarists alike. Year Released: 1971

Genre: Hard rock/progressive rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Genre-defining guitar work, powerful structure

Impact on Pop Culture: Often cited as one of the greatest rock songs ever

Notable Performances: Frequently performed as the climax of Led Zeppelin concerts

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (2003) 6. "What’s Going On" – Marvin Gaye Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” is a soulful plea for peace and understanding, reflecting the social and political upheavals of the 1970s. The song’s smooth, soulful sound paired with its powerful message resonates with listeners across generations. Year Released: 1971

Genre: Soul/R&B

Reasons for Inclusion: Social relevance, pioneering soul sound

Impact on Pop Culture: Used in movements advocating for social change

Notable Lyrics: “Father, father, we don’t need to escalate”

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (1998)

7. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" – Nirvana Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” defined the grunge movement of the early 1990s, resonating with a generation frustrated by conformity. Kurt Cobain’s enigmatic lyrics and the song’s raw energy made it a staple of alternative rock. Year Released: 1991

Genre: Grunge/alternative rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Catalyst for grunge, symbol of 90s youth rebellion

Impact on Pop Culture: Iconic anthem for Generation X

Notable Performances: MTV Unplugged version showcases a softer side

Awards: Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance (1993) 8. "Hey Jude" – The Beatles “Hey Jude” by The Beatles is a comforting ballad with a sing-along outro that has captivated audiences worldwide. Paul McCartney’s lyrics offer empathy and encouragement, creating an enduring song that transcends generations. Year Released: 1968

Genre: Pop rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Uplifting message, memorable sing-along finale

Impact on Pop Culture: One of The Beatles’ most widely loved songs

Notable Performances: Frequently performed in McCartney’s solo concerts

Awards: Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group (1969)

9. "Hotel California" – Eagles The Eagles’ “Hotel California” tells a haunting story of excess and entrapment in the guise of a laid-back rock ballad. Its iconic guitar solo and mysterious lyrics have made it an enduring classic in the rock genre. Year Released: 1976

Genre: Rock/country rock

Reasons for Inclusion: Memorable guitar solo, haunting lyrics

Impact on Pop Culture: Often referenced in pop culture as a symbol of California’s darker side

Notable Lyrics: “You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave”

Awards: Grammy Award for Record of the Year (1978) 10. "Respect" – Aretha Franklin Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” became an anthem for both civil rights and women’s empowerment. Her powerful vocals and the song’s demand for recognition resonate across decades, making it a timeless hit. Year Released: 1967

Genre: Soul/R&B

Reasons for Inclusion: Empowering message, unforgettable vocal performance

Impact on Pop Culture: Became synonymous with the fight for equality

Notable Covers: Otis Redding originally wrote it, but Aretha made it her own

Awards: Grammy Hall of Fame (1987)

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

