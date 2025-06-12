The Top 10 Actresses of All Time According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

The art of acting is one of transformation, where performers immerse themselves in characters, breathe life into stories, and evoke emotions in audiences around the globe. Among the countless talented individuals to have graced the screen or stage, a select few have achieved legendary status, leaving indelible marks on the history of cinema and theater. These actresses have not only captivated audiences with their performances but also redefined the craft through their versatility, dedication, and cultural impact.

Advertisement Advertisement

The greatest actresses of all time have transcended boundaries, challenging societal norms and breaking barriers in an industry that has historically marginalized women. Whether portraying complex, multi-dimensional characters or commanding the screen with their sheer presence, these women have shaped how we experience stories and brought attention to important social and cultural issues. This list of the top 10 actresses, compiled using research assistance from ChatGPT, celebrates their remarkable achievements and enduring legacies. These performers have delivered unforgettable roles, garnered critical acclaim, and inspired generations, proving that their artistry is timeless. 1. Meryl Streep Known as the “queen of acting,” Meryl Streep is celebrated for her extraordinary range and commitment to her craft. From her emotionally raw performance in “Sophie’s Choice” to her commanding portrayal of Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada,” Streep has showcased an unmatched ability to transform into any role.

Advertisement

Famous Roles Played: Sophie (“Sophie’s Choice”), Miranda Priestly (“The Devil Wears Prada”), Margaret Thatcher (“The Iron Lady”)

Reason for Inclusion: Unparalleled range and 21 Academy Award nominations.

Awards: 3 Academy Awards, 8 Golden Globes, 2 BAFTAs

Key Facts: Holds the record for most Oscar nominations for an actress

Date of Birth: June 22, 1949 2. Audrey Hepburn Audrey Hepburn’s elegance and charm made her an icon of classic Hollywood. Known for her graceful demeanor and humanitarian efforts, Hepburn’s performances in films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Roman Holiday” remain timeless. Famous Roles Played: Holly Golightly (“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”), Princess Ann (“Roman Holiday”), Eliza Doolittle (“My Fair Lady”)

Reason for Inclusion: Iconic style, enduring influence, and versatility

Awards: 1 Academy Award, 2 Golden Globes, 1 Tony Award

Key Facts: Worked as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador later in life

Date of Birth and Death: May 4, 1929 – January 20, 1993 (63)

Advertisement

3. Katharine Hepburn A four-time Academy Award winner, Katharine Hepburn was a trailblazer in Hollywood, known for her fierce independence and strong-willed characters. Her performances in films like “The Philadelphia Story” and “On Golden Pond” set a standard for acting excellence. Famous Roles Played: Tracy Lord (“The Philadelphia Story”), Ethel Thayer (“On Golden Pond”), Eleanor of Aquitaine (“The Lion in Winter”)

Reason for Inclusion: Holds the record for most Oscar wins by an actress (4)

Awards: 4 Academy Awards, 1 BAFTA, 2 Emmys

Key Facts: Known for challenging Hollywood conventions and refusing to conform to traditional expectations

Date of Birth and Death: May 12, 1907 – June 29, 2003 (96) 4. Bette Davis Bette Davis was one of the first actresses to fully embrace complex, sometimes unlikable characters. Her fiery performances in films like “All About Eve” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” showcased her incredible range and fearlessness as a performer.

Advertisement

Famous Roles Played: Margo Channing (“All About Eve”), Baby Jane Hudson (“Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”), Charlotte Vale (“Now, Voyager”)

Reason for Inclusion: Pioneered bold, multifaceted roles for women in film

Awards: 2 Academy Awards, 10 Oscar nominations

Key Facts: First female president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Date of Birth and Death: April 5, 1908 – October 6, 1989 (81) 5. Ingrid Bergman Renowned for her natural beauty and raw emotional performances, Ingrid Bergman’s work in films like “Casablanca” and “Gaslight” made her a global star. Her ability to bring humanity to her characters cemented her as one of the greatest actresses of all time. Famous Roles Played: Ilsa Lund (“Casablanca”), Paula Alquist (“Gaslight”), Alicia Huberman (“Notorious”)

Reason for Inclusion: Versatility across genres and languages

Awards: 3 Academy Awards, 4 Golden Globes, 2 Emmy Awards

Key Facts: Starred in films across Europe and Hollywood

Date of Birth and Death: August 29, 1915 – August 29, 1982 (67)

Advertisement

6. Viola Davis Viola Davis has redefined what it means to be a leading actress, bringing depth and power to every role. From “Fences” to “The Help,” she has consistently delivered groundbreaking performances, becoming the first Black actress to win the Triple Crown of Acting (Oscar, Emmy, Tony). Famous Roles Played: Annalise Keating (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Rose Maxson (“Fences”), Aibileen Clark (“The Help”)

Reason for Inclusion: Trailblazer for diversity and excellence in acting

Awards: 1 Academy Award, 2 Tony Awards, 1 Emmy Award

Key Facts: Advocate for greater representation in Hollywood

Date of Birth: August 11, 1965 7. Cate Blanchett Known for her chameleonic ability to transform into any character, Cate Blanchett’s career spans from indie dramas to blockbuster franchises. Her performances in “Blue Jasmine” and “Elizabeth” have been hailed as some of the finest in modern cinema. Famous Roles Played: Elizabeth I (“Elizabeth”), Jasmine French (“Blue Jasmine”), Galadriel (“The Lord of the Rings”)

Reason for Inclusion: Consistent critical acclaim and versatility

Awards: 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, 3 BAFTAs

Key Facts: Frequently collaborates with director Peter Jackson

Date of Birth: May 14, 1969

Advertisement

8. Judi Dench Dame Judi Dench is one of Britain’s most celebrated actresses, known for her commanding presence and heartfelt performances. From her role as M in the James Bond series to “Shakespeare in Love,” Dench’s career has spanned decades of excellence. Famous Roles Played: Queen Elizabeth I (“Shakespeare in Love”), M (James Bond series), Jean Horton (“Quartet”)

Reason for Inclusion: Long-lasting influence in film and theater

Awards: 1 Academy Award, 7 Olivier Awards, 2 Golden Globes

Key Facts: Began her career in theater and is a patron of multiple charities

Date of Birth: December 9, 1934 9. Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor was one of Hollywood’s first global superstars, known for her captivating beauty and dramatic roles. Her performances in “Cleopatra” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” remain iconic, showcasing her range as an actress. Famous Roles Played: Cleopatra (“Cleopatra”), Martha (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”), Maggie Pollitt (“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”)

Reason for Inclusion: One of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history

Awards: 2 Academy Awards, 4 Golden Globes

Key Facts: Advocated for AIDS awareness and humanitarian causes

Date of Birth and Death: February 27, 1932 – March 23, 2011 (79)

Advertisement

10. Marilyn Monroe An enduring icon of beauty and talent, Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, combined vulnerability and charisma in films like “Some Like It Hot” and “The Seven Year Itch.” Monroe faced a challenging life marked by a traumatic childhood in foster care and a strained relationship with her mentally ill mother. She struggled with mental health issues, substance abuse, and chronic pain from endometriosis, which also contributed to her heartbreak over infertility. Despite her talent and success, Monroe tragically died at the age of 36 from a barbiturate overdose, leaving behind an enduring legacy of brilliance and vulnerability. Famous Roles Played: Sugar Kane (“Some Like It Hot”), The Girl (“The Seven Year Itch”), Lorelei Lee (“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”). Reason for Inclusion: Cultural icon and symbol of classic Hollywood glamour

Awards: Golden Globe for “Some Like It Hot”

Key Facts: Her influence extends far beyond film, inspiring generations of artists

Date of Birth and Death: June 1, 1926 – August 5, 1962 (36)

Advertisement

Conclusion on Top Actresses The actresses on this list have left an indelible mark on the art of acting and on audiences worldwide. Through their dedication, talent, and groundbreaking performances, they have elevated cinema and redefined what it means to be a leading lady in Hollywood. The contributions of these actresses have not only enriched the film industry but also inspired countless aspiring actors and actresses. From the timeless charm of Audrey Hepburn to the transformative performances of Viola Davis and Meryl Streep, these women represent the pinnacle of acting excellence. Their legacies remind us of the power of storytelling and the profound impact that great performances can have on our lives. As we celebrate these icons, their work continues to resonate and inspire across generations. Related Articles: The Top 10 Movies of All Time According to AI

The Top 10 Tech Breakthroughs of All Time According to AI

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies

Advertisement

About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Advertisement

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.