Top World Tennis Tournaments and Winners According to AI

Tennis’s global appeal is anchored by a handful of marquee events that combine history, prestige, and the highest stakes in the sport. From the sun-baked hard courts of Melbourne to the manicured grass of London, these tournaments test the limits of champions’ skill, endurance, and mental fortitude. Over the past decade, they’ve produced historic comebacks, rising stars, and unforgettable rivalries that have etched their names into the annals of tennis lore.

While the four Grand Slams (the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open) stand at the peak, a series of elite ATP and WTA “1000” tournaments—sometimes called the “fifth Slams”—round out the calendar, offering top players crucial ranking points and attractive purses. This article, using research assistance and insights from AI, spotlights the top ten professional tournaments worldwide, detailing their locations, venues, 2024 winner payouts, in-depth tournament insights, and details about the winners. Historically, the four Grand Slams exhibited some of the widest pay gaps in tennis—but they’ve each now reached full parity. The U.S. Open led the way, becoming the first major to award equal prize money in 1973. The Australian Open followed in 2001, the French Open in 2006, and finally Wimbledon in 2007. Among the elite ATP/WTA “1000” events, the Miami Open equalized its payouts in 2006, and the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells did so in 2012. Since these landmark changes, many of tennis’s top-tier tournaments have adopted equal prize money, underscoring the sport’s ongoing commitment to gender equity.

1. Australian Open Location and Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia 2025 Winner’s Prize Money: A$3,500,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month Held: January Tournament Insight:

First held in 1905, the Australian Open ushers in the Grand Slam season under the fierce Melbourne sun. Its Plexicushion hard courts reward aggressive baseline play and athleticism, while state-of-the-art facilities—like the retractable roofs on Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arenas—ensure matches go on come rain or shine. Off-court, the AO’s multicultural precincts and live entertainment zones reflect Australia’s vibrant, festive spirit. Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2025): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 27)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 35)



2018: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 36)



2019: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 31)



2020: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 32)



2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 33)



2022: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 35)



2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 36)



2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 22)



2025: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 23)

Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2025): 2015: Serena Williams (USA; 33)



2016: Angelique Kerber (Germany; 28)



2017: Serena Williams (USA; 35)



2018: Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark; 27)



2019: Naomi Osaka (Japan; 21)



2020: Sofia Kenin (USA; 21)



2021: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 25)



2022: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 26)



2023: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 25)



2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 26)



2025: Madison Keys (USA; 29) 2. French Open (Roland Garros) Location and Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France 2025 Winner’s Prize Money: £2,100,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month Held: May Tournament Insight:

Since 1891, Roland Garros has reigned as tennis’s clay-court centerpiece. Its slow red soil demands supreme stamina, tactical patience, and heavy topspin to outmaneuver opponents in long rallies. The intimate stadiums—surrounded by tropical gardens and historic façades—create an ambiance unique among Grand Slams, further intensified by the Parisian spring’s romance and nightly light shows.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2025): 2015: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland; 30)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 29)



2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 31)



2018: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 32)



2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 33)



2020: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 34)



2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 34)



2022: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 35)



2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 36)



2024: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 21)



2025: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 22) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2025): 2015: Serena Williams (USA; 33)



2016: Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain; 22)



2017: Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia; 20)



2018: Simona Halep (Romania; 26)



2019: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 23)



2020: Iga Świątek (Poland; 19)



2021: Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic; 25)



2022: Iga Świątek (Poland; 21)



2023: Iga Świątek (Poland; 22)



2024: Iga Świątek (Poland; 23)



2025: Coco Gauff (USA; 21) 3. Wimbledon Location and Venue: All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London, United Kingdom 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: £2,700,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions

Month Held: June and July Tournament Insight:

Founded in 1877, Wimbledon is tennis’s oldest and most tradition-steeped championship. Its lush grass courts play fast and low, rewarding serve-and-volley finesse and lightning reflexes. Rituals like the all-white dress code, royal patronage, and strawberries and cream combine with Centre Court’s historic charm to create an extraordinary atmosphere unmatched anywhere else in sport. Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2016: Andy Murray (UK; 29)



2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 35)



2018: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 31)



2019: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 32)



2021: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 33)



2022: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 35)



2023: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 20)



2024: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 21) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Serena Williams (USA; 33)



2016: Serena Williams (USA; 35)



2017: Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain; 23)



2018: Angelique Kerber (Germany; 30)



2019: Simona Halep (Romania; 27)



2021: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 25)



2022: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 23)



2023: Markéta Vondroušová (Czech Republic; 23)



2024: Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic; 28)

4. U.S. Open Location and Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: US $3,600,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month Held: August and September Tournament Insight:

As the season’s final Grand Slam, the U.S. Open showcases athletic firepower on DecoTurf hard courts under the New York skyline. Its night sessions at Arthur Ashe Stadium generate electric atmospheres, while fan-friendly innovations—like the retractable roof, on-court interviews, and vibrant plaza concerts—reflect the city’s dynamic energy. Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2016: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland; 31)



2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 31)



2018: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 31)



2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 33)



2020: Dominic Thiem (Austria; 28)



2021: Daniil Medvedev (Russia; 25)



2022: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 19)



2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 36)



2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 22)

Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Flavia Pennetta (Italy; 33)



2016: Angelique Kerber (Germany; 28)



2017: Sloane Stephens (USA; 24)



2018: Naomi Osaka (Japan; 20)



2019: Bianca Andreescu (Canada; 19)



2020: Naomi Osaka (Japan; 23)



2021: Emma Raducanu (UK; 18)



2022: Iga Świątek (Poland; 20)



2023: Coco Gauff (USA; 19)



2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 26) 5. Indian Wells (BNP Paribas Open) Location and Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, California, USA 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: US $1,100,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month Held: March Tournament Insight:

Nicknamed the “fifth Slam,” Indian Wells (near Palm Springs) features the tour’s second-largest stadium after Arthur Ashe. Nestled in the Coachella Valley, its spacious grounds, palm-lined walkways, and luxury amenities create a resort-like atmosphere. As a mandatory ATP/WTA 1000 event, it draws every top star to battle under the desert sunshine.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 27)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 36)



2018: Juan Martín del Potro (Argentina; 29)



2019: Dominic Thiem (Austria; 25)



2021: Cameron Norrie (UK; 25)



2022: Taylor Fritz (USA; 24)



2023: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 20)



2024: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 21) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Simona Halep (Romania; 23)



2016: Victoria Azarenka (Belarus; 27)



2017: Elena Vesnina (Russia; 30)



2018: Naomi Osaka (Japan; 21)



2019: Bianca Andreescu (Canada; 19)



2021: Paula Badosa (Spain; 23)



2022: Iga Świątek (Poland; 21)



2023: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 23)



2024: Iga Świątek (Poland; 22) 6. Miami Open Location and Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: US $1,100,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month Held: March and April Tournament Insight:

Since relocating to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, the Miami Open has fused top-level tennis with live music, night-match excitement, and fan festivals. Its March slot bridges the winter hard-court swing and clay season, providing players with a tropical setting to fine-tune their games.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 27)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2017: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 35)



2018: John Isner (USA; 33)



2019: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 37)



2021: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland; 23)



2022: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 18)



2023: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 21)



2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 22) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Serena Williams (USA; 33)



2016: Victoria Azarenka (Belarus; 27)



2017: Johanna Konta (UK; 25)



2018: Sloane Stephens (USA; 25)



2019: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 23)



2021: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 25)



2022: Iga Świątek (Poland; 20)



2023: Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic; 33)



2024: Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic; 34) 7. Madrid Open Location and Venue: Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: €963,225 for both men’s and women’s singles champions Month held: April and May Tournament Insight:

At 650 meters above sea level, Madrid’s clay courts speed up balls, favoring aggressive baseliners and big servers. The multi-court Caja Mágica—with its retractable roofs and vibrant “Battlefield” fan plaza—hosts electrifying day and night matches, all set against the Sierra de Guadarrama’s mountain backdrop.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Andy Murray (UK; 28)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 29)



2017: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 31)



2018: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 21)



2019: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 31)



2021: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 24)



2022: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 19)



2023: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain; 20)



2024: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 27) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic; 25)



2016: Dominika Cibulková (Slovakia; 27)



2017: Simona Halep (Romania; 25)



2018: Petra Kvitová (Czech Republic; 28)



2019: Kiki Bertens (Netherlands; 27)



2021: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 23)



2022: Ons Jabeur (Tunisia; 27)



2023: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 25)



2024: Ons Jabeur (Tunisia; 28) 8. Italian Open (Rome Masters) Location and Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: Men’s singles €963,225; women’s singles €699,690 Month Held: May Tournament Insight:

Nestled among statues and fountains from Mussolini‐era architecture, the Foro Italico’s red‐clay courts form a dramatic Roman setting. As the penultimate clay event before Roland Garros, Rome’s crowd energy and twilight sessions under the lights offer a fitting build-up to Paris.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2016: Andy Murray (UK; 29)



2017: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 20)



2018: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 31)



2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 32)



2021: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 35)



2022: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 35)



2023: Daniil Medvedev (Russia; 27)



2024: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 27) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Maria Sharapova (Russia; 27)



2016: Serena Williams (USA; 34)



2017: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine; 22)



2018: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine; 23)



2019: Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic; 27)



2021: Iga Świątek (Poland; 19)



2022: Iga Świątek (Poland; 20)



2023: Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 23)



2024: Iga Świątek (Poland; 22) 9. Canadian Open (National Bank Open) Location and Venue: Montreal (men) and Toronto (women), Canada 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: Men’s singles US $1,049,460; women’s singles US $523,485 Month Held: July and August Tournament Insight:

Alternating between Montreal and Toronto, the Canadian Open ignites the North American hard-court season. Boasting electric crowds, summer heat, and world-class facilities at IGA Stadium and Sobeys Stadium, it’s one of the tour’s most festive non-Slams.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 28)



2016: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 29)



2017: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 20)



2018: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 32)



2019: Rafael Nadal (Spain; 33)



2021: Cameron Norrie (UK; 25)



2022: Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain; 30)



2023: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 22)



2024: Alexei Popyrin (Australia; 25) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Belinda Bencic (Switzerland; 18)



2016: Simona Halep (Romania; 24)



2017: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine; 23)



2018: Simona Halep (Romania; 26)



2019: Bianca Andreescu (Canada; 19)



2021: Camila Giorgi (Italy; 29)



2022: Simona Halep (Romania; 30)



2023: Jessica Pegula (USA; 28)



2024: Jessica Pegula (USA; 30) 10. Cincinnati Open (Western and Southern Open) Location and Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA 2024 Winner’s Prize Money: Men’s singles US $1,049,460; women’s singles US $523,485 Month Held: August Tournament Insight:

Each August, the Lindner Family Tennis Center’s DecoTurf courts host the field’s final major tune-up before the U.S. Open. Cincinnati’s small-town Midwestern charm, intimate stadiums, and consistent summer weather yield tightly contested battles and loyal local support.

Men’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Roger Federer (Switzerland; 34)



2016: Marin Čilić (Croatia; 28)



2017: Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria; 27)



2018: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 31)



2019: Daniil Medvedev (Russia; 23)



2021: Alexander Zverev (Germany; 23)



2022: Borna Ćorić (Croatia; 25)



2023: Novak Djokovic (Serbia; 36)



2024: Jannik Sinner (Italy; 22) Women’s Singles Champions (2015–2024): 2015: Simona Halep (Romania; 23)



2016: Victoria Azarenka (Belarus; 26)



2017: Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain; 23)



2018: Kiki Bertens (Netherlands; 27)



2019: Madison Keys (USA; 24)



2021: Ashleigh Barty (Australia; 25)



2022: Caroline Garcia (France; 29)



2023: Coco Gauff (USA; 19)



2024: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus; 26) Summary of Top Professional Tennis Tournaments Around the World In just over a century, tennis’s elite tournaments have evolved from regional fixtures into global spectacles that showcase the pinnacle of athleticism, strategy, and form. Each venue—from the green lawns of Wimbledon to the crimson courts of Roland Garros—offers its own unique playing conditions, shaping champions who must adapt across multiple surfaces and climates.

The Top 10 Basketball Players of All Time According to AI Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has been a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies, Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

