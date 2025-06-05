The 10 Greatest Plays in NFL Football History According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

The National Football League (NFL) has been the stage for countless unforgettable moments. From breathtaking game-winning touchdowns to improbable comebacks, the NFL showcases the very essence of athleticism, strategy, and drama. Over the decades, fans have been treated to extraordinary plays that have left lasting marks on the league’s history and elevated the sport to new heights. What makes a play truly great? It’s not just about athletic prowess—it’s the context, stakes, and the sheer improbability of what unfolds on the field. Some of the most iconic plays have occurred during the playoffs or during Super Bowls, when the pressure is at its peak. Others have become memorable because they represent moments of innovation, resilience, or pure magic.

This article recounts the 10 greatest plays in NFL history, with research assistance from ChatGPT. Each play embodies the spirit of football, combining skill, determination, and heart-stopping excitement. Let’s relive these legendary moments and celebrate the athletes who made them possible. 1. The Immaculate Reception (1972) Franco Harris's miraculous catch in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders is one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. With 22 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Terry Bradshaw launched a desperate pass that ricocheted off a defender before Harris scooped it up inches from the turf and ran it into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. Game: AFC Divisional Playoff, Steelers vs. Raiders

Date: December 23, 1972

Players Involved: Franco Harris, Terry Bradshaw

Impact: Gave the Steelers their first playoff win and launched their dynasty

Controversy: Debate over whether the ball touched the ground or another player

Legacy: Often ranked as the greatest play in NFL history

2. The Helmet Catch (2008) In Super Bowl XLII, Quarterback Eli Manning avoided a sack and threw a 32-yard pass to David Tyree, who made an improbable catch by pinning the ball against his helmet. This play set up the New York Giants’ game-winning touchdown, ending the New England Patriots' quest for an undefeated season. Game: Super Bowl XLII, Giants vs. Patriots

Date: February 3, 2008

Players Involved: Eli Manning, David Tyree

Impact: Helped secure the Giants' stunning 17-14 victory

Drive Outcome: Led to a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress

Legacy: A defining moment in Super Bowl history 3. The Music City Miracle (2000) In the final seconds of the 2000 AFC Wild Card Game, the Tennessee Titans executed a perfectly timed lateral-filled kickoff return that culminated in Kevin Dyson sprinting to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Game: AFC Wild Card Game, Titans vs. Bills

Date: January 8, 2000

Players Involved: Kevin Dyson, Frank Wycheck

Impact: Propelled the Titans to the Super Bowl

Controversy: Debate over whether the lateral pass was an illegal forward pass

Legacy: Known as one of the most dramatic finishes in NFL playoff history

4. The Catch (1982) Joe Montana’s game-winning touchdown pass to Dwight Clark in the NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys is one of the most iconic moments in NFL history. "The Catch" sent the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XVI and marked the beginning of their dynasty. Game: NFC Championship, 49ers vs. Cowboys

Date: January 10, 1982

Players Involved: Joe Montana, Dwight Clark

Impact: Secured the 49ers' first Super Bowl appearance

Legacy: Immortalized Montana and Clark as legends of the game 5. Tony Dorsett’s 99-Yard Run (1983) Tony Dorsett made history with a 99-yard touchdown run for the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings, a feat that has never been surpassed in NFL history. Game: Regular season, Cowboys vs. Vikings

Date: January 3, 1983

Players Involved: Tony Dorsett

Impact: Remains the longest run from scrimmage in NFL history

Stat Line: Finished the game with 153 rushing yards

6. The Philly Special (2018) In Super Bowl LII, quarterback Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles executed a daring trick play where Foles caught a touchdown pass from Trey Burton, helping the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl victory. Game: Super Bowl LII, Eagles vs. Patriots

Date: February 4, 2018

Players Involved: Nick Foles, Trey Burton

Impact: Shifted momentum and became a symbol of the Eagles’ creativity

Legacy: One of the gutsiest calls in Super Bowl history 7. John Elway’s Helicopter Play (1998) In Super Bowl XXXII, Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway scrambled for a first down, spinning in mid-air after being hit by multiple defenders. The play epitomized Elway’s determination to win his first Super Bowl. Game: Super Bowl XXXII, Broncos vs. Packers

Date: January 25, 1998

Players Involved: John Elway

Impact: Key play in securing the Broncos’ first Super Bowl win

Legacy: Defined Elway’s grit and leadership

8. Desmond Howard’s Kickoff Return (1997) In Super Bowl XXXI, Desmond Howard returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the New England Patriots. Game: Super Bowl XXXI, Packers vs. Patriots

Date: January 26, 1997

Players Involved: Desmond Howard

Impact: Earned Howard Super Bowl MVP honors

Legacy: One of the greatest special teams plays in Super Bowl history 9. The Miracle at the Meadowlands (1978) In a shocking finish, the Philadelphia Eagles recovered a botched handoff by the New York Giants and returned it for a game-winning touchdown. Game: Regular season, Eagles vs. Giants

Date: November 19, 1978

Players Involved: Herman Edwards

Impact: Led to the creation of the "victory formation" strategy

Legacy: Known as one of the biggest blunders in NFL history 10. The Beast Quake (2011) In a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks broke nine tackles on a stunning 67-yard touchdown run, causing seismic activity at the stadium.

Game: NFC Wild Card Game, Seahawks vs. Saints

Date: January 8, 2011

Players Involved: Marshawn Lynch

Impact: Secured an improbable playoff victory for the Seahawks

