The Top 10 Websites of All Time According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

The internet has revolutionized how we connect, communicate, and access information, with websites playing a central role in shaping our digital world. Since the launch of the first website in 1991, a huge number of websites have come and gone, but only a select few have achieved unparalleled success, influence, and global reach. These top sites have redefined industries, transformed how we work and play, and become indispensable tools in our daily lives.

Advertisement Advertisement

From search engines and social media platforms to e-commerce giants and online encyclopedias, these websites represent the pinnacle of online innovation and impact. This list, created using research assistance from ChatGPT, ranks the top 10 websites of all time based on their cultural significance, user base, and enduring legacy. Here is AI's view of the most iconic websites that have shaped the internet as we know it. Note that if we, instead of AI, were choosing the top 10, we would have substituted TikTok for Twitter (now X). Also note that some on this list are hybrid websites/apps. 1. Google Google is more than just a search engine—it’s the gateway to the internet for billions of users. Launched in 1998, it quickly became synonymous with online searches, offering users access to information with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Today, Google powers much more than searches, with services like Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube under its umbrella.

Year launched: 1998

Web address: www.google.com

Type of site: Search Engine

Reason for inclusion: Revolutionized internet navigation and dominates global web traffic

Number of monthly visitors: 132 billion+ 2. Meta (Facebook) Launched in 2004, Facebook transformed how people connect online, evolving from a college networking site to the world’s largest social media platform. With billions of users worldwide, it serves as a hub for communication, content sharing, and community-building. Year launched: 2004

Web address: www.facebook.com

Type of site: Social media

Reason for inclusion: Redefined social interaction and became a cultural phenomenon

Number of monthly visitors: 11.8 billion 3. YouTube YouTube, owned by Google, democratized video content when it launched in 2005, allowing anyone with a camera to reach a global audience. Now the second-most-visited website in the world, it offers an unparalleled platform for entertainment, education, and creative expression.

Year launched: 2005

Web address: www.youtube.com

Type of site: Video sharing

Reason for inclusion: Pioneered video content and remains the dominant video platform

Number of monthly visitors: 34.6 billion 4. Amazon Amazon began as an online bookstore in 1994 but quickly expanded into a global e-commerce powerhouse. With its vast product selection, fast delivery, and innovations like Amazon Prime, it has revolutionized how people shop and set the standard for online retail. Year launched: 1994

Web address: www.amazon.com

Type of site: E-commerce

Reason for inclusion: Redefined online shopping and logistics

Number of monthly visitors: 2.5 billion 5. Wikipedia Wikipedia, launched in 2001, is the largest and most comprehensive online encyclopedia. It relies on user-generated content and collaborative editing to offer free access to information on nearly every topic imaginable. It has become a cornerstone of knowledge sharing in the digital age.

Year launched: 2001

Web address: www.wikipedia.org

Type of site: Online encyclopedia

Reason for inclusion: Transformed access to knowledge through collaborative editing

Number of monthly Visitors: 7.0 billion 6. X (Formerly Twitter) Twitter, launched in 2006, became a go-to platform for real-time updates, breaking news, and public discourse. Its concise format allowed for quick and impactful communication, and it became a powerful tool for marketing and global conversations. Year launched: 2006

Web address: www.twitter.com

Type of site: Social media

Reason for inclusion: Enabled real-time communication and reshaped news consumption

Number of active monthly visitors: 335 million 7. Instagram Instagram, launched in 2010, revolutionized photo and video sharing with its focus on visual content. Acquired by Facebook in 2012, it has become a cultural staple, influencing trends, marketing, and how we present our lives online.

Year launched: 2010

Web address: www.instagram.com

Type of site: Social media

Reason for inclusion: Changed how we share and consume visual content

Number of monthly visitors: 6.2 billion 8. eBay eBay, launched in 1995, was one of the first platforms to connect buyers and sellers online through auctions and direct sales. It became a pioneer in online commerce and remains a trusted marketplace for unique and hard-to-find items. Year launched: 1995

Web address: www.ebay.com

Type of site: Online marketplace

Reason for inclusion: Pioneered online peer-to-peer commerce

Number of monthly visitors: 821 million 9. Netflix Netflix started as a DVD rental service in 1997 and pivoted to streaming in 2007, forever changing how we consume media. As the first major streaming platform, it ushered in the era of on-demand entertainment and continues to lead the industry with original content. Year launched: 1997

Web address: www.netflix.com

Type of site: Streaming service

Reason for inclusion: Revolutionized content streaming and transformed the entertainment industry

Number of monthly visitors: 70 million

10. Reddit Reddit, known as the "front page of the internet," is a platform for user-generated content and discussions on virtually every topic. Launched in 2005, its unique structure of subreddits fosters niche communities and wide-ranging conversations. Year launched: 2005

Web address: www.reddit.com

Type of site: Social news aggregator/forum

Reason for inclusion: Enabled diverse, community-driven discussions on every topic imaginable

Number of monthly visitors: 1.7 billion Conclusion on Top Websites These ten websites represent some of the best of the internet, with each site playing a critical role in shaping the online experience as we know it today. From Google’s unrivaled search capabilities to Wikipedia’s wealth of knowledge and Amazon’s e-commerce dominance, these platforms have transformed industries and become integral parts of our daily lives. Social media sites like Facebook and Instagram have redefined how we communicate and connect, while Netflix and YouTube have dramatically changed the way we consume entertainment.

As technology continues to evolve, these websites serve as benchmarks for innovation and success in the digital age. They remind us of the internet’s power to connect, inform, and inspire, solidifying their status as the greatest websites of all time. Related Articles: The Top 10 Movies of All Time According to AI

The Top 10 Tech Breakthroughs of All Time According to AI

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.