The Top 10 Hotels in the World According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Hotels are more than just places to stay; they are destinations in their own right, offering unforgettable experiences, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities. From urban high-rises in bustling metropolises to serene resorts in remote paradises, the best hotels in the world set a standard of excellence that caters to travelers seeking unparalleled comfort and service. What makes a hotel truly exceptional isn’t just its opulent design or high thread-count sheets; it’s the combination of thoughtful hospitality, attention to detail, and the ability to provide unique experiences. These hotels offer more than just a room—they provide a sense of escape, indulgence, and exclusivity that resonates with guests long after their stay. Whether through stunning architecture, exquisite dining options, or breathtaking views, they redefine what it means to relax and recharge.

Advertisement Advertisement

This list, created using research assistance from ChatGPT, highlights the top 10 hotels in the world. Each property stands out for its incredibly luxurious offerings, gorgeous and unique settings, and the way they exceed our expectations of hospitality. For anyone dreaming of the ultimate travel experience, these hotels are the epitome of perfection. 1. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE Often referred to as the world’s only "seven-star" hotel, the Burj Al Arab is an iconic symbol of luxury. Perched on its own artificial island, this sail-shaped hotel redefines opulence with personalized butler service, lavish interiors, and some of the most exclusive suites in the world. Year Built: 1999

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Reason for inclusion: Known for its extraordinary service and architectural grandeur

Key features: Duplex suites, private beach access and a rooftop helipad, Hermes amenities, butlers on each floor

Dining options: Home to Al Mahara, an underwater-themed restaurant with a floor-to-ceiling aquarium

Unique experience: Arrive in style with a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce or by helicopter

Price per night: Starting from approximately $1,700, varying based on suite selection and season

2. Ritz Paris, France The Ritz Paris is synonymous with elegance, offering a blend of timeless charm and modern luxury. Located in the heart of Paris, this historic hotel has hosted royalty, celebrities, and writers like Ernest Hemingway and Marcel Proust. Year built: 1898 (renovated in 2016)

Location: Paris, France

Reason for inclusion: Iconic status as a symbol of Parisian luxury and refinement

Key features: Lavish suites named after famous guests, including the Coco Chanel Suite, the largest hotel pool in Paris, best-in-class concierge service.

Dining options: Michelin-starred L'Espadon and the iconic Bar Hemingway

Unique experience: A tranquil escape with its world-renowned Ritz Club spa

Price per night: Starting from approximately $2,000 for a Superior Room, with suites ranging up to $4,700+ per night 3. The Plaza, New York City, USA Situated at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Central Park, The Plaza is a timeless New York City landmark. Its grand architecture, storied history, and unmatched service make it one of the most iconic hotels in the world.

Year built: 1907

Location: New York City, USA

Reason for inclusion: A blend of historic grandeur and modern luxury in the heart of Manhattan

Key features: Opulent suites with Central Park views and the legendary Grand Ballroom, the largest luxury suites in New York City.

Dining options: The Palm Court, famous for its afternoon tea

Unique experience: The Eloise Suite, inspired by the beloved children’s book character

Price per night: Rates start at approximately $1,000, varying based on room type and season 4. Amangiri, Utah, USA Nestled in the dramatic landscapes of the Utah desert, Amangiri offers an intimate escape surrounded by natural beauty. This luxurious resort blends seamlessly with its surroundings, offering peace, privacy, and a connection to the raw beauty of the American Southwest. Year built: 2009

Location: Canyon Point, Utah, USA

Reason for inclusion: World-class luxury amidst one of the most striking landscapes in the world; 34 luxury suites and world-class culinary experiences

Key features: Minimalist suites with private terraces and plunge pools

Activities: Guided hikes, hot air balloon rides, and Navajo cultural experiences

Unique experience: The iconic desert pool carved into the sandstone landscape

Price per night: Starting from approximately $3,000, depending on suite selection and season

5. The Brando, French Polynesia Once the private retreat of actor Marlon Brando, The Brando is a pristine eco-luxury resort on the island of Tetiaroa. Combining sustainability with indulgence, this resort offers an unparalleled escape into paradise. Year built: 2014

Location: Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Reason for inclusion: A harmonious blend of eco-conscious design and luxury

Key features: Overwater villas with private infinity pools

Dining options: Polynesian-inspired cuisine crafted with local ingredients

Unique experience: Snorkeling with exotic marine life in the Tetiaroa Lagoon

Price per night: Rates start at approximately $3,800, varying based on villa type and season 6. The Peninsula Hong Kong Known as the “Grande Dame of the Far East,” The Peninsula Hong Kong is a beacon of luxury with its rich history and impeccable service. Overlooking Victoria Harbour, this hotel offers a perfect mix of old-world charm and modern sophistication.

Year built: 1928

Location: Hong Kong

Reason for inclusion: Unrivaled service and prime location in Kowloon

Key features: The fleet of green Rolls-Royces for guest transportation, and according to The fleet of green Rolls-Royces for guest transportation, and according to Tripadvisor , a 12,000-square-foot Peninsula Spa, eight award-winning restaurants and bars, a Roman-style swimming pool, and a shopping arcade

Dining options: Michelin-starred restaurants like Michelin-starred restaurants like Gaddi’s Spring Moon and Felix

Unique experience: High tea at The Lobby, a Hong Kong tradition

Price per night: Starting from approximately $600, varying based on room type and season 7. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Italy Perched high above the Amalfi Coast, Belmond Hotel Caruso is a 12th-century palace turned luxury retreat. Its breathtaking views, infinity pool, and historic charm make it a standout destination. Year built: Originally a palace in the 12th century, restored as a hotel

Location: Ravello, Italy

Reason for inclusion: Historic charm and unparalleled views of the Amalfi Coast

Key features: Infinity pool with panoramic coastal views

Dining options: Seasonal Italian cuisine at the Belvedere Restaurant

Unique experience: Private boat tours along the Amalfi Coast

Price per night: Rates start at approximately €1,000, varying based on room type and season

8. Four Seasons Le Bora Bora, French Polynesia Surrounded by turquoise waters and coral reefs, Four Seasons Bora Bora is a dream destination for honeymooners and luxury seekers. With overwater bungalows and world-class amenities, this resort epitomizes tropical luxury. Year Built: 2008

Location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Reason for inclusion: A bucket-list destination for lovers of sun, sand, and luxury. It was also named the number #1 hotel for romance in the world by A bucket-list destination for lovers of sun, sand, and luxury. It was also named the number #1 hotel for romance in the world by TripAdvisor and Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best.

Key features: Overwater bungalows with glass floors for lagoon views

Activities: Snorkeling, paddleboarding, and private lagoon tours

Unique experience: Polynesian spa treatments in open-air bungalows

Price per night: Starting at approximately $1,800 per night 9. The Oberoi Udaivilas, India Set on the banks of Lake Pichola, The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur is a masterpiece of Indian architecture and hospitality. Its opulent design, inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan, creates a regal experience.

Year built: 2002

Location: Udaipur, India

Reason for inclusion: Palace-like architecture and exceptional Indian hospitality

Key features: Luxurious suites with private courtyards and pools

Cultural activities: Rajasthani folk performances and heritage tours

Unique experience: Boat rides on Lake Pichola at sunset

Price per night: Starting at approximately $850 per night 10. Giraffe Manor, Kenya Giraffe Manor offers the once-in-a-lifetime experience of dining alongside endangered Rothschild giraffes. This boutique hotel blends conservation efforts with luxurious accommodations, making it truly unique. Year built: 1932

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reason for inclusion: Iconic wildlife encounters in an intimate setting

Key features: Giraffes freely roam the property and interact with guests

Activities: Guided nature walks and visits to the Giraffe Center

Unique experience: Breakfast with giraffes poking their heads through the windows

Price per night: Rates start at approximately $900 per night

Conclusion on Top 10 Hotels The world’s top hotels are more than just places to sleep—they are sanctuaries of luxury, creativity, and unforgettable experiences. Whether nestled in the heart of Paris, perched on a remote island in French Polynesia, or offering unique wildlife encounters in Kenya, these hotels redefine hospitality with their unparalleled luxury offerings. For travelers seeking the ultimate indulgence, these destinations set the gold standard. From their architectural splendor to their personalized service, they provide a glimpse into the finest that the hospitality world has to offer. Each stay promises to be a journey in itself, creating memories that last a lifetime. Related Articles: The Top 10 Movies of All Time According to AI

The Top 10 Tech Breakthroughs of All Time According to AI

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.