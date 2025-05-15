The Top 10 Broadway Musicals of All Time According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Broadway musicals are an integral part of American culture, combining storytelling, music, and theatrical performance in a way that moves audiences like no other art form. Over the decades, the bright lights of Broadway have been home to some of the most memorable and impactful musicals in theater history. These productions have transported audiences to fantastical worlds, brought history to life, and tackled universal themes with unmatched creativity.

The best Broadway musicals, selected with research assistance from ChatGPT, don’t just entertain; they stay with us long after the curtain falls. Their songs become anthems, their characters unforgettable, and their stories timeless. Whether it's the groundbreaking choreography, powerful scores, or larger-than-life performances, these shows hold a special place in the hearts of theatergoers. This list celebrates the top 10 Broadway musicals of all time. From epic historical sagas to heartwarming tales of community and love, these musicals have defined generations of theater and left an indelible mark on the stage. 1. Hamilton (2015) “Hamilton: An American Musical” was inspired by the biography "Alexander Hamilton" written by historian Ron Chernow, originally published in 2004. Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Hamilton” redefined Broadway with its unique blend of hip-hop, history, and heart. Telling the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, the musical captures the ambition, resilience, and complexities of a man who helped shape America. The show’s groundbreaking style and diverse casting continue to resonate with modern audiences.

Director: Thomas Kail

Musical Director: Alex Lacamoire

Famous Actors: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Daveed Diggs

Awards: 11 Tony Awards (2016), Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Notable Songs: "My Shot," "The Room Where It Happens," "Satisfied"

Inspiration: Inspired a Disney+ film of the Broadway production and a surge of renewed interest in Alexander Hamilton’s life.

Box Office: Grossed over $700 million globally in ticket sales. 2. Les Misérables (1987) Based on Victor Hugo’s novel, “Les Misérables” is an epic tale of redemption, revolution, and resilience. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, the musical follows Jean Valjean’s journey as he seeks to rebuild his life while being pursued by Inspector Javert. With its sweeping score and powerful themes, it has become one of the longest-running musicals in history. Director: Trevor Nunn and John Caird

Musical Director: Claude-Michel Schönberg

Famous Actors: Colm Wilkinson, Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga

Awards: 8 Tony Awards (1987), including Best Musical

Notable Songs: "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "One Day More"

Inspiration: Adapted into a critically acclaimed 2012 film starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.

Box Office: Broadway run grossed over $400 million; London production has surpassed $900 million in sales.

3. The Phantom of the Opera (1988) Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” is a hauntingly beautiful tale of love, obsession, and mystery. The story follows the masked Phantom who resides beneath the Paris Opera House and his infatuation with Christine Daaé, a young soprano. Known for its lush score and dramatic staging, it holds the title of the longest-running Broadway musical. Director: Harold Prince

Musical Director: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Famous Actors: Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman, Norm Lewis

Awards: 7 Tony Awards (1988), including Best Musical

Notable Songs: "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Think of Me"

Inspiration: Adapted into a 2004 film directed by Joel Schumacher and various opera and ballet renditions.

Box Office: Grossed over $1.3 billion on Broadway alone, with global earnings exceeding $6 billion. 4. Wicked (2003) “Wicked” tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, revealing the friendship and rivalry between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch). The musical explores themes of acceptance, prejudice, and the blurred lines between good and evil. Its stunning visuals and soaring ballads have made it a fan favorite.

Director: Joe Mantello

Musical Director: Stephen Oremus

Famous Actors: Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Norbert Leo Butz

Awards: 3 Tony Awards (2004), including Best Actress (Idina Menzel)

Notable Songs: "Defying Gravity," "Popular," "For Good"

Inspiration: A major motion picture adaptation was released in 2024

Box Office: Over $1 billion in Broadway ticket sales; $5 billion globally. 5. West Side Story (1957) A modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”, “West Side Story” captures the tension and passion of love caught between rival gangs in 1950s New York City. Its innovative choreography and unforgettable music have made it a landmark in musical theater history. Director: Jerome Robbins

Musical Director: Leonard Bernstein

Famous Actors: Carol Lawrence, Chita Rivera, Natalie Wood (film)

Awards: 2 Tony Awards (1958); 10 Academy Awards for the 1961 film adaptation

Notable Songs: "Maria," "Tonight," "Somewhere"

Inspiration: Inspired multiple film adaptations, including Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake.

Box Office: Estimated $2 billion in global earnings, including all productions and films.

6. Rent (1996) Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” portrays the struggles of young artists in New York City during the AIDS epidemic. The raw, emotional storytelling and modern rock score made it an instant classic that resonated deeply with audiences. Director: Michael Greif

Musical Director: Tim Weil

Famous Actors: Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs

Awards: Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 4 Tony Awards (1996)

Notable Songs: "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," "Take Me or Leave Me"

Inspiration: Adapted into a 2005 film featuring much of the original Broadway cast.

Box Office: Grossed over $280 million on Broadway. 7. Chicago (1975) “Chicago” is a darkly comedic satire about fame, corruption, and crime in the Jazz Age. The story follows Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two murderers vying for media attention and legal acquittals. Its sultry choreography and iconic score have made it a Broadway staple. Director: Walter Bobbie (revival)

Musical Director: Fred Ebb and John Kander

Famous Actors: Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Catherine Zeta-Jones (film)

Awards: 6 Tony Awards (1997 revival), including Best Revival of a Musical

Notable Songs: "All That Jazz," "Cell Block Tango," "Razzle Dazzle"

Inspiration: The 2002 film adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Box Office: Over $600 million in ticket sales for the Broadway revival.

8. The Lion King (1997) Based on the Disney animated film, “The Lion King” brings the African savanna to life with groundbreaking puppetry and breathtaking visuals. The story of Simba’s journey from cub to king is elevated by its powerful music and universal themes of family and destiny. Director: Julie Taymor

Musical Director: Elton John and Tim Rice

Famous Actors: Jason Raize, Heather Headley

Awards: 6 Tony Awards (1998), including Best Musical

Notable Songs: "Circle of Life," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Hakuna Matata"

Inspiration: Inspired touring productions, theme park shows, and spin-offs.

Box Office: Over $1.7 billion in Broadway ticket sales; $8.1 billion globally. 9. The Sound of Music (1959) Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” is a heartwarming tale of love, family, and music set against the backdrop of World War II. The story of Maria and the von Trapp family has charmed audiences for generations.

Director: Vincent J. Donehue

Musical Director: Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers

Famous Actors: Mary Martin, Julie Andrews (film)

Awards: 5 Tony Awards (1960), including Best Musical

Notable Songs: "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev’ry Mountain"

Inspiration: Adapted into an iconic 1965 film, one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Box Office: Estimated $100 million for stage productions; $2.3 billion globally for the film. 10. Fiddler on the Roof (1964) “Fiddler on the Roof” is a poignant exploration of tradition, family, and change in a Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia. Tevye, the milkman, navigates his daughters’ desires to break with tradition while grappling with societal upheaval. Director: Jerome Robbins

Musical Director: Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick

Famous Actors: Zero Mostel, Topol (film)

Awards: 9 Tony Awards (1965), including Best Musical

Notable Songs: "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," "Sunrise, Sunset"

Inspiration: Inspired a hit 1971 film and numerous revivals worldwide.

Box Office: Estimated $150 million in ticket sales for stage productions.

Runners-Up for the Top Broadway Musicals of All Time A Chorus Line (1975)

This groundbreaking musical offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of dancers auditioning for a Broadway production. Its innovative structure, heartfelt stories, and iconic score make it a timeless classic. My Fair Lady (1956)

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion”, this musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a flower seller transformed into a high-society lady. Its witty dialogue, memorable songs, and commentary on class make it a Broadway staple. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979)

Stephen Sondheim’s dark masterpiece combines horror, humor, and tragedy as it tells the tale of a vengeful barber in Victorian London. Its intricate score and gripping storyline have cemented its place as one of Broadway’s most unique productions. Cats (1981) is undeniably one of the most iconic and successful Broadway musicals of all time. Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of T.S. Eliot's “Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats” captured audiences with its eclectic characters, mesmerizing choreography, and unforgettable music, particularly the show-stopping number "Memory."

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event management at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved