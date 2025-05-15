The Top 10 Racehorses of All Time According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Horse racing has captivated audiences for centuries with its thrilling combination of speed, strategy, and skill. The beauty of a racehorse in full stride, the intensity of the competition, and the stories behind the legends make horse racing one of the most enduring sports in history. Over the years, some racehorses have risen above the rest, carving their names into history with their extraordinary performances and undeniable charisma. What makes a racehorse truly great? It’s not just about wins but also about the way they raced, the records they set, and the impact they left on the sport. From dominating performances at the Triple Crown races to breaking records that seemed untouchable, these horses earned their place in the pantheon of legends. Each one brought something unique, inspiring generations of fans and horsemen alike.

This article celebrates the top 10 racehorses of all time with research assistance from ChatGPT, highlighting their achievements, iconic races, and the people who believed in their greatness. These stories remind us why horse racing remains such a beloved sport, rich with history and unforgettable moments. 1. Secretariat Secretariat is universally recognized as the greatest racehorse of all time. His breathtaking performance in the 1973 Belmont Stakes, where he won by an astonishing 31 lengths, solidified his status as a legend. Known for his unmatched speed and power, Secretariat broke records in all three Triple Crown races that still stand today. Owner: Meadow Stable (Penny Chenery Tweedy)

Trainer: Lucien Laurin

Jockey: Ron Turcotte

Major Wins: 1973 Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)

Notable Records: Fastest times in all three Triple Crown races, including 2:24 at the Belmont Stakes.

Legacy: Inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 1974; widely regarded as the benchmark for greatness in horse racing.

2. Man o’ War Man o’ War dominated the racing world in the early 20th century, losing only one of his 21 starts. His incredible stride and power made him virtually unbeatable, and his influence on breeding is still felt today. Known as “Big Red,” his victories often came by such large margins that he redefined what dominance meant in horse racing. Owner: Samuel D. Riddle

Trainer: Louis Feustel

Jockey: Clarence Kummer

Major Wins: Preakness Stakes (1920), Belmont Stakes (1920), Travers Stakes (1920)

Notable Records: Won by 100 lengths in one race; carried heavy weights and still won easily.

Legacy: Sire of champions, including Triple Crown winner War Admiral. 3. Seabiscuit Seabiscuit was the ultimate underdog, rising from obscurity to become a symbol of hope during the Great Depression. His most famous victory came in 1938 when he defeated the heavily favored War Admiral in a one-on-one match race. Small in stature but big in heart, Seabiscuit’s story inspired books, movies, and millions of fans.

Owner: Charles Howard

Trainer: Tom Smith

Jockey: Red Pollard

Major Wins: Match Race vs. War Admiral (1938), Santa Anita Handicap (1940)

Notable Records: Named 1938 Horse of the Year.

Legacy: Immortalized in Laura Hillenbrand’s bestselling biography and a feature film. 4. Frankel Frankel, an undefeated British Thoroughbred, is often regarded as the greatest flat-racing horse in Europe. His explosive acceleration and consistency earned him 14 wins in 14 starts, including iconic performances at the 2,000 Guineas and Queen Anne Stakes. Timeform rated him as the best racehorse of all time, with a near-perfect score. Owner: Prince Khalid Abdullah

Trainer: Sir Henry Cecil

Jockey: Tom Queally

Major Wins: 2,000 Guineas (2011), Queen Anne Stakes (2012), Champion Stakes (2012)

Notable Records: Undefeated with 14 wins in 14 starts.

Legacy: Retired to stud as one of the most sought-after sires in the world. 5. Citation

Citation was the first horse to earn $1 million in prize money and won the 1948 Triple Crown. Known for his versatility and endurance, he dominated his era with 16 consecutive victories. Even after a career-threatening injury, Citation returned to racing and added to his impressive record. Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Ben A. Jones

Jockey: Eddie Arcaro

Major Wins: 1948 Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)

Notable Records: First horse to earn $1 million in winnings.

Legacy: Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1959; symbol of consistency and class. 6. Zenyatta Zenyatta is one of the greatest female racehorses in history, known for her heart-stopping come-from-behind finishes. She won 19 of her 20 races, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic against a field of male champions. Her charisma and dominance made her a fan favorite, redefining what a mare could achieve in modern racing.

Owner: Jerry and Ann Moss

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Mike Smith

Major Wins: Breeders’ Cup Classic (2009), Apple Blossom Handicap (2008, 2010)

Notable Records: Undefeated in 19 consecutive races.

Legacy: Elevated female racehorses to new heights in a male-dominated sport. 7. American Pharoah In 2015, American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought with his dominant sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. He went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, becoming the first horse to achieve the "Grand Slam" of racing. His combination of speed, stamina, and temperament made him a once-in-a-lifetime champion. Owner: Ahmed Zayat

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Major Wins: 2015 Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes), Breeders’ Cup Classic (2015)

Notable Records: First horse to win the Grand Slam of racing.

Legacy: Brought renewed excitement to horse racing after decades of near-misses.

8. Kelso Kelso was a five-time Horse of the Year, an unmatched achievement in racing history. Known for his endurance and versatility, he excelled over a variety of distances and carried high weights in handicaps. Kelso’s consistency over eight seasons made him one of the sport’s most admired champions. Owner: Bohemia Stable

Trainer: Carl Hanford

Jockey: Eddie Arcaro, Ismael Valenzuela, among others

Major Wins: Jockey Club Gold Cup (5 times), Woodward Stakes (3 times)

Notable Records: Career earnings of over $1.9 million.

Legacy: Symbol of durability and excellence in racing. 9. Phar Lap Phar Lap became a national hero in Australia during the Great Depression, winning races with incredible dominance. Known for his massive size and gentle demeanor, Phar Lap’s career was tragically cut short when he died under mysterious circumstances. His legend continues to captivate fans worldwide. Owner: David J. Davis

Trainer: Harry Telford

Jockey: Jim Pike

Major Wins: Melbourne Cup (1930), Cox Plate (1930, 1931)

Notable Records: Won 37 of 51 starts.

Legacy: Australia's most beloved racehorse, honored in museums and films.

10. Ruffian Ruffian was a dominant filly who captured hearts with her stunning speed and determination. She was undefeated in her first 10 races before her tragic breakdown during a match race against Foolish Pleasure. Ruffian’s legacy remains as a reminder of both the beauty and fragility of horse racing. Owner: Stuart and Barbara Janney

Trainer: Frank Whiteley Jr.

Jockey: Jacinto Vásquez

Major Wins: Acorn Stakes (1975), Mother Goose Stakes (1975)

Notable Records: Set stakes records in nearly every race she entered.

Legacy: A symbol of brilliance and the inherent risks of the sport. Conclusion on Top 10 Racehorses These 10 racehorses each brought something extraordinary to the sport, whether through record-breaking performances, emotional stories, or unprecedented dominance. They inspired generations of fans and demonstrated the incredible potential of human and equine partnerships. Horse racing’s history is richer because of these legends, whose legacies continue to influence the sport today. From Secretariat’s breathtaking Belmont victory to Ruffian’s unforgettable brilliance, these athletic champions embody the heart and soul of horse racing.

