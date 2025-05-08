10 Proven Ways to Fall Asleep Faster (According to AI)

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Falling asleep might seem like the simplest thing in the world, but for many, it’s a nightly struggle. Insomnia, restlessness, and even the stresses of the day can weigh heavily on us, affecting our ability to drift off into peaceful slumber. Sleep is vital to our mental, physical, and emotional well-being, and yet, it's often one of the first things we compromise. Luckily, modern insights—like those from artificial intelligence—offer unique solutions to age-old sleep problems. With research assistance from ChatGPT, we have distilled a list of strategies proven to help improve sleep quality.

This article doesn’t just highlight quick fixes; it offers a thoughtful exploration of how to align your sleep habits with science-backed methods. Whether it’s setting the mood in your bedroom, embracing certain lifestyle changes, or even using technology to your advantage, the path to better sleep is within reach. These recommendations aren’t gimmicks but tools that can genuinely transform how you fall asleep and stay asleep. The authors would like to give an additional suggestion to run a warm bath and turn off all electronic devices (phones, tablets, computers) at least 45 minutes before you would like to doze off. This routine helps your body know it's time to wind down. So, if you’ve been tossing and turning, wondering why rest eludes you, let this guide be your starting point. From ambient sound machines to mindfulness practices, these 10 tips will help you find that elusive gateway to dreamland. But always make sure to consult your doctor to see if these alternatives are appropriate for you.

1. White Noise Machines/Sleep Apps White noise machines are a go-to solution for those who struggle with noise disruptions at night. By creating a steady, soothing sound, these machines help mask sudden noises and create a calming auditory environment. They can be particularly useful for city dwellers, parents with restless babies, or light sleepers. Reduces environmental noise disturbances. Consistent sound blocks sudden disruptive noises, helping your brain to stay relaxed.

Promotes relaxation and faster sleep onset. A steady soundscape encourages your mind to transition into sleep mode.

Available in a range of frequencies (white, pink, brown noise). You can customize the tone to suit your personal preferences.

Portable options make them travel-friendly. Lightweight devices ensure you can maintain your sleep routine anywhere.

Many apps provide free alternatives. These are accessible on most smartphones and don't require additional purchases.

Can also aid babies and children in sleeping better. Pediatricians often recommend them for establishing healthy sleep habits.

2. Weighted Blankets Weighted blankets provide a comforting solution for sleep by simulating the sensation of a gentle hug. This deep-pressure stimulation can reduce stress and promote the production of sleep-friendly hormones, making it easier to relax and drift off. Encourages feelings of safety and comfort. The pressure mimics the calming sensation of being held.

Proven to reduce anxiety and stress. Research shows weighted blankets decrease stress hormones effectively.

Available in various weights to suit personal preference. You can experiment to find the ideal weight for optimal comfort.

Recommended weight is about 10% of your body weight. This balance ensures effectiveness without discomfort.

Can help people with sensory processing issues or ADHD. It's a favorite among therapists for calming overstimulated individuals.

Requires minimal maintenance—easy to clean and store. Many options come with removable, washable covers for convenience.

3. Sleep-Inducing Herbal Teas Herbal teas like chamomile and lavender are natural sleep aids that promote relaxation without the side effects of over-the-counter sleep medications. These teas are gentle on the body and easy to incorporate into your nightly routine. Caffeine-free, ensuring no interference with sleep. These teas provide a natural alternative to artificial sleep aids.

Chamomile contains apigenin, which promotes relaxation. This compound binds to receptors in your brain to encourage calmness.

Lavender enhances mood and reduces restlessness. Its aroma alone is known to have mood-boosting properties.

Easily integrated into nightly routines. Sipping tea signals to your brain that it’s time to wind down.

Should be consumed 30–60 minutes before bedtime. Drinking it too late might disturb your pre-sleep comfort and increase the need to go to the bathroom. 4. Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Blue-light blocking glasses are an excellent tool for night owls or anyone who uses screens close to bedtime. By filtering out blue light, these glasses help maintain natural melatonin production, supporting a better night’s sleep.

Helps maintain natural circadian rhythms. Blocking blue light enables your body to sync with natural day-night cycles.

Reduces eye strain caused by prolonged screen use. Long hours at work or gaming shouldn't interfere with bedtime anymore.

Ideal for night owls who use devices late. These glasses let you enjoy late activities with less disruption to sleep.

Available in prescription and non-prescription options. They're adaptable to different vision needs and preferences.

Stylish designs make them versatile for daily wear. You can blend functionality with aesthetics for seamless use.

Pairs well with reducing screen time before bed. Combining these habits further enhances your melatonin production. 5. Mindfulness Meditation Mindfulness meditation helps calm a busy mind, reduce stress, and create a mental state conducive to sleep. This simple practice doesn’t require any tools, making it an accessible option for everyone.

Calms racing thoughts and reduces anxiety. By focusing your mind, meditation creates a tranquil mental state.

Improves the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. Research links mindfulness to fewer interruptions during sleep.

Accessible through apps like Headspace or Calm. These apps provide step-by-step guidance for beginners.

Doesn’t require special equipment—can be practiced anywhere. It’s one of the most versatile relaxation techniques available.

Helps cultivate long-term stress resilience. Regular practice enhances your emotional response to stress over time.

Best practiced 10–20 minutes before bed. Even short sessions can significantly impact sleep quality. 6. Essential Oils and Aromatherapy Aromatherapy with essential oils, such as lavender or chamomile, creates a calming atmosphere for better sleep. These natural remedies have been used for centuries to reduce anxiety and improve rest.

Boosts relaxation through olfactory stimulation. Your sense of smell plays a direct role in calming the nervous system.

Lavender is particularly effective for inducing sleep. It has been shown to improve both sleep quality and duration.

Safe and easy to use in diffusers or sprays. Most products come with clear instructions for stress-free application.

Can be combined with other relaxation techniques. Pairing aromatherapy with meditation or tea amplifies its effects.

Natural and chemical-free sleep aid. It's a healthy alternative to pharmaceutical sleep aids.

Portable options available for travel. Roll-on bottles or small diffusers make it easy to take relaxation on the go. 7. Consistent Sleep Schedule A regular sleep schedule is one of the most effective ways to improve sleep quality. By going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, you help regulate your body’s natural clock. Encourages a stable circadian rhythm. This improves the timing of essential sleep-related hormones.

Reduces feelings of grogginess upon waking. Your body learns to wake up naturally at your chosen time.

Helps your body naturally anticipate rest. Consistency strengthens the connection between bedtime and sleepiness.

Effective even on weekends or holidays. Sticking to a routine prevents Monday-morning grogginess.

Best combined with a pre-bedtime wind-down routine. Activities like reading or meditating can complement this schedule.

Takes 1–2 weeks to fully establish the habit. Patience is key while adjusting to a new sleep rhythm.

8. Temperature Control Keeping your bedroom at an optimal temperature (which, of course, varies from person to person) is a simple yet impactful way to enhance your sleep. Cooler environments are scientifically proven to promote deeper, more restorative sleep. We find 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal for us. Prevents overheating and night sweats. Staying cool allows your body to enter deeper sleep stages more easily.

Promotes deeper stages of sleep. A cooler environment optimizes brain function during rest.

Fans or cooling mattresses enhance the effect. These tools regulate temperature without constant adjustments.

Layered bedding allows temperature adjustments. You can easily adapt to seasonal changes without disrupting comfort.

Ideal for those with hormonal sleep disruptions. It's especially helpful for individuals experiencing menopause or thyroid issues.

Pairs well with breathable fabrics and linens. Natural materials like cotton or bamboo enhance airflow.

9. Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR) PMR is a simple technique that systematically relaxes your muscles, releasing physical tension and preparing your body for restful sleep. It’s particularly useful for calming pre-bedtime anxiety. Effective for calming pre-sleep anxiety. Focusing on your body draws attention away from intrusive thoughts.

Can be practiced lying down in bed. There’s no need to leave your cozy sleep space to use this method.

Improves body awareness and relaxation. PMR helps you recognize areas of tension you might not notice otherwise.

No equipment or training needed. Its simplicity makes it accessible to everyone.

Takes only 10–15 minutes to complete. It’s an easy addition to any nightly routine.

Best combined with deep, steady breathing. Controlled breathing enhances the technique's calming effects. 10. Limiting Caffeine and Alcohol Intake Cutting back on caffeine and alcohol, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime, can significantly improve the quality of your sleep. These substances interfere with your sleep cycles in ways that can leave you groggy and unrested. Don’t forget that this means coffee, many teas and chocolates (sadly).

Caffeine disrupts melatonin production and delays sleep onset. Avoiding it lets your body naturally prepare for rest.

Alcohol fragments sleep and reduces REM stages. Cutting back ensures more restorative, uninterrupted sleep.

Switch to herbal alternatives or decaffeinated drinks. These beverages provide the comfort of a warm drink without interference.

Avoid within 4–6 hours of bedtime for best results. This timeline helps ensure substances are fully metabolized.

Improves overall sleep duration and quality. Cutting these substances benefits both short-term rest and long-term health.

Enhances focus and energy the following day. Better sleep translates directly to sharper cognitive performance. Conclusion on Falling Asleep Finding ways to fall asleep can be a deeply personal journey, but these science-backed solutions provide practical tools for almost anyone. Whether it’s creating a calming environment with white noise or aromatherapy, or addressing lifestyle factors like caffeine consumption and sleep schedules, small changes can yield big results. The key is consistency and tailoring these suggestions to your specific needs.

Improving sleep isn't about perfection but about progress. By incorporating even a few of these tips into your nightly routine, you can transform your relationship with rest. Over time, the effort you invest will pay off in better health, sharper focus, and a more vibrant quality of life. Sweet dreams! Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with qualified healthcare professionals regarding any medical concerns or symptoms.

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies. Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.