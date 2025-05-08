The Top 10 Best Exercises for Your Health According to AI

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Let’s be honest: finding the right exercise routine for you can feel overwhelming. With so many options out there on social media, it’s easy to wonder which ones are truly worth your time. The good news? There are a handful of exercises that consistently rank as the best for improving your overall health, and they’re not all as intense or complicated as you might think. Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer or just starting your fitness journey, the key is choosing activities that you enjoy and can stick to. Exercise isn’t about punishing your body; it’s about movement that makes you feel stronger, healthier, and happier. Plus, with such a variety of options, you’re bound to find something that works for your goals and schedule.

Before starting any new exercise routine, it's important to check with your doctor, especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns. Using research assistance from ChatGPT, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best exercises to improve your health, covering a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility work. From brisk walking to swimming, these exercises offer something for everyone. Ready to get moving? 1. Walking Walking is one of the simplest and most effective exercises you can do. It requires no special equipment, can be done anywhere, and is gentle on the joints. Whether it’s a brisk 30-minute walk or a leisurely stroll, it’s a great way to stay active and improve cardiovascular health. Calories Burned: About 100 calories per mile for an average adult.

Benefits: Improves heart health, boosts mood, and aids weight management.

Intensity Level: Low to moderate.

Ideal Frequency: 5 times a week for at least 30 minutes.

Accessibility: Perfect for beginners and suitable for all ages.

Bonus: You can easily make it social by walking with a friend or group. We see teens and octogenarians alike walking the path and hills by our houses.

2. Swimming Swimming is a full-body workout that’s easy on the joints but challenging enough to build strength and endurance. It’s especially great for people with arthritis or injuries, as the water supports your body while you move. Plus, it’s fun and refreshing! Calories Burned: 200-400 calories per 30 minutes, depending on intensity.

Benefits: Builds muscle, enhances flexibility, and improves lung capacity.

Intensity Level: Moderate to high.

Ideal Frequency: 2-3 times a week.

Accessibility: Suitable for all fitness levels with access to a pool.

Bonus: Reduces stress and promotes relaxation. 3. Strength Training Strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders—it’s a critical part of maintaining good health. Using weights, resistance bands, or even your own body weight helps build muscle, strengthen bones, and boost metabolism. It’s also a great way to prevent injuries. Calories Burned: 90-250 calories per 30 minutes, depending on intensity.

Benefits: Increases muscle mass, strengthens bones, and improves posture.

Intensity Level: Moderate to high, depending on the weights used.

Ideal Frequency: 2-3 times a week, targeting all major muscle groups.

Accessibility: Can be done at home or in a gym.

Bonus: Enhances balance and reduces the risk of falls.

4. Yoga Yoga combines strength, flexibility, and mindfulness into one exercise. With countless styles ranging from gentle to vigorous, there’s a type of yoga for everyone. It’s not only great for your physical health but also helps reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Calories Burned: 150-300 calories per hour, depending on the style.

Benefits: Increases flexibility, reduces stress, and strengthens muscles.

Intensity Level: Low to moderate.

Ideal Frequency: 2-5 times a week.

Accessibility: Suitable for all levels, with classes available in-person or online.

Bonus: Improves sleep and overall mental well-being. 5. Running Running is a high-impact cardio exercise that burns calories quickly and strengthens your heart. It’s perfect for those looking to boost their endurance and challenge themselves physically. With the right pair of shoes, you’re good to go. Remember to stretch and start slow! Calories Burned: 300-600 calories per 30 minutes, depending on speed.

Benefits: Enhances cardiovascular health, builds stamina, and aids weight loss.

Intensity Level: Moderate to high.

Ideal Frequency: 3-4 times a week.

Accessibility: Requires minimal equipment but benefits from good running shoes.

Bonus: Can be a great mental health booster, reducing anxiety and depression.

6. Cycling Cycling is a low-impact exercise that’s great for building leg strength and improving cardiovascular fitness. Whether on a stationary bike or hitting the road, cycling can be as intense or as relaxed as you want it to be. Plus, it’s a fun way to explore your surroundings. Calories Burned: 200-400 calories per 30 minutes, depending on intensity.

Benefits: Builds leg muscles, enhances heart health, and boosts endurance.

Intensity Level: Low to high, depending on pace.

Ideal Frequency: 3-5 times a week.

Accessibility: Can be suitable for all fitness levels, with options for indoor or outdoor cycling.

Bonus: Reduces environmental impact if used as transportation. 7. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief recovery periods. It’s a time-efficient way to burn calories, build muscle, and boost endurance. The variety keeps it exciting and adaptable to different fitness levels.

Calories Burned: 300-450 calories per 30 minutes.

Benefits: Increases metabolism, builds muscle, and improves heart health.

Intensity Level: High.

Ideal Frequency: 2-3 times a week.

Accessibility: Can be done anywhere with minimal equipment.

Bonus: Workouts are typically short, making them easy to fit into busy schedules. 8. Pilates Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and alignment. Originating in the early 20th century, it was developed by Joseph Pilates as a method of rehabilitation and physical fitness. The practice emphasizes controlled movements and precise breathing to enhance overall well-being. It’s a low-impact exercise that’s gentle on the joints while delivering a surprisingly challenging workout. Ideal for improving posture and stability, Pilates is great for almost all fitness levels. Calories Burned: 200-250 calories per hour.

Benefits: Strengthens the core, enhances flexibility, and improves posture.

Intensity Level: Low to moderate.

Ideal Frequency: 2-3 times a week.

Accessibility: Suitable for beginners and advanced practitioners alike.

Bonus: Can help alleviate back pain and increase body awareness.

9. Dancing Dancing is a fun way to get your heart pumping and improve coordination. From Zumba to ballroom, salsa, hip-hop, ballet, and swing, there’s a style for everyone. It’s a great social activity that combines exercise with enjoyment. Calories Burned: 200-400 calories per hour, depending on the style.

Benefits: Boosts cardiovascular health, improves coordination, and lifts mood.

Intensity Level: Low to high.

Ideal Frequency: 2-3 times a week.

Accessibility: Can be done in classes or at home.

Bonus: A fun way to connect with others and express yourself. 10. Tai Chi Often referred to as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi is a gentle exercise that promotes balance, flexibility, and relaxation. Originating in ancient China, Tai Chi was developed as a martial art and later evolved into a popular form of exercise and meditation. Its foundation lies in the principles of Taoism and the concept of yin and yang, emphasizing harmony and balance. Its slow, deliberate movements make it ideal for older adults or those looking for a low-impact option. Tai Chi also has significant mental health benefits.

Calories Burned: 120-200 calories per hour.

Benefits: Enhances balance, reduces stress, and improves flexibility.

Intensity Level: Low.

Ideal Frequency: 3-5 times a week.

Accessibility: Suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Bonus: Helps with chronic pain and boosts mental clarity. Conclusion on the Top 10 Best Exercises for Your Health The best exercises are the ones that you enjoy and can incorporate into your routine consistently. Along with regular exercise, proper nutrition and quality sleep are also essential pillars of maintaining overall health and well-being. From the simplicity of walking to the intensity of HIIT, these exercises offer a range of benefits for your body and mind. The key is finding what works for YOU and staying active. Remember, staying fit isn’t about perfection or following the latest trends—it’s about taking care of yourself in a way that feels good and is sustainable. So lace up your sneakers, roll out your yoga mat, or hit the pool—your body (and mind) will thank you!

Valuations and Funding Rounds Continue to Soar for AI Companies About the Authors: Richard D. Harroch is a Senior Advisor to CEOs, management teams, and Boards of Directors. He is an expert on M&A, venture capital, startups, and business contracts. He was the Managing Director and Global Head of M&A at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a venture capital fund in the San Francisco area. His focus is on internet, digital media, AI and technology companies. He was the founder of several Internet companies. His articles have appeared online in Forbes, Fortune, MSN, Yahoo, Fox Business and AllBusiness.com. Richard is the author of several books on startups and entrepreneurship as well as the co-author of Poker for Dummies and a Wall Street Journal-bestselling book on small business. He is the co-author of a 1,500-page book published by Bloomberg on mergers and acquisitions of privately held companies. He was also a corporate and M&A partner at the international law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. He has been involved in over 200 M&A transactions and 250 startup financings. He can be reached through LinkedIn.

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies, Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) by Richard D. Harroch. All Rights Reserved.