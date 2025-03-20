7 ChatGPT Prompts to Help You Name Your Startup

This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

Choosing the perfect name for your startup business is a crucial first step in building your brand. A great name not only captures the essence of your business but also makes a lasting impression on your audience. It’s the first thing potential customers see or hear, and it sets the tone for how they perceive your company. However, finding a name that’s creative, memorable, and aligns with your vision can be a challenging task. For many entrepreneurs, the naming process involves countless brainstorming sessions, domain name searches, and endless revisions. While creativity plays a big role, it’s also important to ensure the name is relevant to your industry, easy to spell, and resonates with your target audience. A great name can give you a competitive edge, while the wrong one can make it harder to stand out in a crowded market.

This is where ChatGPT can help. As an AI-powered assistant, ChatGPT can generate innovative ideas based on your business concept, industry, and audience. With the right prompts, it can serve as a creative partner, helping you explore options you might not have considered on your own. From playful and quirky to professional and sophisticated, ChatGPT can adapt to your brand’s desired personality and needs. In this article, we’ll explore seven tailored ChatGPT prompts designed to help you name your startup business, with research assistance from ChatGPT. Each prompt is followed by additional suggestions to further refine your naming process. Whether you’re launching a tech company, a boutique, or an online platform, these prompts can inspire a great name for your venture. Prompts for Naming Your Startup 1. Prompt for a Tech Startup Name Sample Prompt: “I’m starting a tech company that focuses on developing AI-driven analytics software for businesses. Can you suggest names that sound innovative and professional? Include options that are easy to spell, available as domain names, and resonate with a corporate audience.”

Additional Prompt Ideas: Can you generate tech company names that incorporate the theme of intelligence or innovation?

Suggest names for a software company that emphasize simplicity and usability.

Provide futuristic-sounding names for a startup in the AI and machine learning industry.

Create one-word names for a tech company that feel modern and unique.

Offer names that include the idea of data, analytics, or insights.

Suggest names that evoke trust and credibility for a B2B tech business. 2. Prompt for a Fashion Brand Name Sample Prompt: “I’m launching a sustainable fashion brand for women that focuses on eco-friendly materials and timeless designs. Can you suggest elegant and chic names that reflect sustainability and style? Include options that appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers.” Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names for a fashion brand that highlight eco-friendliness and ethical practices.

Provide creative names that combine words related to nature and high fashion.

Offer minimalist and modern names for a clothing line.

Generate names that evoke luxury while maintaining an eco-conscious vibe.

Suggest names inspired by specific natural elements, like trees or flowers.

Provide names that include themes of timelessness or durability in fashion.

3. Prompt for a Food or Beverage Startup Name Sample Prompt: “I’m opening a health-focused smoothie bar that uses organic and locally sourced ingredients. Can you suggest catchy and inviting names that emphasize health, freshness, and energy? Include options that are easy to remember and fit well on signage.” Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names that highlight freshness and natural ingredients for a juice bar.

Provide playful and fun names for a coffee shop or café.

Generate names for a food brand that emphasize health and wellness.

Offer names that include references to energy, vitality, or rejuvenation.

Suggest names with a local or community-oriented focus.

Provide names that are short and memorable for social media branding. 4. Prompt for an E-Commerce Store Name Sample Prompt: “I’m starting an online store specializing in personalized gifts for special occasions. Can you suggest creative and unique names that reflect thoughtfulness and customization? Include names that are SEO-friendly and easy to search online.”

Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names that emphasize personalization and creativity for an online gift shop.

Provide names that evoke emotions like joy, love, and celebration.

Generate playful and whimsical names for an e-commerce brand.

Offer names that work well as hashtags and social media handles.

Suggest names inspired by the idea of memories or keepsakes.

Provide domain-friendly names that include the word “gifts” or “personalized.” 5. Prompt for a Fitness or Wellness Startup Name Sample Prompt: “I’m launching a boutique fitness studio that offers yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness classes. Can you suggest names that sound inspiring and serene, with a focus on health and personal growth? Include options that appeal to both beginners and fitness enthusiasts.” Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names for a fitness brand that combine strength and flexibility themes.

Provide names that incorporate mindfulness and inner peace for a wellness studio.

Generate names inspired by nature, such as mountains or water.

Offer motivational names that inspire confidence and self-improvement.

Suggest names that work well for branding fitness apparel or gear.

Provide sleek and modern names that appeal to urban professionals.

6. Prompt for a Creative Agency Name Sample Prompt: “I’m starting a creative agency that focuses on branding, marketing, and content creation for startups. Can you suggest names that sound bold and imaginative, with a focus on innovation? Include options that are unique and available as .com domain names.” Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names for a creative agency that emphasize storytelling and design.

Provide edgy and modern names for a digital marketing firm.

Generate one-word names that reflect creativity and originality.

Offer names that include themes of growth, strategy, or impact.

Suggest playful names that appeal to startups and young entrepreneurs.

Provide names inspired by colors, shapes, or abstract concepts. 7. Prompt for a Sustainability-Focused Business Name Sample Prompt: “I’m launching a business that sells zero-waste products for eco-conscious consumers. Can you suggest names that emphasize sustainability, innovation, and environmental impact Include options that inspire trust and responsibility.”

Additional Prompt Ideas: Suggest names that highlight zero-waste or plastic-free living.

Provide names inspired by natural elements like earth, water, or air.

Generate names that combine modernity with eco-consciousness.

Offer names that work well as hashtags for green living campaigns.

Suggest names that emphasize community and collective impact.

Provide domain-friendly names that include “sustainability” or “eco.” Next Steps in Naming Your Company After you have surfaced some names you like, you need to take a number of other steps, including: Do a Google search to see if others are using the name.

Do a search for the availability of the domain name for the business you desire (.com names are preferred).

Do a trademark/service mark search on the name at the USPTO site.

Get feedback on the name from friends, family, and business colleagues. For an in-depth discussion on issues in naming your business, see What Should I Name My Startup? 13 Smart Tips

Next Steps in Naming Your Company After you have surfaced some names you like, you need to take a number of other steps, including: Do a Google search to see if others are using the name.

Do a search for the availability of the domain name for the business you desire (.com names are preferred).

Do a trademark/service mark search on the name at the USPTO site.

Get feedback on the name from friends, family, and business colleagues. For an in-depth discussion on issues in naming your business, see What Should I Name My Startup? 13 Smart Tips

Dominique Harroch is the Chief of Staff at AllBusiness.com. She has acted as a Chief of Staff or Operations Leader for multiple companies where she leveraged her extensive experience in operations management, strategic planning, and team leadership to drive organizational success. With a background that spans over two decades in operations leadership, event planning at her own start-up and marketing at various financial and retail companies, Dominique is known for her ability to optimize processes, manage complex projects and lead high-performing teams. She holds a BA in English and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. She can be reached via LinkedIn.

