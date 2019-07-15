ommercial surrogacy has been legal in India since 2002. With thousands of fertility clinics in the country, the industry is a source of both controversy and hope. At its heart are people like Dr. Nayna Patel and the surrogates at her clinic in Anand, India. They are joined by couples desperate to have a child. Director Shaul Schwarz made this film to document his cousin Arnon Magal and wife Melissa’s efforts to have a baby.

DIRECTED BY: Shaul Schwarz