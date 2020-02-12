American Hairless Terriers at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 10.

Step into the holding area of Madison Square Garden this week, and you might just get French kissed by a new friend. That’s because it’s the annual Westminster Dog Show, and spectators are welcome to ogle the superstar canines behind the scenes at New York City’s Pier 94 and the Garden as the dogs and their handlers await their big moment in the spotlight on the AstroTurf show ring.

Out there, they are all poise. But back here it is a different kind of show, as spectators crowd past the lineup of kennels, with their resident canines in various states of preparation and repose behind the velvet ropes.

A poodle poses for a portrait Evan Angelastro for TIME A dog groomer’s station Evan Angelastro for TIME

You might run into a six-toed Norwegian lundehund named Fiona, lying docile and belly-up in her owner’s arms. You might be greeted by the low barks of Thor the bulldog — last year’s top show dog — hidden halfway in his kennel, his Lamb Chop plush toy at his side. The Pyrenean shepherd, Princess Silene, may deign to place her paws on your shoulders and bestow her royal blessing in the form of an enthusiastic lick to your face. Or maybe you’ll seek out the animal underneath the pile of white fluff that is the toy poodle Cami, as her handler teases her locks into perfection and her owner watches, stoic. Hair spray, combs, treats—for humans and animals alike—and toys litter every surface, and a distinctive small wafts through the crowd.

Only seven of the over 2,600 contestants at the four-day Westminster show advance to the elusive Best in Show category; the final winner is selected Tuesday night. Champions including Bono the Havanese, Siba the Standard Poodle and Bourbon the Whippet are up for the prize this year.

An adoring crowd gathers to see the best in show Corgi at Madison Square Garden Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Japanese Chin, photographed using a star filter, is groomed Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Bichon Frise and handler Paul Flores Evan Angelastro for TIME A man sports a Pitbull tie Evan Angelastro for TIME

But at the end of the day, they’re all good dogs. Backstage after Siba was named winner of the non-sporting group late on Monday evening, her handler Chrystal Clas sang her charge’s praises. “She just has this confidence in herself, this attitude. She keeps me on her toes. She’s so elegant and full of herself and funny,” Clas said. And although Siba was happy to pose for photos, regal with her snout held high and groomed within an inch of her life, Clas says that’s not always how it goes. “She plays and runs in fields and comes in all muddy, and you would never know that she’s a show dog,” she said.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes controlled chaos of the Westminster Dog Show below.

The James Mortimer Memorial Cup, photographed using a star filter, is awarded to the Best in Show Evan Angelastro for TIME

Yorkies Pierre and Baux get a final touch up Evan Angelastro for TIME

A handler's outfit can help make a statement Evan Angelastro for TIME A Pomeranian poses for a picture Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Samoyed gets powdered and primped for their big day Evan Angelastro for TIME

"Capo,” a Springer Spaniel who, according to their owner, is "The Boss of Nothing” Evan Angelastro for TIME Collars for sale on display Evan Angelastro for TIME

Attendees, photographed using a star filter, pose with two Bichons Evan Angelastro for TIME

An American Staffordshire Terrier poses with their handler Evan Angelastro for TIME

Braeden Cooper poses with his Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Roxy Evan Angelastro for TIME Journey, an Alaskan Malamute Evan Angelastro for TIME

People hang out in the dining area at Pier 94 during the Westminster Dog Show Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Pomeranian receives a final touch up Evan Angelastro for TIME

Cessi, a Vizsla, with owner Joe Diaz Evan Angelastro for TIME A water spray Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Keeshond and their handler share a moment at Pier 94 Evan Angelastro for TIME

A sculpture for sale Evan Angelastro for TIME Mike Medina poses with his daughter and Portuguese Water Dog Evan Angelastro for TIME

A Lhasa Apso is wheeled down the runway to the gate of stardom Evan Angelastro for TIME

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.