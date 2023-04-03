Donald Trump is set to make history on Tuesday by being the first former President to turn himself in to be arraigned on criminal charges.

The arraignment comes less than a week after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump. The charges are not yet publicly known, as the indictment remains under seal.

Here are answers to some common questions about the Trump indictment and what happens next.

People set up a banner reading "Trump Indicted" outside the White House in Washington on March 31. Kenny Holston—The New York Times/Redux

What does indictment mean?

When someone is indicted, it means they are being formally charged with a felony. The indictment has the basic information about the charges a person faces.

Before being indicted, a prosecutor must first present evidence to a grand jury, a 16-23 member group of impartial citizens that decides whether there is probable cause to believe that the accused committed the crime, and whether a trial should occur.

Presenting evidence before a grand jury is a constitutional requirement for certain crimes, including felonies. Grand jury proceedings are all done in private, meaning that witnesses who are called to testify cannot have an attorney present, according to the Department of Justice.

If at least 12 jurors say they believe there is probable cause, the prosecutor then decides whether they want to move forward with the indictment or drop the charges. —Solcyré Burga



Can Trump still run for president?

The short answer is, “Yes.” Even if Trump is convicted, the charges against him will not disqualify his bid for the presidency, legal experts tell TIME.

“There is no constitutional bar on a felon running for office,” says Richard Hasen, an election law professor at UCLA Law School.

The U.S. Constitution only lists three requirements for presidential eligibility: the President must be a natural born citizen, at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the U.S. for 14 years. States cannot add to these requirements either, such as by barring felons from running for office, meaning there is no legal impediment to Trump continuing his presidential campaign while facing criminal charges—even if he were jailed, legal experts say.

In early March, Trump told reporters that he would “absolutely” stay in the race for president, even if he were to be criminally indicted. “I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” he said. “Probably, it’ll enhance my numbers.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds his cap during arrival at a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25 in Waco, Texas. Brandon Bell—Getty Images

While Trump is the first former president to be charged with a crime, he’s far from the first presidential candidate to run despite criminal charges. At least two candidates with criminal convictions have even run for president in the past, albeit unsuccessfully. Hasen noted that in 1920 a candidate named Eugene Debs ran for president while in a federal prison in Atlanta as the nominee of the Socialist Party. Another convicted presidential candidate, Lyndon LaRouche, ran for president in every election between 1976 and 2004.

But while it might be legally possible for Trump to run for president even if he is convicted, a number of practical hurdles could make campaigning more difficult. For example, if he were to be sentenced to jail, that would inhibit his ability to conduct a campaign—but it wouldn’t necessarily inhibit his ability to win, says Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor at the University of Virginia who formerly clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prakash also noted the irony in the electoral system, in which Trump could run for president but be unable to vote for himself, as most states have laws that ban people with felony convictions from voting. In Florida, where Trump lives, a low-level felony conviction would make him ineligible to vote until he has completed all terms of his sentence, or is granted clemency. — Nik Popli



How does an arraignment work?

Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday at State Supreme Court in Manhattan, one of his lawyers, Susan R. Necheles told TIME. Trump’s arraignment will be the first time since he was indicted that he is required to go to court and face a Judge, where he will be told what the charges are against him and he and his defense will enter their plea of guilty or not guilty.

A news headline ticker shows information about the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump by a Manhattan grand jury in New York City on March 31. Justin Lane—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If Trump pleads not guilty, he’ll receive a court date for his trial. If he pleads guilty, the court will decide his punishment in a sentencing. Assuming Trump pleads not guilty, his defense will have 45 days following the arraignment to present pre-trial motions to the court, such as asking the judge to dismiss the case on legal grounds, to reduce the charges or to prevent certain evidence from being used at the trial.

In the time leading up to the trial, Trump’s defense and the DA’s office will engage in discovery, exchanging information including physical evidence and copies of written or verbal statements. Trump’s attorney can also attempt plea bargaining with the prosecutor to avoid a trial altogether. —Anisha Kohli



Will there be a mug shot of Trump?

Per the law, Trump will be processed by law enforcement upon turning himself in. He’ll face a dense stack of paperwork and his fingerprints and portrait—or “mugshot”— will be taken and entered into the state’s database, just like any other defendant.

Although there will most certainly be a mugshot, if people get to see it is another question altogether. New York law generally prohibits the release of mugshots to the public, other than for some purposes that serve law enforcement, such as a missing or wanted person’s case.

Despite the ban, many celebrity and public figure mugshots have been leaked before, and it’s highly possible that Trump’s portrait will end up circulating online too. Trump’s attorney will receive his booking information, which includes his mugshot, meaning Trump himself will have the option to publicly release it if he wants. —AK



What about the other investigations?

There are a lot of other investigators looking into Trump’s actions.

Prosecutors in Georgia’s Fulton County are exploring Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the state. On a phone call in January 2021, Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s win in the state, according to a recording of the call. Trump and his allies also made unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the state.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25 in Waco, Texas. Brandon Bell—Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has yet to bring charges in the case. She called high-profile Republicans to testify before a special grand jury, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The grand jury also heard from poll workers, technical experts and state employees. Trump himself did not testify in those proceedings. In February, the special grand jury filed a report with the court that concluded there was no widespread voter fraud that would have overturned Biden’s win in Georgia. The grand jury also concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

The former President is also under scrutiny by federal prosecutors. Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith is examining Trump’s involvement in the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence, and his actions to reverse the election results leading up to the deadly siege of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Smith has interviewed multiple witnesses close to Trump in the investigation so far.

Trump is also being investigated for alleged financial fraud in New York State. Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, filed a lawsuit in September against Trump, as well as his company and senior managers for what James described as years of misrepresenting the company’s financial position for economic benefits. James’s office has interviewed more than 50 witnesses in the case and collected some 1.7 million pages of documents. The trial in that case is scheduled to start in October, but Trump’s legal team has requested a delay.—Brian Bennett

What do you want to know about Trump’s indictment? Send your questions to questions@time.com

Contact us at letters@time.com.