FAQ: How to Use TIME's 'Inside the Amazon: The Dying Forest'

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the TIME Immersive app?

From exploring the surface of the moon to the depths of the Amazon rain forest, the TIME Immersive app brings TIME stories to life before your eyes using the power of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Is the app free?

Yes, the TIME Immersive app is free.

How do I get the TIME Immersive app for my phone?

The TIME Immersive app is available for iOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play.

What do I need to view the TIME Immersive app?

iOS device:

• Only devices with iOS 11.0 and newer are compatible with this app.

• Only iPhones 7 and newer are compatible with this app.

• iPad and iPad Pro and are not compatible with this app.

• Check that you have the latest version of the TIME Immersive app.

• Allow the TIME Immersive app to access the camera.

Android device:

• Only devices with Android 8.0 and newer are compatible with this app.

• Check that you have the latest version of ARCore

• Android tablets are not compatible with this app.

• Check that you have the latest version of the TIME Immersive app.

• Allow the TIME Immersive app to access the camera.

Can I view the TIME Immersive app on my desktop?

The TIME Immersive app is made for mobile devices and is inaccessible on desktop computers. Please go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your mobile device to download the TIME Immersive app.

What if I don’t have a supported device?

The TIME Immersive app requires iOS 11 or later and Android 8 or later. Because Augmented Reality is a processor-intensive experience, not all devices can be supported due to technical requirements.

Help! I have ARCore on my Android device but the TIME Immersive app isn’t working.

Please make sure ARCore on your Android device is up to date. If it is, please restart your device to ensure the update was installed successfully.

Why do I need to allow access to my camera?

Camera access is required in order for the TIME Immersive Augmented Reality features to work.

How do I have the best AR experience?

In order to have the best AR experience, make sure your device is up to date with the latest OS. On Android, make sure ARCore is up to date.

What if the app crashes?

First, make sure you are using a supported device. If you are still seeing issues, please try uninstalling and reinstalling the app.

What if the app freezes?

If the app freezes, try to restart the app and relaunch it.

How do I take pictures of the AR experience?

Tap on the Camera button located at the center bottom of the screen to take a photo. Tap and hold the Camera button to capture a video.

How do I share pictures on social media?

When you take a photo or video, on the photo/video preview screen, you can tap on the share icon to post the photo/video on a social media platform of your choice.

Do I need to update the app?

You will need to update the app to ensure you are getting the latest content from the TIME Immersive team.

How will I know that a new experience is available?

Enable notifications within the TIME Immersive app to be informed about new experiences.

Who do I reach out to for additional help?

Please contact the TIME Immersive Team at TIMEImmersive@time.com

For more information, see our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.