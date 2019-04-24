Taylor Swift at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.

Honorees past and present gathered on Tuesday night at the 2019 annual TIME 100 gala, where guests gathered to recognize the world’s most influential individuals at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

From 10-time Grammy winning pop star Taylor Swift and Golden Globe-winning actress Sandra Oh to journalist Gayle King and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the night’s attendees showed off some serious style statements on the event’s red carpet for what was certainly a night to remember.

For King, who spoke at the first ever TIME 100 Summit earlier that day alongside Pelosi, the gala was more than just a party — it was an opportunity to highlight the work that many of the honorees are doing to make a better world.

See the best of the night’s red carpet as captured by photographer Kevin Tachman from the 2019 TIME 100 gala.

Emilia Clarke and Glenn Close at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Lynne and Marc Benioff and Nancy Pelosi at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Dwayne the Rock Johnson at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Indya Moore at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Liev Schreiber at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Arianna Huffington and Sandra Oh at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Yalitza Aparicio at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Artist JR at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Trevor Noah, Nancy Pelosi, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Trevor Noah, Mohamed Salah and Hasan Minaj at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Trevor Noah, Taylor Swift, Glenn Close and Gayle King at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Lynne and Marc Benioff and JR at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Sandra Oh at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Julianne Moore at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.