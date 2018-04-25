Janet Mock arrives at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
See the Stars Walk the 2018 TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet
By Cady Lang | Photographs by Landon Nordeman for TIME
April 25, 2018
The annual TIME 100 gala brings together the world’s most influential individuals and this year’s honorees speak to the wide range of impact that these game changers have in the world.
From activist Tarana Burke, who started the #MeToo movement and vigilant Congresswoman Maxine Waters to Hollywood triple threat and Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and precocious actress Millie Bobby Brown, the gala’s attendees on Tuesday night showed up in their finest looks to recognize TIME 100 members both past and present in what shaped up to be a truly unforgettable night.
See what they wore all captured by TIME photographer Landon Nordeman from the 2018 time 100 gala.
Parkland Activists Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin, and David Hogg at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Lena Waithe at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Guests pose for a photo at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Greta Gerwig at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Emily Blunt and
Landon Nordeman for TIMEEmily Blunt and
Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico Carmen Yuln Cruz arrives at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Yara Shahidi, Shawn Mendes and Millie Bobby Brown at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Nicole Kidman, Hoda Kotb, Keith Urban and Joel Schiffman take a photo at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Neuropathologist Ann McKee and her daughter Charlotte McKee arrive at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Sir Harold Evans speaks with Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Portrait painter Kehinde Wiley at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Human Rights Activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete and Kesha at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Deepika Padukone at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Mayor of the City of San Juan, Puerto Rico Carmen Yulín Cruz at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Designer Christian Siriano (second left) and Leslie Jones (center) at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Aly Raisman at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Lynda Carter and RuPaul at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Al Roker at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and Adam Rippon at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
U.S. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Millie Bobby Brown at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Human Rights Activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Janet Mock and Yara Shahidi at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Guests attend the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Trevor Noah speaks with Parkland activists Alex Wind and Emma Gonzalez at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Kesha at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
RuPaul at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Ben Platt at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Landon Nordeman for TIME
A table setting at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.