Janet Mock arrives at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

The annual TIME 100 gala brings together the world’s most influential individuals and this year’s honorees speak to the wide range of impact that these game changers have in the world.

From activist Tarana Burke, who started the #MeToo movement and vigilant Congresswoman Maxine Waters to Hollywood triple threat and Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and precocious actress Millie Bobby Brown, the gala’s attendees on Tuesday night showed up in their finest looks to recognize TIME 100 members both past and present in what shaped up to be a truly unforgettable night.

See what they wore all captured by TIME photographer Landon Nordeman from the 2018 time 100 gala.

Parkland Activists Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin, and David Hogg at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Lena Waithe at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Guests pose for a photo at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Greta Gerwig at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico Carmen Yuln Cruz arrives at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Yara Shahidi, Shawn Mendes and Millie Bobby Brown at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Nicole Kidman, Hoda Kotb, Keith Urban and Joel Schiffman take a photo at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Neuropathologist Ann McKee and her daughter Charlotte McKee arrive at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Sir Harold Evans speaks with Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Portrait painter Kehinde Wiley at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Human Rights Activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete and Kesha at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Deepika Padukone at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Mayor of the City of San Juan, Puerto Rico Carmen Yulín Cruz at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Designer Christian Siriano (second left) and Leslie Jones (center) at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Aly Raisman at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Lynda Carter and RuPaul at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Al Roker at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and Adam Rippon at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

U.S. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Millie Bobby Brown at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Human Rights Activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Janet Mock and Yara Shahidi at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Guests attend the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Trevor Noah speaks with Parkland activists Alex Wind and Emma Gonzalez at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Kesha at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

RuPaul at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Ben Platt at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

A table setting at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

