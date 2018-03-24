Hundreds of thousands of people arrived in Washington D.C. on March 24 to attend the March For Our Lives rally. The rally was organized by the kids of the #NeverAgain movement, who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead.The National Park Service, who approved the permit for the march, estimated 500,000 people would be in attendance.

More than 845 sibling rallies were simultaneously taking place around the world, according to the March For Our Lives site. Hundreds of protests across the country in addition to events from from Paris to Sao Paulo. Counter protests in support of gun rights took place in a number of cities includingGreenville, S.C., Salt Lake City, and Helena, Mont.

Savannah Desrosiers, 7, with her mother Berlyne Forrest from Parkland, Fla. Ms. Forrest's son was in the freshman building during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His geography teacher was shot to death. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Photographer Gabriella Demczuk, who has been covering the aftermath of the Parkland shooting and the students of the #NeverAgain movement since the day after the shooting, was impressed by how unified the crowd seemed to be. The Washington, D.C.-based photographer who has covered rallies and marches in the city noted, “There’s a sense of hope and urgency that I have not felt in DC in a long time.”

Sisters Chloe Trieu, 15, left, and Victoria Trieu, 19, both attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg speaks. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

The crowd filled Pennsylvania Ave. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Tyra Hemans and Emma Gonzalez, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on the stage at the march. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Jada Wright, 17, and Carl Payne, 18, from Eastern Senior High School in D.C. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Supporters watch from behind fencing. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Students and organizers from the #NeverAgain movement. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Stduents put their fits in the air in response to the Parkland students and #NeverAgain organizers. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Allison Leveaux, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

The media tent and risers nearby the stage. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

