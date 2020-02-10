See Stars Celebrate After the Oscars at Madonna and Guy Oseary's Exclusive Party

Celebrations were widespread following the 2020 Academy Awards, an event that included a number of surprises including an unexpected win for Best Picture for Parasite and awards for Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix. Several of the night’s biggest stars partied away at entertainment mogul Guy Oseary and Madonna’s “The Party,” where French artist and photographer JR, who was a 2018 TIME 100 nominee, took special photos of some of the winners.
TIME is the first to publish photos JR took at “The Party,” which give a glimpse into the stars who attended. The event has a strict policy against social media posts. JR told TIME last year that he has set up a photo studio at the annual party each year to take pictures of guests since 2017.
This year’s batch of photos show a number of stars posing with their awards or portraits of themselves, and includes images of Taika Waititi, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Robert DeNiro. See the special perspective into the celebration below.