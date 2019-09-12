'Inside the Amazon: The Dying Forest' AR Experience

Download the TIME Immersive App

For centuries, the Amazon rain forest was one of the last great wildernesses on planet Earth, where isolated tribes and untold species of animals lived undisturbed by outsiders. But today the Amazon stands close to a tipping point, as rampant deforestation combines with climate change to threaten the rain forest’s very existence. Now you can be a witness to the crisis unfolding in the Amazon with TIME’s “Inside the Amazon: The Dying Forest” AR (augmented reality) experience.

This immersive journey follows a team of journalists TIME sent deep into the Amazon. There, they met the indigenous people fighting illegal logging, the loggers cutting paths into the jungle, and the frontiersmen and women making an illicit living from the land. Guided by renowned primatologist and environmentalist Jane Goodall, you’ll explore tribal villages, inspect lumberyards and see for yourself how the Amazon is under threat. Our cutting-edge drone photography and 3-D photogrammetry of some of the most remote, difficult-to-reach and threatened locations takes readers deep into the disappearing Amazon in a way never seen before.

“Inside the Amazon: the Dying Forest” is available for iOS and Android devices in the TIME Immersive app.

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.

Contact us at TIMEImmersive@time.com.