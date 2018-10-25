TIME Magazine: Guns in America

Guns in America
TIME Magazine’s issue on Guns in America features 245 people who share their views and describe their experiences, plus essays from six prominent writers on finding common ground
Guns Have Divided America. Here’s What Happened When 245 People Try to Meet in the Middle
By Abigail Abrams, Melissa Chan and Karl Vick
Tasha Van Zandt
Why TIME Devoted an Issue to Guns in America
Essays
Mark Peterson—Redux
Public Rage Won’t Solve Any of Our Problems
By Phil Klay
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Why Anger Is a Wasted Emotion
By David French
Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
There’s Nothing Virtuous About Finding Common Ground
By Tayari Jones
Doug Mills—The New York Times/Redux
America Is Polarized. It’s Why We Have to Start Listening to Each Other
Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
How to Talk to Each Other When There’s Little Common Ground
By Tommy Orange
Christian Tyler Randolph—The New York Times/Redux
Vote Like It Matters. Because Then It Will
By Nancy Gibbs