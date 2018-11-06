Here's What Election Day 2018 Looked Like Around the Country

Scattered reports of long lines, bad weather and faulty voting machines are not keeping voters from exercising their civic duty

Angela Lanning shows her ID to Poll Inspector Gail Rowett at Voting District 3 located at the Mansfield Library, Mansfield Center, in Conn.

After weeks of campaigning and buildup, Election Day 2018 has come and gone. After a record-breaking 36 million people took advantage of early voting, tens of millions across the country headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in races that determined control of the House, the Senate and several key governor’s mansions, including in Georgia, Florida and Ohio.

Scattered reports of long lines, bad weather and faulty voting machines did not keep voters from exercising their civic duty. While midterm elections tend to have lower turnout than presidential election years, millions streamed to the polls Tuesday in an election many deemed a referendum on President Donald Trump and his agenda. Here is what Election Day 2018 looked like in America.

Members of Women on the Move confirm registration and polling precincts with callers at the Urban League of Greater Columbus in Columbus, Ga. on election day, Nov. 6, 2018. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Poll inspector Jane Goldman prepares "I Voted" stickers for voters as they enter their ballots into a tabulator at a library in Mansfield Center, Conn. Greg Miller for TIME

Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke, his wife Amy Sanders and their children are surrounded by journalists after they voted at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus in El Paso. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Voters line up outside Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. LOGAN CYRUS—AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland, who is trying to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives, hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration on Election Night in Albuquerque, N.M. Brian Snyder—Reuters

President Donald Trump has held rallies in multiple battleground states over the last weeks – making his final pitch to Republican voters ahead of the election. Trump told attendees at a Cleveland rally on Monday that Republican voters on Tuesday could, “stop the radical resistance in its tracks.”

“Tuesday is your chance to send a message to the Democrat mob and to everyone who has made it their mission to denigrate our movement and to divide our great nation,” the President said.

High-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have hit the campaign trail for Democratic nominees in tight races, including Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who faces Republican Ron DeSantis, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who faces Republican Brian Kemp.

After a demoralizing loss in the 2016 election, Democrats are attempting to pull off a “Blue Wave” as Republicans fight to hold control over the House and Senate. Candidates have stressed that the stakes of today’s election are high – whichever party holds the majority in Congress can set the national legislative agenda.

This page will be updated.

Mike Caruso campaign employee Isaac Rheinbolt, chats with a Trump supporter, who did not want to be identified, in the parking lot of the Boca Raton Community Center on Election Day. Amy Beth Bennett—Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his four-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson in Tallahassee, Fla. Mark Wallheiser—Getty Images

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom kisses his son while waiting for his wife to receive her ballot in Larkspur, Calif. Elijah Nouvelage—Reuters

Democratic candidate for Michigan's 11th Congressional District Haley Stevens talks to supporters and volunteers while launching election day canvassing at her Field Office in Troy, Mich. Erin Kirkland for TIME

Ivan Ruzic fills out his ballot for the midterm election at the Rock Dam Rod and Gun Club in Foster Township, Wis. Nick Oxford—Reuters

Volunteer Fizza Alam calls voters on Election Day at the Campaign Headquarters for Jahana Hayes. Hayes is poised to be the first African American Woman from New England voted to the US Congress . Greg Miller for TIME

Stacy Cole Bell stands for the National Anthem during the election night watch party for democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Atlanta. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Jose Maybit Lopez, an intern for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, steams a flag in preparation for the Election Night party in Houston. Brent Humphreys for TIME

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to a crowd of volunteers and supporters of the Democratic party at an election night returns event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin—AP/Shutterstock

Scenes from the setup for the Election Night party for Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston. Brent Humphreys for TIME

Pedro Rojas, a National News Correspondent at Univision, reports from the Election Night party for Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston. Brent Humphreys for TIME

Jahana Hayes delivers an impassioned speech after declaring victory in the race for U.S. House of Representatives 5th District. Greg Miller for TIME

Sen. Ted Cruz after declaring victory at his Election Night event in Houston. Brent Humphreys for TIME

Supporters of Rep. Conor Lamb, Joanie Foran, left, and Linda Bishop, begin to celebrate after hearing CNN projected Lamb the winner in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, at his election night party in Cranberry, Pa. Gene J. Puskar—AP/Shutterstock

Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embraces supporters at her midterm election night party in New York City. Andrew Kelly—Reuters

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the election night watch party at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Atlanta, Ga. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com and Kim Bubello at kim.bubello@time.com.