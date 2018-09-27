‘I’m Terrified.’ Scenes From Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s Testimony

Erin Schaff for The New York Times/Pool/Reuters

Christine Blasey Ford prepares for a break at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.

For days, the only photo that most Americans had seen of Christine Blasey Ford was a casual snapshot, showing her in sunglasses and apparently on vacation. But when she appeared to testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27, the cameras were waiting.

It was the kind of day that breaks up the often monotonous life of Hill photographers. The familiar hallways and hearing rooms, the backdrop to countless daily pictures, were imbued with a special resonance by the day’s historic proceedings.

At Ford’s request, the hearing was held in a smaller than average room, giving it more of an intimate feel than the previous hearings featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But the seriousness of her allegations — that a teenaged Kavanaugh held her down on a bed, put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams and attempted to remove her clothes — changed the atmosphere in the room regardless. Kavanaugh denies Ford’s allegation.

Kavanaugh faces other accusations, which he also denies: Fellow Yale graduate Deborah Ramirez alleges that he exposed himself to her at a party in college, while Julie Swetnick says he was present at a party where she was gang raped. But neither was called to testify Thursday, nor were any other witnesses. The Kavanaugh-Ford hearings would feature just Kavanaugh and Ford, testifying separately.

Here, in reverse-chronological order, is a look at some of the most telling photographs from Thursday’s hearing.

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, leave after he finished testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 27. Melina Mara—Pool/Reuters

Brett Kavanaugh is seated while testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. Jim Bourg—Reuters

Sen. Lindsey Graham becomes angry during the questioning of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Gabriella Demczuk—The New York Times/Pool/Reuters

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh at her husband Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 27. Melina Mara—Pool/Getty Images

Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) listen during testimony on Sept. 27. Erin Schaff—The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, chairman, is seen as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing for Christine Blasey Ford on Sept. 27. Gabriella Demczuk—The New York Times/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Sept. 27. Jim Bourg—Reuters

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Jim Bourg—Reuters

Sen. Lindsey Graham takes his seat on Sept. 27. Gabriella Demczuk—The New York Times/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Journalists work in the hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 27. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with reporters after the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Members of the public watch the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford In a hearing room in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 27. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., cries as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Andrew Harnik—Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as Senators listen during the hearing on Sept. 27. From left, Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Mike Lee, R-Utah., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. Tom Williams—CQ Roll Call/Pool

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies on Sept. 27. Tom Williams—CQ Roll Call/Pool

A sign reading 'Believe Women' sits in the window of an office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Protestors sit in Senator Chuck Grassley's office on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. Chet Strange—AFP/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27. Win McNamee—Getty Images

Protesters walk through the hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 27. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Police gathered to oversee protesters on the ground floor of the Hart Senate Office Building, which is near where the hearing will take place. David Butow—Redux for TIME

Women lift their hands in protest of the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the day of Christine Blasey Ford's hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington on Sept. 27. Calla Kessler—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Demonstrators rally in support of the Senate confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. Alex Edelman—picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. Tom Williams—CQ Roll Call/Pool

A view inside the room where Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in the early 1980s, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018. David Butow—Redux for TIME

