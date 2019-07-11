Errors in Hatred Stalking Europe Story

A story titled “The Hatred Stalking Europe” in the print edition of TIME dated July 1, 2019 contained factual errors owing to a production problem.

The story stated that anti-Semitic attacks were at record levels in the U.K. and had spiked in France. In both cases, the statistics in question reflected non-violent, as well as violent, anti-Semitic incidents.

It also misstated the percentage by which anti-Semitic incidents rose in Germany. They rose by more than 19%, not nearly 19%.

The original story also misstated the number of Jews polled in an E.U. survey. The number was 16,395, not 16,300.

It also misstated when French President Emmanuel Macron made a statement on anti-Semitism. It was after visiting a Jewish cemetery, not during his visit.

The story also stated that by registering as a political party, the Nordic Resistance Movement was allowed to field candidates in Swedish elections. In fact, parties can field candidates in Swedish elections without registering with the election authority.

The story also stated that European interior ministers joined Jewish community leaders on June 20 to discuss strategies for better security. It was officials from interior ministries who were present.

It also stated that a rabbi and an imam joined forces in Malmo in 2016. This happened in 2017.

A photo caption on the story also misidentified a room where windows had been replaced with bulletproof glass. The room was the synagogue library, not Rabbi Shneur Kesselman’s office.

The corrected article can be read in full here.