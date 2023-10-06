This Cookies Policy was last updated on August 24, 2022.

A cookie is a small data file that is placed on your computer or mobile device by your web browser. It is a tool that stores information about website visits, recognizes you and your preferences each time you visit our website and ensures website functionality.

This policy explains our use of cookies and other similar technologies in connection with your visit to our website, or using our mobile device applications (together, the “Services”).

Our Cookies and other similar technologies

(a) Our cookies

We use cookies (and Local Shared Objects, HTML5, cache cookies, web beacons, or clear gifs, as described further below).

Local Shared Objects : Local shared objects, such as Flash cookies, also may be stored on your computer or device. Local shared objects operate a lot like cookies, but cannot be managed in the same way. Depending on how local shared objects are enabled on your computer or device, you may be able to manage them using software settings. For information on managing Flash cookies, for example, see here.

: Local shared objects, such as Flash cookies, also may be stored on your computer or device. Local shared objects operate a lot like cookies, but cannot be managed in the same way. Depending on how local shared objects are enabled on your computer or device, you may be able to manage them using software settings. For information on managing Flash cookies, for example, see here. HTML 5 : HTML5, the language some Web sites are coded in, may be used to store information on your computer or device about your Service usage activities. This information may be retrieved by us to help us manage our Services, such as by giving us information about how our Services are being used by our visitors, how they can be improved, and to customize them for our users.

: HTML5, the language some Web sites are coded in, may be used to store information on your computer or device about your Service usage activities. This information may be retrieved by us to help us manage our Services, such as by giving us information about how our Services are being used by our visitors, how they can be improved, and to customize them for our users. Cache Cookies : Cache cookies, such as eTags, may be used to identify your computer or device as the same computer or device that visited a Service or Services in the past.

: Cache cookies, such as eTags, may be used to identify your computer or device as the same computer or device that visited a Service or Services in the past. Web Beacons: Our websites and email communications may also use small pieces of code called “web beacons” or “clear gifs” to collect advertising metrics, such as counting page views, promotion views, or advertising responses. A web beacon is an electronic image called a single-pixel or clear GIF. Web beacons can recognize certain types of information, such as a user’s cookie number, time and date of a page view, and description of the page where the web beacon is placed. These web beacons may be used to deliver cookies that conform to our cookie policy.

(b) Mobile device IDs and location-based information

Certain mobile devices, including smartphones and tablet devices, contain unique device IDs that can be used to identify their physical location. Some mobile device IDs are persistent, while others may be resettable by accessing the device’s privacy settings. Mobile devices also typically transmit caller ID data (which may include a phone number) when used to transmit a telephone call or text message.

When you use mobile devices to access our Services, we may collect and transmit unique device IDs and collect caller ID data, as well as other information about your device, including without limitation, your wireless carrier, the make, model, operating system, capacity and settings of your device, the names, package IDs and versions of other software you have downloaded to your device and information about how you interact with and navigate within our Service.

With your consent, we or our authorized service providers and partners also may use precise geolocation technology such as GPS or Wi-Fi triangulation or mobile Bluetooth beacon technology to collect information about the exact location of your mobile device. Precise location information may be collected both while you are using one of our mobile applications and continuously over time while our apps are not in use but are running in the background of your device.

These tracking technologies may be deployed by us and/or by our service providers or partners on our behalf.

How we use cookies

We use cookies to understand the usage of the Services and to improve our content and offerings and to deliver advertisements that you might be interested in.

Our use of cookies falls into the following categories:

Strictly necessary cookies : these are essential in order to enable you to move around the website and use its features. Without these cookies, the services you have asked for cannot be provided.

: these are essential in order to enable you to move around the website and use its features. Without these cookies, the services you have asked for cannot be provided. Performance cookies : also known as ‘analytical’ cookies. These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around the sites when they are using them. For example, they allow us to understand which pages are visited most often, and if visitors are getting error messages from web pages. We use Google Analytics for these purposes. Google Analytics uses its own cookies. These cookies are only used to improve how our Services works. You can find out more information about Google Analytics cookies here. You can prevent the use of Google Analytics relating to your use of our Services by downloading and installing the browser plugin available here.

: also known as ‘analytical’ cookies. These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around the sites when they are using them. For example, they allow us to understand which pages are visited most often, and if visitors are getting error messages from web pages. We use Google Analytics for these purposes. Google Analytics uses its own cookies. These cookies are only used to improve how our Services works. You can find out more information about Google Analytics cookies here. You can prevent the use of Google Analytics relating to your use of our Services by downloading and installing the browser plugin available here. Functionality : these cookies are necessary for our website to operate and allow us to personalize your experience on our Services (for example, to recognize you by name when you return to our site, to save your password in password-protected areas, to enable shopping carts, or to tailor content or product and service offerings).

: these cookies are necessary for our website to operate and allow us to personalize your experience on our Services (for example, to recognize you by name when you return to our site, to save your password in password-protected areas, to enable shopping carts, or to tailor content or product and service offerings). Programmatic advertising: these are cookies placed by external parties that assign a unique ID to you that allows them to recognize you in their databases for the purpose of delivering personalized ads on our Website, app, and on third-party websites that use the same external parties.

We may change our use of cookies over time, but our use of cookies will generally fall into the above categories. Please visit this page regularly so that you are aware of any changes.

Opting out of cookies

(a) Please click here for a list of third parties that collect information via cookies and other tracking technologies.

(b) Website cookies

You may refuse or accept cookies at any time by changing the settings on your browser. If you choose to disable or decline cookies or similar tracking technologies, not all features on the site may operate as intended. This could affect your viewing of our editorial content and might prevent you from accessing some of our interactive content.

If you wish to block cookies, go to http://www.allaboutcookies.org/ to find out how, or check your browser’s instructions. Specific instructions for managing cookies on some commonly used browsers can be found at:

Chrome

Safari

Safari Mobile (iPhone and iPads)

Firefox

Microsoft Edge

You can broadly opt out of participating companies’ website tracking technologies by visiting the websites for the Network Advertising Initiative, the Digital Advertising Alliance, and the European Interactive Digital Advertising Initiative. When you use our website, we share information that we collect from you, such as your email (in hashed form), IP address, or information about your browser or operating system, with our identity partners/service providers. These partners return an online identification code that we may store in our first-party cookie for our use in online, in-app, and cross-channel advertising and it may be shared with advertising companies to enable interest-based and targeted advertising. To opt-out of this use, please click here.

Please note that rejecting cookies does not mean that you will no longer see ads when you access our Services.

Throughout our sites, we link out to other websites, such as publications, affiliates, advertisers, and partners. You should review other website operators’ privacy and cookie policies to determine the type and extent of tracking devices used by these other websites.

(c) Mobile devices

We, our authorized service providers and/or other third-party partners involved in the delivery of advertising you receive through our mobile applications may collect information about your mobile device, including your mobile device’s advertising identifiers and the names and IDs of apps you have installed, as well as information about how you use our mobile applications and other unaffiliated applications. We and our partners use this information to enable interest-based advertising you receive through our Services and within third-party apps and other marketing channels. Depending on your device and operating system, you may be able to reset your mobile device’s advertising identifier to limit this data collection or prevent the collection of usage data across unaffiliated applications for interest-based advertising purposes by accessing the privacy settings on your mobile device. Each operating system, iOS for Apple devices, Android for Android devices and Windows for Microsoft devices, provides its own instructions. Visit the privacy settings for your mobile device or contact your platform operator for more information.

To exercise choice over the companies participating in the DAA’s separate choice tool for the collection of cross-app data on a mobile device, download the DAA’s AppChoices app available here.