Hundreds of global leaders, activists, and artists gathered Thursday evening for a night of cocktails and tributes at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for the 2025 TIME 100 list.

The evening began with star-studded mingling: Severance star Adam Scott and actor Daniel Dae Kim were spotted deep in conversation, while Serena Williams and Scarlett Johansson shared a laugh by the red carpet. Soon after, Snoop Dogg—host of the evening—took the stage, delivering his signature mix of humor and charm.

More than 400 people attended the event, including Olympian Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, Philadelphia Eagles Superbowl champion Jalen Hurts, and ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero, who is leading the organization in its ongoing legal challenges against the Trump Administration.

The night featured a performance by British singer songwriter Myles Smith, who dazzled the audience with hit tracks including “Stargazing," ahead of British popstar Ed Sheeran.

———

The TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration.

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, produced in partnership with P&G, airs Sunday, May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu, featuring host Snoop Dogg, a performance by Ed Sheeran, and appearances by Demi Moore, Serena Williams, and more.

The 2025 TIME100 Gala was presented by Booking.com, Circle, Diriyah Company, Prudential Financial, Toyota, Amazon, Absolut, Pfizer, and XPRIZE.