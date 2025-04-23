Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said she’s “the happiest I’ve ever been” on April 23 at the TIME100 summit in New York City.

Because of the entrepreneur’s podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, in which she interviews founders of female companies, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley asked Meghan to make a confession on stage.

“I think the confession for you today, that I could very comfortably say, is I'm the happiest I've ever been,” Meghan said. “Of all the things that have happened in my life, I never would have imagined that getting here, at this point, I feel just so happy and grateful. I really do.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s happiness is certainly justified. Her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, about home entertaining, is one of the most popular shows on the world’s largest streaming site and has been renewed for a second season. She is also the founder of a lifestyle brand As ever, and her first product line sold out in 45 minutes.

But Meghan, who appears on TIME’s 2021 and 2018 lists of the world’s most influential people, said that business success is not what primarily makes her happy; it’s her family, her partner and husband Prince Harry who has been “so supportive,” and her two young children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. She beamed that “Archie is losing his first tooth, and I just hope I’m back in time for it, that’s all that matters.”

She says her goal at this stage in her life is to “just have fun,” and focus on her family. Meghan and Harry have been famously outspoken about the racist trolling she has endured as a Black woman in the royal family, especially since they stopped being working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to the United States. After some critics questioned why she filmed a home entertaining show outside of her home, she argued that “80 people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I would love for them to have.”

Another key part of her self-care routine is philanthropy. “My love language is taking care of people,” she said, urging audience members to think about ways they can give back to their communities. “It actually energizes you.”

“Flower sprinkles” are also energizing for her. She talked about how sprinkling pieces of flowers on eggs, salads, yogurt parfait—on almost anything under the sun—can brighten someone’s day. “Take flower sprinkles as an analogy and think about what you could do in your everyday life that can just have a little splash of magic on unexpected moments.”

---

The TIME100 Summit convenes leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. This year’s summit features a variety of speakers across a diverse range of sectors, including business, health and science, AI, culture, and more.

Speakers for the 2025 TIME100 Summit include human rights advocate Yulia Navalnaya; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; comedian Nikki Glaser; climate justice activist Catherine Colman Flowers; Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and many more, plus a performance by Nicole Scherzinger.

The 2025 TIME100 Summit was presented by Booking.com, Circle, Diriyah Company, Prudential Financial, Toyota, Amazon, Absolut, Pfizer, and XPRIZE.