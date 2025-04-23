The concept of the “American dream” has changed over time for Calvin Butler, the president and CEO of utility company Exelon. Speaking on a panel titled “Conscious Leadership: Bridging Purpose and Prosperity” at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, April 23, Butler said that in order to find success, Americans must redefine what prosperity means to them.

“What I had to share with my children was—‘redefine and understand what motivates you,’” Butler said. “Don’t let anyone define it. Always ask yourself: ‘What is your core? How are you leading?’”

Butler was joined on stage by Caroline Feeney, global head of retirement and insurance at Prudential Financial, Inc.—a sponsor of the TIME100 Summit—and Indra Nooyi, former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. During the panel, moderated by TIME senior correspondent Charlotte Alter, the trio of business leaders discussed how, in their view, many Americans feel that the "American Dream" is “slipping away.” They provided thoughts on how Americans can find purpose amid trying times.

“We believe financial security should be within reach for everyone—and in [Prudential’s] 150 years, a lot has changed,” Feeney said, adding that Prudential, a financial services company, must “hold the hands” of their clients through important financial decisions, especially amid market volatility, specifically pointing to helping Americans with retirement.

“The majority of these people are feeling unprepared and scared to enter retirement because they don’t feel like they’re going to have economic security,” she told the audience. “We have to be there for our customers and for our clients for the long haul, not just for a one-year period of time.”

Feeney also discussed the changing responsibilities of businesses to the communities they are in, noting how Prudential has committed over a billion dollars to the city of Newark, New Jersey, during the past decade—just one example, per Feeney, of how the company is strategically working to invest in financial security for all.

“Newark to us was symbolic—to stay committed to our purpose and making sure that we were, in fact, a partner in the community, and we were making a difference in that future and economic stability,” Feeney said.