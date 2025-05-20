Before he left office in January, former President Joe Biden awarded Tim Gill the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his decades of work on behalf of marriage equality and other LGBTQ+ rights-related causes. With the fortune he made as founder of software maker Quark, Gill helped fund the litigation that led to Massachusetts becoming the first state to recognize same-sex marriage in 2004 and the case that resulted in the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision making it legal nationwide.

The main vehicle for Gill’s philanthropy is the Gill Foundation, which he co-chairs with his husband Scott Miller, a former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland. Since its inception in 1994, the foundation has made grants totaling about $447 million, recently funding state lawsuits to protect marriage equality and to uphold bans on conversion therapy, including a Colorado case, Chiles v. Salazar, that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear in its fall 2025 term.

Gill says he’s learned to accept that the pace of change can be slow: “We understand there will be setbacks but we think that over time we will make incremental progress toward a freer and more fair world.”

Adds Miller, “It's always fun to have the big wins at the federal level but first and foremost you have to make the change in the states in small ways that may affect fewer people but will help move the ball forward.”