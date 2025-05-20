Oprah Winfrey has so many titles—star, media tycoon, billionaire, pioneer, humanitarian, proto-influencer—that it’s easy to forget how significant she is as a philanthropist. She has given away more than $500 million with the kind of enthusiasm with which she gave out new cars on TV.

Her foundation’s focus has been on female education—seeing girls graduate from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, established in 2004, is “one of the greatest rewards in her life,” she has said. But she also personally steps in whenever and wherever she sees a need. She donated $20 million to fight food insecurity during the pandemic, contributed $24 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture as a founding (and its largest) donor, and gave tens of millions to aid recovery after devastating wildfires in Maui in 2023 and Los Angeles in January.

When talking about giving, Winfrey likes to paraphrase Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. “Not everybody can be famous, but everyone can be great,” she says, “ because greatness is determined by service.”