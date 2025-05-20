Billionaire philanthropists Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s charitable initiatives are as varied and wide-ranging as the business empire that earned them an estimated $110 billion fortune. Mukesh, the chairman and managing director of the far-reaching Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, and Nita, the founder and chair of the Reliance Foundation, have funded initiatives affecting millions of Indians that have provided funding for scholarships; helped women strengthen their career skills; assisted rural communities with sustainable agriculture initiatives; supported water conservation projects; paid for the construction of hospitals; aided people with vision problems; and improved infrastructure for schools.

All told, the couple gifted ₹407 crore (about $48 million) in 2024, placing them among the country’s biggest donors.

A businesswoman in her own right, Nita Ambani, who owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team alongside her son Akash, leads a number of the foundation’s programs to nurture and develop athletes by providing them with world-class facilities and coaching based on the latest in sports science, with a particular focus on female athletes. She has noted, “Their successes are even more special because of the difficulties women face in pursuing professional sport.”