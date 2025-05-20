Michael and Susan Dell have given away $2.8 billion via their eponymous foundation since it was founded in 1999.

With assets estimated at about $7.5 billion, the foundation is particularly focused on education. A considerable portion of the couple’s donations have been spent in their home state of Texas, but they’ve given to other parts of the U.S. too, as well as in India, Israel, and parts of Africa. The organization estimates it reaches 7 million students every year, from kindergarteners to those in colleges and universities.

In 2024, the Dells were among the largest donors in the U.S., pouring an estimated $1.45 billion into their foundation and donor advised fund. Grants included $120 million to support high-performing U.S. charter schools and another $100 million to launch the Dell Catalyst Fund, an effort to expand charter schools throughout the country, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

“Stay curious and keep learning like you never left school,” Michael Dell told graduates of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, Austin, in May 2024. “Learning is your full-time job for the rest of your lives.”