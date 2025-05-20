MacKenzie Scott is a good writer. We know this not just because she wrote two well-reviewed books but because she sometimes publishes short essays when she announces another set of recipients of her striking largesse. These are the only clues she has given about her method for spreading the billions she acquired after the dissolution of her marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Since late 2019, Scott has given away $19.25 billion to more than 2,400 organizations through her Yield Giving foundation. Her methods are unusual: she doesn’t require applications, she doesn’t require annual reports, she doesn’t suggest what problem she wants addressed. She and her team find people who are quietly doing work that lifts up those who lack access to America’s main channels of wealth and opportunity. And then she gives that organization somewhere between $1 million and $50 million. A 2025 report from the Center for Effective Philanthropy has called her strategy transformative.

In December, Scott announced a second phase: in addition to funding nonprofits, she will invest in for-profit companies that are building solutions to the challenges America faces. Of her plan to give away most of her wealth, she has said she is partly inspired by advice on writing from author Annie Dillard. “Anything you do not give freely and abundantly becomes lost to you,” wrote Dillard. “You open your safe and find ashes.”