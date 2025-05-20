Hong Kong’s richest man may also be its most generous. Li Ka-shing, who made his fortune in plastics but today has interests in everything from ports to technology, is consistently ranked among the top 10 philanthropists in the world, having donated over $3.8 billion to causes—especially those related to education and health care—since his namesake foundation was formed in 1980.

Today, at age 96, the tycoon nicknamed “Superman” for his business acumen is still actively giving: Last year, Li donated $14 million to the University of Cambridge’s Early Cancer Institute as well as $15 million to Stanford University for a program to nurture entrepreneurs. That was followed by gifts of two state-of-the art devices that use ultrasound to treat liver cancer worth a combined $6 million to universities in his home city. In April, Li, donated two more of the machines to Singapore in collaboration with the state’s philanthropic Temasek Trust. “In a world where medical innovation is crucial for addressing the complexities of cancer, our partnership underscores the power of collaboration and philanthropy in driving progress,” Li said in a video address to mark the Singapore donation.