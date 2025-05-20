Over five decades, tech magnate Azim Premji transformed his parents’ small vegetable oil business into a global leader in IT. Today, he is better known as one of India’s most generous philanthropists, directing his wealth to systematically improving India’s public education system.

The first Indian to sign the Giving Pledge, in 2013, Premji has endowed the foundation he launched nearly 25 years ago with over $29 billion in shares from his company, Wipro. In addition to disbursing traditional grants—$109 million went to 940 organizations focused on education, health, and other areas in 2023-2024—the foundation works directly with teachers and rural child care workers via 59 field offices and 263 teacher learning centers throughout India, on educational programs that have so far helped over 8 million children. The foundation also plays an advocacy role on education policy, helping to shape national curriculum.Among its latest initiatives: constructing a third campus for Azim Premji University, which offers programs aligned with the foundation’s mission, including in public health, education, and sustainability; a scholarship program for college-bound girls; and establishing over 480 child-care centers for kids ages six months to 3 years. In August, the foundation also committed around $175 million to expand school meal coverage for more than 5 million children—all collectively reflecting Premji’s philosophy, influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, to regard “holding one's wealth in trusteeship, to be used for the betterment of society.”